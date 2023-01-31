Mom Falls Into Crib Putting Baby Down and It’s Kind of Hilarious

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

While being tall certainly doesn't solve most problems, there's no question that there are some challenges associated with being short which are completely unique to people of smaller stature. The world doesn't really cater to their size, which can lead to some sticky situations.

It can also lead to some inadvertently hilarious situations, like this super funny video from @theeast.family . It all starts when a "short" mom goes to put her baby down to sleep in the crib ...and then...whoa!

View the original article to see embedded media.

"Short mom falls into crib" is how the video is captioned, and that pretty much says it all. Although it almost seems like she went into a headstand at the end there! You have to wish the video was just a bit longer, so you could see how exactly she got out of that mess, but we can assume she's okay. Whether or not the baby stayed asleep is a different story.

There were plenty of commenters who understood exactly what this woman was going through...

"As someone who's 5'0" and works in an infant room of a daycare center, this is accurate"

"I had a step stool for the crib. Now I use it for the washing machine"

"4'11" over here!!! Totally accurate!!! My husband built our bed frame and it's so tall I have to use a step stool. He has no problem at 5'6"!!! Lol short girls unite!!!

"good thing she is a gymnast"

Seriously, the way she kept her legs up was impressive! This mommy must have some kind of dance or yoga or gymnastics background. Or maybe she's just picked up certain skills being small!



