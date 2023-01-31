A new storage solution which is currently being funded on Kickstarter allows for musicians to store their guitar and amp together in a neat display. The new design is called The Altar, and has been brought to life by Spanish designer David Galvañ. He says of his creation, “It goes beyond keeping your instrument accessible as it is designed to give the user a new experience, not only by helping to show-off your rig but to keep everything organised.”

3 DAYS AGO