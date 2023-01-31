Read full article on original website
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Dallas Mavericks Make a Bold Move, Acquiring Controversial Star Kyrie IrvingAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Kyrie Irving's Trade Request GrantedLarry E LambertDallas, TX
Gay Couple Denied Stay in Airbnb Because of SexualityBriana B.Dallas, TX
Keller's Drive-In Still Delivering After 73 YearsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
texasmetronews.com
“A Heart for Others” Ladies Luncheon celebrates friendship, family and community
In celebration of Galentines’ Day, the JV McRae Foundation will host its inaugural “Heart for Others Ladies Luncheon” at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Sixty Vines located in Dallas, TX. Influential author, filmmaker and producer, Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson, will be the motivational keynote...
Dallas man slipping on ice during dog walk is Texas this week
"Looks more like taking your dog for a slide."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
After Being Iced in, Bedford Woman is Grateful for Her Neighbors' Kindness and Unique Methods of Clearing Ice
One Bedford neighborhood, like many others, is one where kids can play and neighbors look out for each other. So, it was no surprise to Pam Lynch, who recently had knee surgery, to see her neighbor, who uses a motorized scooter, clear ice off her walkway. "It means so much...
keranews.org
His passion is dancing. Now this local celebrity returns to jamming along a busy Arlington street
Right off Interstate 20 and large retail attractions, the roadway is normally busy. But Jaylan Ford made getting stuck in traffic less bleak. Ford had spent two years dancing near the Parks Mall at Arlington. The long, cement median became his impromptu stage. It didn't take long for spectators to notice Ford's head bobbing and fist pumping.
Wild Winter Weather in Texas Prompts Man to Pilot Unusual Vehicle on Public Roads
if your truck can't make it on the snow roads of Texas, maybe your airboat will. The post Wild Winter Weather in Texas Prompts Man to Pilot Unusual Vehicle on Public Roads appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
texasmetronews.com
Abandoned and forgotten: Dallas journalist reclaims history by restoring Black cemetery
Journalist Rodney Hawkins says he didn’t get a full picture of African American history from school. “I grew up in Plano and so I read in the history books in large part about slavery, it wasn’t that long of passages, maybe a chapter if we got that in the book,” he said. “But it never really registered with me that the history I was reading in those books, my direct connection to it.”
dallasexpress.com
Local Builder Plans Hundreds of Homes
A local construction company plans to add hundreds of new homes to specific retirement-focused communities around North Texas. Roanoke-based construction company Integrity Group announced plans to build roughly 200 homes throughout Ladera retirement communities in 2023. Ladera facilities are built to serve adults aged 55 and above throughout the Dallas...
Armed woman enters emergency room making suicidal comments
A north Texas woman who reportedly displayed a gun in the emergency room at Arlington Memorial Hospital has been confirmed dead after an interaction with law enforcement.
dallasexpress.com
State Shuts Down Local Teen Rehab Center
A rehabilitation center in Fort Worth was abruptly ordered to close its programs for adolescents after the Health and Human Services Commission said it created an immediate threat to the health and safety of adolescents there. HHSC Chief Policy and Regulatory Officer Jordan Dixon explained the suspension in a letter,...
Texas Students Found Out School Was Canceled In The Most Hilarious Way
A good chuck of students had another day off school due to the snowy weather!
Police Charge Man in Theft of Rare Monkeys From Dallas Zoo
DALLAS — The Dallas police said Friday that they had arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the theft of two emperor tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo. The theft was one of a series of bizarre incursions that unnerved the zoo and attracted international attention.
‘They do not work’: Deadly Dallas shootings, including at a hospital, put spotlight on lax ankle monitoring
Authorities say despite repeated violations, violent felons were not effectively tracked, resulting in three deaths. Lawmakers say it’s time to fix the system. Three months ago, gunfire erupted inside a labor and delivery ward of a major Dallas hospital. A mother was holding her newborn baby when the father,...
Portillo's announces two more locations coming to North Texas
DALLAS — One of the most famous Chicago-based restaurants has grown its presence in North Texas. Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago street food, announced Thursday it will be opening two more locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. One location will be in Arlington, and the other will be located in Allen.
Woman who displayed handgun in Arlington hospital ER later fatally shot by officer
ARLINGTON, Texas — A woman who displayed a gun Saturday morning in the emergency room lobby at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital was fatally shot by Denton County deputies hours later after she pointed the gun at them, police said. The Denton County Sheriff's Office said deputies found an...
These two 'Yellowstone' stars are coming to Fort Worth on Friday
FORT WORTH, Texas — Get ready, "Yellowstone" fans: Rip is coming to town. Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on Paramount's hit Western drama series, will make an appearance at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo on Friday night. Hauser, along with "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan, will be...
fox4news.com
H-E-B breaking ground on new store in Mansfield Friday
MANSFIELD, Texas - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday morning for the upcoming H-E-B in Mansfield. The 118,000 square foot space on the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street will be the second H-E-B in Tarrant County. The company says the grocery store will hire more than 700 employees...
Dallas Observer
Historian Clarence Glover Keeps Alive the Memory of Black Cotton Farmers and Laborers Who Built the City
Out on a rural piece of land in Lancaster, Clarence Glover stepped up to a structure that sat on a wooden pallet and was wrapped in a blue tarp. Storm clouds overhead spat out a light drizzle as Glover untangled knotted up bits of bungee cable that held the tarp down. When he was done, Glover revealed what was underneath – a 500 pound bale of white gold, otherwise known as cotton.
fox4news.com
Murder victim found after car crashes into Garland apartment building
GARLAND, Texas - Police are investigating the murder of a 22-year-old man who was found in a car that was on fire after it crashed into a Garland apartment building early Sunday morning. This happened just before 12:30 a.m., when Garland Fire and Police departments were called out to the...
22-year-old killed, teen injured in shooting that led to car crash, Garland police say
GARLAND, Texas — Garland police have opened a murder investigation to look into a shooting that caused a car crash at an apartment building early Sunday morning. The department said this happened on Feb. 5. in the 4600 block of Saturn Road by Northwest Highway. Police and fire departments were called shortly before 12:30 a.m. about a vehicle that crashed into a building and caught fire.
Kaufman County-wide free collection event in Forney rescheduled due to inclement weather
FORNEY, Texas — The monthly Kaufman County-wide free collection event has been moved to next weekend due to inclement weather, according to county officials. The event has been moved to Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. All county residents can participate in the clean-up/collection event...
