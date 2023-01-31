ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheConversationAU

'Nostalgic' classics, or edgy contemporary texts? What books are kids reading in Australian schools – and does it matter?

Debates about what books students should be reading in high school reach a crescendo at the start of each school year. As parents make their way through school text lists, collecting books for their teen’s year ahead, they inevitably draw comparisons between their own school reading and the literature selected for their children by teachers, schools and mandated curriculum. Some are astounded their teens are still reading the same books they read at school. Everyone has an opinion One father of a Year 9 daughter wondered on Twitter last week, at the start of the 2023 school year, why she was...
Variety

‘The 1619 Project’ Is a Broad, Admirable Reframing of Our History From Nikole Hannah-Jones: TV Review

It is easy to see why Nikole Hannah-Jones so frightens her ideological adversaries. “The 1619 Project,” the editorial franchise she created in her capacity as a journalist at The New York Times, is entering its fourth year. What began as a long-form effort in 2019 became a 2021 book and now a 2023 television series, all expanding on Hannah-Jones’ contention that our nation’s true founding occurred with the introduction of enslaved Africans in colonial America. In carrying this thesis forward, finding resonances throughout history and amplifying it across media, Hannah-Jones, who executive produces Hulu’s new “1619 Project” series and appears on-camera...
newbooksnetwork.com

Identity Dialogues with Debashish Banerji and Leslie Combs

Understanding theories and notions of identity, self-making, personhood, transpersonal relationality between self and other, self and cosmos, are questions of central importance to the East-West Psychology department. Throughout history, cultures have come to define themselves through unique approaches to cultivating subjective knowledge as well as constructing shared structures of collective experience. Yet, in the intensifying and accelerating conditions of global digital capitalism, corporate data-mining and dawn of AI, the question of identity is of more importance then ever and how we grapple with these questions will deeply influence the quality of life for generations to come. EWP approaches these questions through the 4 cardinal points of our discourse community; East, West, Earth and World, which brings together Western notions of individuation and the psyche from Jungian Depth Psychology, Eastern notions of the soul and the Eternal Self, Earth-based and animistic understandings of the all-pervading spirit, and contemporary critical understandings based on posthuman possibilities of new futures. Delving into this rich topic in her studies in the EWP MA program, Dana Lichtstrahl hosts a conversation between two CIIS professors, Debashish Banerji and Leslie Combs, for a special edition of the podcast.
NJ.com

Black History Month: What’s the problem with supporting our own? | Opinion

As Black History Month quickly approaches, the Black community, as well as the community at large in many cases, prepare to “buy Black,” at least for this short month. I want to take a moment to reflect on just what that means for the Black community. Buying Black means supporting our artists and artisans — which we should do year-round, but February provides an annual reminder that our entrepreneurs need our support, and the support of the broader community.
Essence

This New Law Could Preserve African American History And Culture

The law, introduced by Rep. Kweisi Mfume, is meant to counter those that have moved to restrict teachings on subjects such as race and African American history in schools across the country. Maryland Congressman Kweisi Mfume has introduced the National Council on African American History and Culture Act of 2023...
MARYLAND STATE
newbooksnetwork.com

War, Plague, and Confession in Fourteenth-Century Provence

Nicole Archambeau, associate professor of history at Colorado State University, talks about her book, Souls under Siege: Stories of War, Plague, and Confession in Fourteenth-Century Provence (Cornell University Press), with Peoples & Things host, Lee Vinsel. The book explores how the inhabitants of southern France made sense of the ravages of successive waves of plague, the depredations of mercenary warfare, and the violence of royal succession. Many people, Archambeau finds, understood both plague and war as the symptoms of spiritual sicknesses caused by excessive sin, and they sought cures in confession. Archambeau and Vinsel also discuss the important lessons historians can teach about working to understand people who are quite different from ourselves.
newbooksnetwork.com

Nietzsche, Wokeism, Non-Buddhist Mysticism

What does it mean to be a hundred? Perhaps Fredric Nietzsche would know. He’s in part the star of the show. Along with regular guest Glenn Wallis. We look at the ideal reader, the ideal thinker, and perhaps the ideal practitioner. We discuss his work in progress, Nietzsche NOW! A book that wonders what Nietzsche would have to say about Wokeism. We also discuss the podcast on its 100th birthday and I get asked a question or two to celebrate. Come along for a slice of Nietzschean cake and topical takes on another of Glenn’s works, Non-Buddhist Mysticism.
newbooksnetwork.com

Friendly Argument about God and Man

Peter Hall is my old friend, a once-atheist who now calls himself an agnostic; we’ve known each other for fifteen years since we both taught English literature at an international school in Egypt. He and I talk through our hopes and doubts about God and man. It’s an episode that departs from the Almost Good Catholics model and it begins with me explaining how and why the podcast was moving to the New Books Network: Academic Partners in December of 2022.
newbooksnetwork.com

Laughter, Creativity, and Perseverance

In most mainstream traditions of Hinduism and Buddhism, women have for centuries largely been excluded from positions of religious and ritual leadership. However, as this volume shows, in an increasing number of late-20th-century and early-21st-century contexts, women can and do undergo monastic and priestly education; they can receive ordination/initiation as Buddhist nuns or Hindu priestesses; and they are accepted as religious and political leaders. Even though these processes still take place largely outside or at the margins of traditional religious institutions, it is clear that women are actually establishing new religious trends and currents. They are attracting followers, and they are occupying religious positions on par with men.
newbooksnetwork.com

Otherness, Disability, and Beauty

This episode of How To Be Wrong is about humility, beauty and the ways in which our society dictates the nature and boundaries of what is deemed beautiful. We talk with philosophy professor and Pulitzer Prize finalist Chloé Cooper Jones about desirability and the ways in which difference is constrained through our social interactions, as well as her own experience as a disabled person. We also discuss some of the ideas in her superb book, Easy Beauty: A Memoir, published by Simon & Schuster in 2022.

