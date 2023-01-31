Anchored Wellness has expanded their offerings and services to include more wellness tools and resources for the community by teaming up with MSW Lounge. “We at Anchored are so excited about this collaboration and bringing more support and options to the Georgetown area,” Emily Kipp-Wright, owner of Anchored Wellness, told Hello Georgetown. “Our goal is to support people, meet them where they are at, and then keep them healthy! Our collaboration with MSW Lounge will allow our community to have whole mind-body wellness and that is our main focus in helping people to become Anchored. We are so excited to have Anchored and MSW Lounge come together and offer MSW Lounge at Anchored every Wednesday.”

