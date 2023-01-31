Read full article on original website
Related
Why Serena Williams Says Retiring From Tennis Has Been 'a Relief'
Serena Williams has spoken about life since retiring from pro tennis and what plans she might have now that her time in the sport has come to an end.
tennisuptodate.com
Toni Nadal confident nephew Rafael Nadal can win French Open but admits longevity taking its toll: "Rafa has been on Tour since he was 16 years old"
Rafael Nadal has been a tennis player for a long time and his uncle Toni believes that longevity is slowly starting to catch up with him lately. Nadal's tennis was never the type of tennis that is easy on the body as his playstyle is very physical where he uses a lot of power. Clay tennis is generally tough on the body and he's played a lot of clay tennis over the years. It's been crucial to his success but also it's a detriment in a way, especially now in the later stages of his career.
Yardbarker
"Djokovic had 3 centimetre hamstring tear" - reveals Australian Open tournament director
After his 2023 Australian Open triumph, Novak Djokovic said that he will show proof of his injury as there were many doubters. During his run to the 22nd Grand Slam title, the 35-year-old faced a lot of doubts regarding his left hamstring injury. However, everyone that was around Djokovic confirmed this injury, and now, even the Tennis Australia CEO and Australian Open tournament director, Craig Tiley did that.
tennisuptodate.com
Wally Masur gives reality check regarding Federer's GOAT stauts: "You don't get points for grace in my book"
Former player and coach Wally Masur gave his opinion on Federer being discussed as part of the GOAT debate claiming that he doesn't belong there anymore. Masur has been a longtime coach for Australian tennis serving as the Davis Cup captain for many years. He was replaced in 2016 by Lleyton Hewitt and since then he has worked as a commentator. Things are very clear in the GOAT debate for him. He doesn't think Federer should be discussed as part of it anymore because he's really not in contention anymore:
tennisuptodate.com
Becker doesn't expect similar dominance from Djokovic at Roland Garros and Wimbledon: "It will be a completely different act and burden"
Boris Becker doesn't think Djokovic will dominate at Roland Garros or Wimbledon as much as he did at the Australian Open as he'll face bigger challenges. Novak Djokovic has been the most dominant tennis player at the Australian Open in history so his run this year wasn't that surprising. Becker would be surprised if Djokovic managed to do that or even something remotely similar at Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Those events come with their own challenges and age will eventually catch up with him:
Serena Williams Says She's Done with Tennis: 'Time for Me to Give My Life to Something Else'
The 23-time Grand Slam champion is using her newfound free time to focus on her daughter, Olympia, and her venture capital firm, Serena Ventures Serena Williams is adjusting to life after tennis. In a sit-down interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings Wednesday, Williams, 41, opened up about how she felt after her final match, her hope of giving her daughter, Olympia, a sibling and whether or not tennis is in her future. The 23-time Grand Slam champion said she was "not very happy" the morning after she lost...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson FORCED OUT of Saudi International
LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson has been forced to withdraw from this week's PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour after "tweaking his back", according to reports. Johnson, 38, is a two-time winner of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. DJ has endured a history of back...
tennisuptodate.com
Venus Williams 'rehabbing in style' as return to action targeted
Venus Williams returned to tennis in Australia but she suffered yet another injury fairly quickly and is now back to rehabbing with a return date known. Venus Williams is not ready to walk away from tennis despite spending more time rehabbing injuries lately than actually playing tennis. She was adamant last year that she'll only stop when it stops being enjoyable and she's not there yet. It's probably coming soon as her father revealed in an interview recently that he expects her to announce retirement soon.
Golf Digest
Why this tour winner turned down LIV's money for personal freedom
PEBBLE BEACH — Tom Hoge will make his first title defense on tour this week, a juncture that allowed the 33-year-old to discuss the road not taken. Hoge is coming off a career campaign, one that saw him capture his breakthrough win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am en route to finishing 10th on the FedEx Cup standings. Hoge has continued that momentum into the new season, logging five finishes of T-13 or better in the early year, and enters this week at No. 29 in the World Ranking. Nevertheless, as he told the media on Tuesday at Pebble Beach, Hoge doesn’t consider himself among the upper echelon of players on tour. When discussing if that made last year’s win a pinch-me moment, Hoge’s initial response—while one of appreciation and gratitude—was not particularly revealing. “I feel like I've had the potential to be here, but it's taken me so long to get there that I would say I've got a lot better appreciation for it, just like getting into these majors,” Hoge said. “You see how many good players there are.”
