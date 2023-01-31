ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner identifies man shot dead in Algiers over the weekend

The New Orleans coroner has identified a man who was killed over the weekend in Algiers. Ra'Quan Butcher was 24, officials said. Butcher was found around 10:50 p.m. near a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Dickens Drive and Zion Street (map) in the Old Aurora neighborhood. He had been shot and died at the scene, New Orleans police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner IDs two teens slain in separate homicides Sunday

The New Orleans coroner released the identities of a teen boy and a teen girl shot dead in unrelated homicides on Sunday, a day that saw three people die by gun violence. Kennedi Belton, 15, was fatally shot at around 1:41 p.m. in the 8000 block of Curran Boulevard in Little Woods. The Warren Easton High School freshman had been at a slumber party, according to reporting from WWL-TV. She died at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Cantrell recall effort finds benefactor in Walk-On's co-owner

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux's co-owner Richard "Rick" Farrell gave over $450,000 dollars to the campaign to oust Mayor LaToya Cantrell, accounting for nearly all of the $488,000 the recall effort raised between Oct. 1 and Dec. 29, 2022, according to a finance report filed Tuesday with the Louisiana ethics board. That...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

10 Suspects Arrested, 6 Wanted in Louisiana After Allegedly Filing False Injury Claims to Collect Insurance Benefits

10 Suspects Arrested, 6 Wanted in Louisiana After Allegedly Filing False Injury Claims to Collect Insurance Benefits. Houma, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on January 31, 2023, that in May of 2021, the LSP Insurance Fraud-Auto Theft Unit Houma Field Office began investigating a criminal fraud complaint against a supplemental health insurance provider. As the investigation progressed, investigators discovered a group of 16 suspects who allegedly knowingly manufactured and filed fraudulent medical documents in 2019 and 2020. The suspects claimed to have been injured in an accident in order to obtain financial benefits, which resulted in over $85,000 being stolen from AFLAC insurance provider.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WWL

Police chase on Huey P. Long Bridge ends in crash, manhunt; 3 arrested

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Three individuals are in custody following a police pursuit on the Huey P. Long Bridge that ended in a crash around noon on Wednesday. Lake Pontchartrain Causeway Police patrol the bridge over the Mississippi River in Jefferson Parish. According to Causeway GM Carlton Dufrechou, an officer tried to stop a vehicle that was being operated in a reckless manner on the bridge. The driver reportedly refused to stop and sped off the bridge, eastbound down Jefferson Highway and tried to cross over into the westbound lanes before crashing into another vehicle.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Man in Custody for Several Vehicle Thefts and Burglaries in Thibodaux

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced one man is in custody in connection with several thefts and burglaries in the Thibodaux area. Jamyren Caffery, 18, of Marrero is in custody in New Orleans and faces charges in Lafourche Parish. On the morning of January 30, 2023, deputies and detectives responded...
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Three subjects in custody after multiple vehicle burglaries in Houma, Gray

Sheriff Tim Soignet advised that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in the West Side of Houma and Gray communities. Sheriff Soignet advised this is a joint investigation with the Morgan City Police Department. Sheriff Soignet announced that three subjects are in custody and...
HOUMA, LA
WAFB

LSP: 16 suspects facing charges related to medical insurance fraud, theft

HOUMA, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police said several people have been arrested or are wanted on charges related to medical insurance fraud and theft. According to Louisiana State Police, the arrests and charges came following an investigation that began in May of 2021. That’s when authorities with the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit Houma Field Office started looking into a group of 16 suspects.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

LSP arrests 16 for Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit

In May of 2021, the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit Houma Field Office began investigating a complaint of criminal fraud against a supplemental health insurance provider. As the investigation continued, investigators identified a group of 16 suspects who were found to have knowingly manufactured and filed fraudulent medical documents throughout 2019 and 2020. The suspects claimed to have suffered from an accidental injury in order to obtain financial benefits resulting in over $85,000 stolen from AFLAC insurance provider.
HOUMA, LA
