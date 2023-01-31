Read full article on original website
Polygon
Struggling with deck building? Try these unconventional card games
I love a good card game, but I struggle with deck building. I’ve tried lots of games from SteamWorld Quest to Marvel Snap, and while I enjoy the thrill of puzzling out how to play my hand, anticipating what cards I might draw and setting up a good deck from there has always been a struggle for me, so I inevitably leave the game behind. What can I do to tap into the other side of the coin here? Am I doomed to disappointment? Thanks.
Polygon
Pokémon Go Noibat Community Day guide
Pokémon Go is having a Noibat Community Day event on Feb. 5 from 2-5 p.m.in your local time. As expected with a Community Day event, Noibat will spawn in huge numbers with a high chance for it to appear shiny. There are also several other bonuses and perks, which we’ve list out below.
guitar.com
Kickstarter launched to fund innovative new guitar and amp stand – The Altar
A new storage solution which is currently being funded on Kickstarter allows for musicians to store their guitar and amp together in a neat display. The new design is called The Altar, and has been brought to life by Spanish designer David Galvañ. He says of his creation, “It goes beyond keeping your instrument accessible as it is designed to give the user a new experience, not only by helping to show-off your rig but to keep everything organised.”