How Much Did LIV Golf Pay Dustin Johnson?
How much money did Dustin Johnson pick up for signing with LIV Golf in 2022?
Gold Medalist Skier Dies at 31
Tragedy has struck the international world of competitive skiing after the tragic death of a former world champion in freestyle skiing over the weekend at the young age of 31. World champion Kyle Smaine's family announced Monday that he was one of two men that were killed over the weekend following an avalanche in Japan. Smaine, who won gold at the 2015 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships in halfpipe, was reportedly skiing with several others when they were swept away by the snow.
golfmagic.com
Pro goes after LIV Golf's "cheating" Patrick Reed in craziest rant yet!
LIV Golf League player Patrick Reed may have been fully cleared in the eyes of DP World Tour officials, but according to one peer, the American "f****** cheated". We are talking about French pro Mike Lorenzo-Vera, who has absolutely blasted Reed over "tree-gate" that sent social media into a frenzy during the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.
tennisuptodate.com
Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni Nadal lauds high praise on Djokovic: "His game is undoubtedly the most complete on the circuit"
Rafael Nadal's former coach and uncle, Toni Nadal has praised Djokovic as the most complete tennis player on the circuit right now following his Australian Open triumph. Many assumed that Toni Nadal isn't particularly thrilled by Novak Djokovic considering his nephew's rivalry with him but the Spanish coach is actually a big fan of Djokovic. He plotted many times against him as part of Nadal's team so he's fully aware of the strength his game possesses. He praised him after yet another Australian Open saying he has the most complete game on the tour:
Jordan Spieth Explains Why Tour Players Miss Dustin Johnson So Much
Spieth discussed the absence of LIV players ahead of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
tennisuptodate.com
Frances Tiafoe reaches new career-high in ATP Rankings, remains positive despite early Australian open exit
American tennis sensation Frances Tiafoe recently made his maiden entry among the top-15 in the ATP Rankings, as published on Monday. The 25-year-old had high hopes coming into the 111th edition of the Australian Open. Despite making a good start in the Major, the American lost to 2022 US Open semifinalist Karen Khachanov, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(9), in the third round of the Grand Slam.
tennisuptodate.com
Rising star Alycia Parks survives against Grabher in Lyon
Alycia Parks broke through into the top 100 thanks to a strong run through the indoor hard court challengers at the end of the year and her return to these conditions was victorious. Parks played her first match in Lyon yesterday in the doubles with Zhang and they proved victorious...
Serena Williams Says Golf Is 'No Longer About Country Clubs'
Williams said she had to wait until she stepped away from tennis to try a different sport, knowing how competitive she can get.
Tennis Superstar Suffers Significant Injury
Many times in sports we hear of great triumphs over significant hurdles, whether they be injury-related or mental, earning praise from all of those around the sport. However, it is rare to see an athlete overcome a significant injury to win at the highest level, but that is exactly what Nova Djokovic was able to do at the Australian Open.
tennisuptodate.com
"Surely a drop off to be expected" - Andy Murray blames low viewership for 2023 Australian Open due to the absence of Federer, Barty and Kyrgios
Andy Murray has suggested that the absence of Roger Federer, Ashleigh Barty, and Nick Kyrgios was the reason for Channel 9 experiencing significantly lower TV ratings during the 2023 Australian Open as compared to last year. The Australian TV network, which recently extended its deal with the first Grand Slam...
tennisuptodate.com
"Honestly, I didn't realize I was about to play her, It all felt like a dream": Gauff looks back on landmark Venus Williams Wimbledon win
Coco Gauff's first major win in tennis was agaisnt Venus Williams and she remembered that match and how it felt playing it in a recent inteview. Gauff has been an established player for a while yet it all started at Wimbledon a few years ago. She was a teenager who was about to face a player she looked up to growing up and it was nerve-wracking. Gauff remembered the match in a recent interview explaining how she tried her best to ignore the fact that she was playing Venus:
Comments / 0