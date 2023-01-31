JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Three individuals are in custody following a police pursuit on the Huey P. Long Bridge that ended in a crash around noon on Wednesday. Lake Pontchartrain Causeway Police patrol the bridge over the Mississippi River in Jefferson Parish. According to Causeway GM Carlton Dufrechou, an officer tried to stop a vehicle that was being operated in a reckless manner on the bridge. The driver reportedly refused to stop and sped off the bridge, eastbound down Jefferson Highway and tried to cross over into the westbound lanes before crashing into another vehicle.

JEFFERSON PARISH, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO