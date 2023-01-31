ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

2 Reading, Pa. YouTubers killed in car crash

By Jessica Macaulay
 2 days ago

UPPER MACUNGIE, Pa. (CBS) -- Two men killed in a crash in Lehigh County are being mourned by fans of their YouTube channel, Schaffrilllas Productions , which has 1.5 million subscribers.

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office said 25-year-old Christopher Schaffer and 22-year-old Patrick Phyrillas were killed in a crash Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Hamilton Boulevard and Folk Road when their car collided with a tractor-trailer in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County.

According to the International Business Times , both were content creators for Schaffrillas Productions , their shared YouTube channel which is a combination of their last names.

Family and fans are grieving the loss of the two young men who made it their life purpose to entertain others.

Schaffer's fiance has taken to Twitter to grieve with the fans.

On Twitter, people are using the hashtag #PrayForSchafrillas while mourning the content creators.

Luis Miguel
1d ago

This is shocking to me cause I was a subscriber to the channel and there were really funny to me. I felt this article didn't tell on how important there are to each other they literally mash up their name which is how the name became

Harry Adkinson
2d ago

That's it?? I feel sorry for these young men.But why print this story at all until more information comes forth. There was nothing to be printed except, Two Young YouTubers died in crash. You could have said that in the headline alone.

Amber Lasater
2d ago

my thoughts and prayers and condolences go out to both families that lost loved ones

