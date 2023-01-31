Billy Eppler still believes in Darin Ruf as contributor for Mets 'undefined' DH role

The Mets have been one of the busiest teams in the league this offseason, but as spring training nears, the lineup still is effectively the same it was a year ago.

Brandon Nimmo re-signing was the highlight move for the team in the position player department, as the Carlos Correa deal fell through over medical concerns. So, the same worries about the team’s power potential remain, leading some to wonder what the DH spot will look like in 2023.

Speaking with Inside The Mets’ Pat Ragazzo , general manager Billy Eppler said that role is one that is still not solidified.

“We have a number of players that contributed in it last year, but I would say it’s undefined,” Eppler told Ragazzo . “There’s a number of different ways we can utilize the DH on any given night. We’ve used it for workload management purposes and matchups. That’s ultimately what we will use spring training and the conversations with the coaching staff to figure out.”

So, could the DH be a platoon spot like it was last year with Daniel Vogelbach and Darin Ruf? Some Mets fans may not love that idea, especially given how much Ruf struggled after being acquired by the Giants last season. Used primarily against left-handed pitching (and Vogelbach against righties), Ruf posted a lowly .413 OPS as a Met, but Eppler points to Ruf’s career numbers against southpaws (.891 OPS) as a reason for belief that he will turn things around.

“He’s got a long track record of hitting left-handed pitching," Eppler told Ragazzo . “He hit left-handed pitching in 2022 and 2021. Unless some things have materially changed, we would bet that skill still exists in him.”

