I'm a general manager on a $450 million cruise ship. I'm on duty 24 hours a day, but it's worth it to travel the world in a floating 5-star hotel.
A cruise ship general manager Alessandro Menegazzi shares what it's like to eat, sleep, and work aboard the luxurious Regent Seven Seas Explorer.
cruisefever.net
New 24 Day Cruise to Iceland and Greenland Announced
Holland America Line, a premium cruise line owned by Carnival Corporation, has announced new cruises in 2024 including a 24 day voyage to Greenland and Iceland. From April through October 2024, Holland America Line will offer nearly 30 cruises from Boston including an epic three and a half week cruise that circumnavigates Iceland and stops in 10 ports in Greenland and Canada. The cruise will depart on July 27, 2024 on Volendam.
Club Med's Yacht Just Started Sailing All-inclusive Cruises, After a $10-million Makeover — Here's What It's Like on Board
Club Med touts the vessel as the largest sailing yacht in the world.
TravelPulse
2023 Travel Guide To Europe
The number on the calendar may change each January, but there's one thing that you can count on year in, year out: Europe will be the world's most popular region to visit. Home to five nations (France, Spain, Italy, United Kingdom and Germany) in the world's top ten most visited destinations—six if you include Asia-straddling Turkey—Europe has paced international travel's post-pandemic recovery and is expected to see its 2023 numbers equal or exceed the lofty levels of 2019.
cruisefever.net
Bankrupt Cruise Line Making an Epic Comeback This Summer
Crystal Cruises ceased operations early last year after their parent company, Genting Hong Kong, filed for bankruptcy. The luxury cruise line will now be making an epic comeback this summer when their two cruise ships return to service under new owners. Crystal Cruises’ new owners, A&K Travel Group, are relaunching...
The family of five flying around the world in a tiny plane
The Porter family, set off on board their Gippsaero GA8 AirVan, a modern aircraft manufactured in Australia, from Vancouver, British Columbia last June and have "been basically traveling every day since."
cruisefever.net
Cruise Line Announces Epic 6 Month Cruise That Visits 37 Countries and 85 Ports
Viking has announced an epic 180 day cruise that will set sail in 2024 that will visit 37 countries, 87 ports, and have overnight stays in 13 cities. Viking’s newest world cruise will depart from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on December 19, 2024 and spend the next six months sailing all around the globe. The cruise will take place on Viking Sky and and will end in New York City on June 17, 2025. Prices start at $79,995 per person for a balcony cabin and go up to $259,995 per person for the massive Owner’s Suite.
CNBC
Not a fan of cruising? The hack that could change your mind
Canadian Tammy Cecco wasn't a fan of cruising. "The thought of being on a ship with thousands of other people and not being able to get off," she said, "was something that I wanted to avoid." That didn't change when Cecco, a travel magazine publisher, boarded a surprise cruise booked...
This All-business Class Airline Has 2-for-1 Deals on Flights to Europe for Valentine’s Day
To take advantage, travelers must book by Feb. 14 with the promo code “LOVU23.”
hotelnewsme.com
CELEBRATE ULTIMATE LOVE AFFAIR AT NIKKI BEACH RESORT & SPA DUBAI
As Valentine’s Day approaches, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai is the ideal luxury getaway place for you and your loved one. The beautiful seaside destination in Pearl Jumeira is preparing for the most romantic season of the year, providing the ideal setting for extreme romance by the sea or a day of zen and relaxation at Nikki Spa with your other half for a slice of paradise in the city.
Travel Hacker Kemoy Martin Shares His Top Tips
Travel hacking is all the rage these days with travelers across social media and beyond singing its praises. You may, for example, have seen your favorite travel hacker or content creator brag about booking a business-class flight for under $400, or post about scoring a five-star hotel stay for less than $50 a night. But, not many share the details of how they got such a deal.
cntraveler.com
The Cheapest Nicest Hotels in Paris
I’ve traveled all around the world with my husband but he refuses to go to Paris. His complaint about the city of lights is less about how expensive it is, and more about what you get for your money. For the price of a spacious suite with a view in another European city, in Paris, this can often equate to a shoebox with a pokey bathroom and window overlooking a back alley. There are of course some incredible hotels in Paris—among some of the best and most beautiful in the world. But to reserve a fairytale room in one of these addresses requires deep pockets—a night at Cheval Blanc Paris can reach into the thousands. Between the extraordinarily lavish and the woefully average, however, there are a handful of affordable gems in Paris. These are our favorite smart hotels in Paris where your dollar will go further—from less than $150 a night.
Harper's Bazaar
The luxury travel guide to Toronto
“You’ve come at the best time of year,” my taxi driver tells me, as we soar past the skyscrapers on our journey from Union station in Toronto. “It’s the changing of the colours.”. My driver’s observation turns out to be entirely correct. Everywhere I turn there...
How to Take an Unforgettable Winter Trip to Iceland — Northern Lights, Gorgeous Inns, and Frozen Waterfalls Included
"Iceland is an entirely different country in winter."
Seabourn's Newest Ultra-luxe Expedition Ship Launches This Summer — Here's Where It's Sailing
Seabourn Pursuit will sail Mediterranean, transatlantic, and Caribbean itineraries before its official launch this fall.
