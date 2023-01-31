Read full article on original website
Mayor’s office responds after Zurik investigation showed her security on clock while nowhere near her
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor Latoya Cantrell’s office responds after a Lee Zurik investigation showed members of her security team were on the clock while they were nowhere near the mayor, sometimes not even in the same state. Lee’s latest “Outside the Office Investigation” found on Monday, Aug. 22,...
Customer fires shot through Popeyes' window, hitting employee
NEW ORLEANS — Cellphone video shows a loud commotion inside the front lobby of the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans. Brady Chiasson shot the video around 6:45 p.m., just moments before a shooting there Thursday night. “This lady went to...
Locals in barber shop react to new NOPD crime fighting plan
NEW ORLEANS — The crime in the city often comes up in regular conversations as it impacts so many New Orleanians. As the interim NOPD chief laid out her plans, locals shared their thoughts. Stan Norwood is a barber at Dennis' Barber Shop. He works to mentor his young...
Madison Brooks to be laid to rest as family vows her 'life and legacy will never be forgotten'
In lieu of flowers, the Brooks family is asking for donations to The Madison Brooks Foundation in honor of the 19-year-old LSU student's 'life and legacy'
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies man shot dead in Algiers over the weekend
The New Orleans coroner has identified a man who was killed over the weekend in Algiers. Ra'Quan Butcher was 24, officials said. Butcher was found around 10:50 p.m. near a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Dickens Drive and Zion Street (map) in the Old Aurora neighborhood. He had been shot and died at the scene, New Orleans police said.
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs two teens slain in separate homicides Sunday
The New Orleans coroner released the identities of a teen boy and a teen girl shot dead in unrelated homicides on Sunday, a day that saw three people die by gun violence. Kennedi Belton, 15, was fatally shot at around 1:41 p.m. in the 8000 block of Curran Boulevard in Little Woods. The Warren Easton High School freshman had been at a slumber party, according to reporting from WWL-TV. She died at the scene.
NOLA.com
Cantrell recall effort finds benefactor in Walk-On's co-owner
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux's co-owner Richard "Rick" Farrell gave over $450,000 dollars to the campaign to oust Mayor LaToya Cantrell, accounting for nearly all of the $488,000 the recall effort raised between Oct. 1 and Dec. 29, 2022, according to a finance report filed Tuesday with the Louisiana ethics board. That...
10 Suspects Arrested, 6 Wanted in Louisiana After Allegedly Filing False Injury Claims to Collect Insurance Benefits
10 Suspects Arrested, 6 Wanted in Louisiana After Allegedly Filing False Injury Claims to Collect Insurance Benefits. Houma, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on January 31, 2023, that in May of 2021, the LSP Insurance Fraud-Auto Theft Unit Houma Field Office began investigating a criminal fraud complaint against a supplemental health insurance provider. As the investigation progressed, investigators discovered a group of 16 suspects who allegedly knowingly manufactured and filed fraudulent medical documents in 2019 and 2020. The suspects claimed to have been injured in an accident in order to obtain financial benefits, which resulted in over $85,000 being stolen from AFLAC insurance provider.
Police chase on Huey P. Long Bridge ends in crash, manhunt; 3 arrested
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Three individuals are in custody following a police pursuit on the Huey P. Long Bridge that ended in a crash around noon on Wednesday. Lake Pontchartrain Causeway Police patrol the bridge over the Mississippi River in Jefferson Parish. According to Causeway GM Carlton Dufrechou, an officer tried to stop a vehicle that was being operated in a reckless manner on the bridge. The driver reportedly refused to stop and sped off the bridge, eastbound down Jefferson Highway and tried to cross over into the westbound lanes before crashing into another vehicle.
Murder suspect arrested in week old killing
VOWS, NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad, in conjunction with U.S. Marshalls have arrested 56-year-old Tracey Wright in connection to the January 24th killing of 51-year-old Ferdinand Alexander in the Fillmore District on Perlita Street.
houmatimes.com
Man in Custody for Several Vehicle Thefts and Burglaries in Thibodaux
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced one man is in custody in connection with several thefts and burglaries in the Thibodaux area. Jamyren Caffery, 18, of Marrero is in custody in New Orleans and faces charges in Lafourche Parish. On the morning of January 30, 2023, deputies and detectives responded...
WDSU
LSU student who was hit by a car and killed will be laid to rest on Feb. 3
COVINGTON, La. — The funeral arrangments for the Louisiana State University student who was allegedly raped and then hit and killed by a car will be laid to rest on Feb. 3. Madison Brooks, 19, will be laid to rest in Covington at St. Peter Catholic Church at 1 p.m. Her visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Confession leads to arrest in deadly Westwego shooting
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS while the suspect was taken to the Investigations Bureau for interview.
10 arrested, 6 wanted in insurance fraud and theft case
Detectives discovered all 16 people reportedly filed fake medical documents in 2019 and 2020.
houmatimes.com
Three subjects in custody after multiple vehicle burglaries in Houma, Gray
Sheriff Tim Soignet advised that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in the West Side of Houma and Gray communities. Sheriff Soignet advised this is a joint investigation with the Morgan City Police Department. Sheriff Soignet announced that three subjects are in custody and...
LSP: 16 suspects facing charges related to medical insurance fraud, theft
HOUMA, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police said several people have been arrested or are wanted on charges related to medical insurance fraud and theft. According to Louisiana State Police, the arrests and charges came following an investigation that began in May of 2021. That’s when authorities with the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit Houma Field Office started looking into a group of 16 suspects.
Teen arrested, accused of fatally shooting woman inside car at Louisiana gas station
A Hammond teen faces a murder charge after detectives say he shot a woman while inside her parked car at a Tangipahoa Parish gas station on Sunday.
houmatimes.com
LSP arrests 16 for Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit
In May of 2021, the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit Houma Field Office began investigating a complaint of criminal fraud against a supplemental health insurance provider. As the investigation continued, investigators identified a group of 16 suspects who were found to have knowingly manufactured and filed fraudulent medical documents throughout 2019 and 2020. The suspects claimed to have suffered from an accidental injury in order to obtain financial benefits resulting in over $85,000 stolen from AFLAC insurance provider.
Former Denham Springs officer pleads guilty after inappropriate relationship with minor, officials say
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A former officer with the Denham Springs Police Department pleaded guilty after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor, according to 21st Judicial District Attorney Scott Perrilloux. Perrilloux said Joseph “Reid” Copeland, 30, pleaded guilty on Monday, Jan. 30, to charges of...
