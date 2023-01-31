People Are Convinced They Found a Photo of Bigfoot ‘Watching’ a Hunter

Comedian Mitch Hedberg once suggested “I think bigfoot is blurry, that’s the problem. It’s not the photographer’s fault. Bigfoot is blurry, and that’s extra scary to me. There’s a large out-of-focus monster roaming the countryside!” This hunter’s trophy pic is no exception, as the alleged figure seen in the background is considerably blurry even by cryptozoology standards. Zooming in on the dark figure does make it seem more like a potential sasquatch, showing what seems like a dark hand around the tree it looks to be hiding behind.

Maximum zooming reveals something resembling an indistinct face on what could be the legendary cryptid, although it’s far from certain. It could also be a sneaky bear or even a tree stump, the picture is just too blurry for determination.

A recent sighting in Utah convinced the witnesses they had to call off their day jobs to search for evidence of the gigantic creature they spotted on a hilltop in the distance because they were so certain of what they had seen and knew video of the distant figure wasn’t going to be enough. This is exactly the recommended procedure for what to do if you believe you saw a bigfoot or sasquatch.

Those actively seeking to go on a search for cryptids may want to consider traveling by horseback. Some believe the horses mask the human sounds and smells that suspected creatures such as bigfoot are said to avoid, potentially making it easier to approach them undetected .

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates and subscribe to our Newsletter to get supernatural news right to your inbox.