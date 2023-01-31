Understanding theories and notions of identity, self-making, personhood, transpersonal relationality between self and other, self and cosmos, are questions of central importance to the East-West Psychology department. Throughout history, cultures have come to define themselves through unique approaches to cultivating subjective knowledge as well as constructing shared structures of collective experience. Yet, in the intensifying and accelerating conditions of global digital capitalism, corporate data-mining and dawn of AI, the question of identity is of more importance then ever and how we grapple with these questions will deeply influence the quality of life for generations to come. EWP approaches these questions through the 4 cardinal points of our discourse community; East, West, Earth and World, which brings together Western notions of individuation and the psyche from Jungian Depth Psychology, Eastern notions of the soul and the Eternal Self, Earth-based and animistic understandings of the all-pervading spirit, and contemporary critical understandings based on posthuman possibilities of new futures. Delving into this rich topic in her studies in the EWP MA program, Dana Lichtstrahl hosts a conversation between two CIIS professors, Debashish Banerji and Leslie Combs, for a special edition of the podcast.

19 HOURS AGO