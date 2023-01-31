Read full article on original website
Related
Dirty Montana Towns Revisited: Many Have Great Things to Offer
A few days ago, I published an article about the dirtiest towns in Montana. Since then, I've received a lot of feedback from residents across the state and learned that the small towns that I apparently "bashed" have a lot to offer. One of the main pieces of negative feedback...
11 Fascinating Treasures You’ll Find Hidden in Montana
There are a lot of reasons why Montana is known as the Treasure State. Throughout the state's storied history, several fascinating and valuable discoveries have been made. Here's a look at some of the most fascinating things you'll find in Montana. During the 1890s, Butte, Montana was providing over 25%...
Thirsty? Here’s The Top 10 Drunkest Towns In Montana
Montanans do a lot of things well, and one of those things includes drinking. Each year a city or two from Montana will make the list of the drunkest cities in America (normally Bozeman or Missoula), it seems that most of the towns that make the national list are all in the northern part of the country. I'm guessing part of this is because up north, we have winter 6 months out of the year and sometimes that's enough to drive someone to drink.
Not So Great: The Ranking of the Dirtiest Cities in Montana
Montana may be full of a lot of beautiful places, but there are a few places that don't really fit that description. Some towns in Montana are downright dirty. Here's a list of the dirtiest towns in Montana. Most of the pictures of Montana shared on social media show snow-capped...
Facts Are Facts. Montanan’s Are Top 10 Rudest For This
Well, well, it's not just a personal opinion anymore when there is a poll to back it up. You can't argue with the facts, right?. How do you decide which states have the rudest drivers? A poll produced by Insurify for 2022 shows what factors are used to figure out what states have the rudest drivers.
Montanans Will Be Delighted By This Iconic Drink
After a long day of work or if you are meeting up with friends for an adult beverage, this iconic drink is a perfect choice. Montana is known for several popular food items, including huckleberries and pork chop sandwiches, but what about beverages? Montana is passionate when it comes to adult beverages. Everywhere you go in Montana, you can find a craft brewery or a distillery in many cities and towns. So what is Montana's most iconic beverage?
7 Bozeman Area Independent Pizza Joints That Locals Love
Two important things that Montana loves - good pizza and local businesses. Thankfully, this place is chock full of delicious, hand crafted pizzas of all styles. Making a good pizza is an art, and everyone has their personal favorite so we won't be so bold as to pick "the best". This list is made entirely of solid options.
Dateline NBC Episode Will Focus on Slain Montana Deputy
A new episode of Dateline on NBC will tell the story of Montana Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty in 2017. Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore was shot and killed on May 16, 2017, while in pursuit of a vehicle near mile marker 109 on Highway 287 near Three Forks. Moore was a member of the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for Central Valley Fire Department in Belgrade, MT, and the Three Forks Fire Department in Three Forks. Deputy Moore was a husband and father of three children. He was 42 years old.
This Beautiful Montana Music Venue Might Be Gone Forever
The future of a popular music venue in Paradise Valley could be in jeopardy due to a proposed Park County Commission parking ordinance. The Park County Commission is proposing a parking ordinance for the Pine Creek area that would prevent any parking on all roads surrounding Pine Creek Lodge. On January 24, the commission met to discuss the ordinance and decided to reconvene due to the amount of feedback from the community.
Reactions To The Chinese Spy Balloon Over Montana: Shoot It Down?
Montana, and the rest of the country, is freaking out about this Chinese spy balloon that's been hovering overhead for the last few days. Rightfully so. No matter your political stance, everyone wants to know 'where is the Chinese spy balloon now' and 'did the US shoot down the Chinese spy balloon?'.
Explosion Over Billings, Montana? Governor’s Response on Fox
*Story has been updated with new quotes from sheriff and police chief. Airport tower saw nothing. We have no reports from local law enforcement or other first responders. That's the word I got around 6:40 p.m. Mountain Time as I called Yellowstone City-County Dispatch in Billings, Montana. A video was...
Here’s The Top 10 Weirdest Town Names You’ll Find In Montana.
Each state has a town or two with a strange name. Something that kind of makes you scratch your head a little and think "who came up with that?" Case in point, I grew up in the south not too far from a little town named "Tightwad". Tightwad. The little village has a small population and there isn't a whole lot going on there, but it's a popular place to stop a get a picture or two. In fact, people come from all over just to get a selfie in front of the Bank of Tightwad.
Would You Rather? Montana Women Shred Valentine’s Day Traditions
Montana women might be the most practical and witty on the planet. Want to know how to impress a woman from Montana on Valentine's Day? Here's a list of the best gifts that they actually want, from their lips to our ears. And it's hilarious. Valentine's Day is tricky. It's...
6 Products You Absolutely Can Not Buy With Montana Food Stamps
In 2022, there were over 42 million United States residents using SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), formally known as food stamps; Montana ranks 38th in the United States for SNAP participants. There are certain rules and regulations when it comes to using SNAP, and certain things you can and can...
Montana: Legit, Some Of The Coldest Places In America Today
We all knew the arctic blast was coming, with wind chill factors of -35 possible. And reality they became. Early Monday morning, Montana was packed full of wickedly cold air temps with significant wind gusts in many locations. The wind chill factors have been brutal for the last 24 hours....
The Top 12 Words And Phrases That Should Be Banned In Montana.
It seems that every few years there are new phrases or words that become very popular. Growing up in the 80s', we had phrases like "Totally Awesome", "Totally Rad", and "Like, Totally". Nowadays we've become so lazy, that instead of actually saying the whole word we just started abbreviating them. Words such as deets, totes, and apps have replaced actual words like details, totally, and appetizers.
20 Young Montanans Have Gone Missing So Far In 2023. Where Are These Kids?
We're barely a month into 2023 and the Montana Missing Persons database has 20 more names in it - many of them are teenage girls. Only two of the recently reported missing are over the age of 21. Most people know about the Missing Persons Database, but how long has...
Game On: Epic Challenge To Rename Montana State Student Sections
We live for this stuff. Montana State University is taking your suggestions to rename the student sections on campus. They don't want us to "overthink it" but come ON - this is one of those opportunities for insanely funny and creative names. Now, we all know that the new name...
New Montana Documentary Series To Debut on Showtime
This long-standing issue has been a problem in Montana for years and is finally getting national recognition. Montana is a state where many folks don't believe there's much to fix, but if you read the news, there is a problem that needs all of our help. The problem is the growing epidemic of missing and murdered indigenous women. Native American women have been disappearing for years, but until recently, there has been no national news about the subject.
Here’s 8 States That Have Longer And Harsher Winters Than Montana
Winter can be brutal here in Montana with lots of wind, snow, and temperatures well below zero. In fact, that alone should be a word of warning for those thinking of moving here from warmer climates. A lot goes into being prepared to live in a state with rough winters...
AM 1450 KMMS
Bozeman, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT
AM 1450 KMMS has the best news coverage for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0