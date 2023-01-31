ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha police fatally shoot armed man in Target store

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say they fatally shot a man who entered a Target store with an AR-15-style rifle on Tuesday and “plenty of ammunition.”

Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said officers searched for victims, including customers and workers “because there were some people hiding in there.” No injured people were immediately found.

Schmaderer said evidence suggests the man fired multiple rounds before he was shot by officers, but it wasn’t immediately known if he fired at anyone.

The chief said there were several 911 calls and officers were at the store within minutes.

“The first arriving officers went into the building, confronted the suspect and shot him dead,” Schmaderer said. “He had an AR-15 rifle with him and plenty of ammunition.”

Officer Chris Gordon, a police spokesperson, said the store in west Omaha was locked down about noon Tuesday after reports of shots being fired.

