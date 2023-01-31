ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

People Are Convinced They Found a Photo of Bigfoot ‘Watching’ a Hunter

By Cassandra Yorgey
Exemplore
Exemplore
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dFcfK_0kXjTHB700

Comedian Mitch Hedberg once suggested “I think bigfoot is blurry, that’s the problem. It’s not the photographer’s fault. Bigfoot is blurry, and that’s extra scary to me. There’s a large out-of-focus monster roaming the countryside!” This hunter’s trophy pic is no exception, as the alleged figure seen in the background is considerably blurry even by cryptozoology standards. Zooming in on the dark figure does make it seem more like a potential sasquatch, showing what seems like a dark hand around the tree it looks to be hiding behind.

Maximum zooming reveals something resembling an indistinct face on what could be the legendary cryptid, although it’s far from certain. It could also be a sneaky bear or even a tree stump, the picture is just too blurry for determination.

A recent sighting in Utah convinced the witnesses they had to call off their day jobs to search for evidence of the gigantic creature they spotted on a hilltop in the distance because they were so certain of what they had seen and knew video of the distant figure wasn’t going to be enough. This is exactly the recommended procedure for what to do if you believe you saw a bigfoot or sasquatch.

Those actively seeking to go on a search for cryptids may want to consider traveling by horseback. Some believe the horses mask the human sounds and smells that suspected creatures such as bigfoot are said to avoid, potentially making it easier to approach them undetected .

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates and subscribe to our Newsletter to get supernatural news right to your inbox.

Comments / 0

Related
Q 105.7

Bigfoot-Like Creature Terrorized a Family in Upstate NY? They Say Yes!

There are a lot of urban legends from area residents with claims about monsters terrorizing small towns and communities throughout Upstate NY. With endless acres of dark woods, lakes, and streams, the Capital Region has had its fair share of paranormal, alien, Lochness Monster, and bigfoot sightings throughout the years, but an urban legend emanating from the Catskill area of New York State is one legend that haunts locals to this day...
KINDERHOOK, NY
iheart.com

Video: 'Flying Saucer' Photographed Over Erupting Volcano in Mexico

An intriguing image of an erupting volcano in Mexico features what appears to be a flying saucer hovering over the scene. The odd photo was reportedly captured this past Sunday morning by Luis Guerra from the backyard of his home in the city of Atlixco. While getting ready for the day, he caught sight of the nearby Popocatépetl volcano as it had begun to erupt and, having recently taken an interest in photography, the awestruck observer quickly began taking pictures of the wondrous event. Shortly thereafter, he sent some of photos to his girlfriend, Karla Garcia, who shared them on social media, which led to several of her friends contacting her about a strange anomaly in one of the images.
msn.com

Unidentified Quadrupedal Creature Washes Up on Shore

Pale white flesh that seems like it has never seen sunlight is in the process of decay but sharp, angular teeth can be seen jutting out from what once was a jaw of some sort on a bizarre carcass that washed up on a beach. The camera pans around to the front of the monstrous face, showing a short, flat snout gaping open to display a fearsome bite on an otherwise round and bulbous head. It has a thick neck leading to a long twisted body that seems to have four human-like limbs that end in long claws.
OHIO STATE
Whiskey Riff

Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar

It doesn’t get any wilder than this. What an incredible video of nature and everything it has in store. When it comes to iconic predators of the North American wilderness, grizzly bears and wolves are at the top of the list. Both animals are apex predators and play crucial roles in shaping the ecosystems they inhabit. Grizzlies are found in Alaska, Canada, and parts of the continental United States, such as Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho. They are omnivores, meaning they […] The post Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
New York Post

‘Hiking queen’ posts heartbreaking video moments before deadly slide from icy mountain

A California mother of four known as “the dancing hiking queen” posted heartbreaking video of herself moments before she slid hundreds of feet to her death on an icy slope. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas, 56, was reportedly hiking on the icy Baldy Bowl on Mount Baldy when she slid an estimated 500 to 700 feet on Sunday. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department received a call about an emergency signal from a GPS device after the incident, KTLA reported. “The hiker was down on a steep and icy hillside, surrounded by numerous helpful hikers assisting in any way they could,” police said. The sheriff’s patrol...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
New York Post

Gerard Butler left ‘burning alive’ after rubbing acid on his face

No pain, no “Plane.” Gerard Butler accidentally rubbed phosphoric acid into his eyes while filming his upcoming action flick “Plane,” saying the experience felt like he was “burning alive” The 53-year-old made the revelation during an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” Wednesday, saying the accident occurred as he attempted to repair a faulty aircraft on set. “Now I’m sticking my hand in between these two wheels, kind of pretending that I know what I’m doing,” Butler recalled. “Every time I bring my hands out, they’re covered in blood and green fluid, right? And I’m like, ‘I don’t know what...
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Mourns Passing of Close Friend

Mike Wolfe honored his late friend and mentor, Elmer Duellman, with an entire episode of American Pickers on January 18. Duellman, who owned Elmers Auto & Toy Museum with his wife, Bernadette, died in August 2019. After Duellman’s passing, Wolfe paid tribute to him in a Facebook post. In it, he explained that the two had been close for 25 years. And he fondly remembered Duellman as being “a big kid at heart.”
Exemplore

Exemplore

New York, NY
18K+
Followers
828
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Paranormal. Learn all about the supernatural and spooky news and events that cannot be explained.

 https://exemplore.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy