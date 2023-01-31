Read full article on original website
Reparations for Black Americans will cost up to $14 trillion and ‘could finally lead to closure,’ economist Sandy Darity says
Black Americans whose ancestors were enslaved have been excluded from full citizenship in the United States for the last 247 years — and granting them full citizenship will cost between $13 trillion and $14 trillion, economist William “Sandy” Darity told a conference of fellow U.S. economists last week.
‘There Is a Real Sense That the Apocalypse Is Coming’
A former evangelical tracks the rise of white Christian nationalism — and looks ahead to where the movement goes next.
Harvard professor emerita says Elon Musk's Twitter takeover is 'fundamentally intolerable' and a threat to political stability
Data privacy expert Shoshana Zuboff is worried about how big tech billionaires like Musk will impact democracy, calling them "information oligarchs."
'Nostalgic' classics, or edgy contemporary texts? What books are kids reading in Australian schools – and does it matter?
Debates about what books students should be reading in high school reach a crescendo at the start of each school year. As parents make their way through school text lists, collecting books for their teen’s year ahead, they inevitably draw comparisons between their own school reading and the literature selected for their children by teachers, schools and mandated curriculum. Some are astounded their teens are still reading the same books they read at school. Everyone has an opinion One father of a Year 9 daughter wondered on Twitter last week, at the start of the 2023 school year, why she was...
Joy Reid claims killing of Tyre Nichols ‘as American as apple pie’
MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed that the brutal killing of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Black Memphis police officers is as "American as apple pie."
4 outrages we aren't allowed to talk about
There are four major issues facing all Americans, but many on the left and in the media won't allow any discussion.
Debunking Outrageous LIES from the New Hulu Series, ‘The 1619 Project’ |...
Remember this quote from George Orwell’s “1984”? “Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.” The Left is trying to erase the truth of our past to control our lives NOW. For example, did you know there was also...
It's Black History Month. Here are 3 things to know about the annual celebration
The annual celebration started out in 1926 as Negro History Week and expanded to Black History Month in the 1970s. This year's theme is "Black Resistance."
‘The 1619 Project’ Is a Broad, Admirable Reframing of Our History From Nikole Hannah-Jones: TV Review
It is easy to see why Nikole Hannah-Jones so frightens her ideological adversaries. “The 1619 Project,” the editorial franchise she created in her capacity as a journalist at The New York Times, is entering its fourth year. What began as a long-form effort in 2019 became a 2021 book and now a 2023 television series, all expanding on Hannah-Jones’ contention that our nation’s true founding occurred with the introduction of enslaved Africans in colonial America. In carrying this thesis forward, finding resonances throughout history and amplifying it across media, Hannah-Jones, who executive produces Hulu’s new “1619 Project” series and appears on-camera...
Identity Dialogues with Debashish Banerji and Leslie Combs
Understanding theories and notions of identity, self-making, personhood, transpersonal relationality between self and other, self and cosmos, are questions of central importance to the East-West Psychology department. Throughout history, cultures have come to define themselves through unique approaches to cultivating subjective knowledge as well as constructing shared structures of collective experience. Yet, in the intensifying and accelerating conditions of global digital capitalism, corporate data-mining and dawn of AI, the question of identity is of more importance then ever and how we grapple with these questions will deeply influence the quality of life for generations to come. EWP approaches these questions through the 4 cardinal points of our discourse community; East, West, Earth and World, which brings together Western notions of individuation and the psyche from Jungian Depth Psychology, Eastern notions of the soul and the Eternal Self, Earth-based and animistic understandings of the all-pervading spirit, and contemporary critical understandings based on posthuman possibilities of new futures. Delving into this rich topic in her studies in the EWP MA program, Dana Lichtstrahl hosts a conversation between two CIIS professors, Debashish Banerji and Leslie Combs, for a special edition of the podcast.
Nikole Hannah-Jones makes a case for reparations with ‘The 1619 Project’ series
A little more than three years after “The 1619 Project” published in The New York Times Magazine, presenting a provocative examination of the American slave trade and its legacy, Nikole Hannah-Jones will debut her Pulitzer Prize-winning work on Hulu Thursday with a specific purpose in mind: to strengthen the case for reparations.
Black History Month: What’s the problem with supporting our own? | Opinion
As Black History Month quickly approaches, the Black community, as well as the community at large in many cases, prepare to “buy Black,” at least for this short month. I want to take a moment to reflect on just what that means for the Black community. Buying Black means supporting our artists and artisans — which we should do year-round, but February provides an annual reminder that our entrepreneurs need our support, and the support of the broader community.
Let's celebrate Black entrepreneurs in Black History Month. They are the real race revolutionaries
Black History Month is observed in February and the focus is often on activism. Instead, we should look at entrepreneurship as a proven pathway to economic and personal success.
John H. Johnson’s Enduring Lessons on Growing Black Businesses
1987: John H. Johnson is named the first BE Entrepreneur of the Decade, having built Johnson Publishing Co. Inc., producers of Ebony, Jet, and Fashion Fair cosmetics into an international powerhouse. On occasion, I have been asked which interviews have been among my favorites during my tenure at BLACK ENTERPRISE....
This New Law Could Preserve African American History And Culture
The law, introduced by Rep. Kweisi Mfume, is meant to counter those that have moved to restrict teachings on subjects such as race and African American history in schools across the country. Maryland Congressman Kweisi Mfume has introduced the National Council on African American History and Culture Act of 2023...
War, Plague, and Confession in Fourteenth-Century Provence
Nicole Archambeau, associate professor of history at Colorado State University, talks about her book, Souls under Siege: Stories of War, Plague, and Confession in Fourteenth-Century Provence (Cornell University Press), with Peoples & Things host, Lee Vinsel. The book explores how the inhabitants of southern France made sense of the ravages of successive waves of plague, the depredations of mercenary warfare, and the violence of royal succession. Many people, Archambeau finds, understood both plague and war as the symptoms of spiritual sicknesses caused by excessive sin, and they sought cures in confession. Archambeau and Vinsel also discuss the important lessons historians can teach about working to understand people who are quite different from ourselves.
Nietzsche, Wokeism, Non-Buddhist Mysticism
What does it mean to be a hundred? Perhaps Fredric Nietzsche would know. He’s in part the star of the show. Along with regular guest Glenn Wallis. We look at the ideal reader, the ideal thinker, and perhaps the ideal practitioner. We discuss his work in progress, Nietzsche NOW! A book that wonders what Nietzsche would have to say about Wokeism. We also discuss the podcast on its 100th birthday and I get asked a question or two to celebrate. Come along for a slice of Nietzschean cake and topical takes on another of Glenn’s works, Non-Buddhist Mysticism.
Friendly Argument about God and Man
Peter Hall is my old friend, a once-atheist who now calls himself an agnostic; we’ve known each other for fifteen years since we both taught English literature at an international school in Egypt. He and I talk through our hopes and doubts about God and man. It’s an episode that departs from the Almost Good Catholics model and it begins with me explaining how and why the podcast was moving to the New Books Network: Academic Partners in December of 2022.
Laughter, Creativity, and Perseverance
In most mainstream traditions of Hinduism and Buddhism, women have for centuries largely been excluded from positions of religious and ritual leadership. However, as this volume shows, in an increasing number of late-20th-century and early-21st-century contexts, women can and do undergo monastic and priestly education; they can receive ordination/initiation as Buddhist nuns or Hindu priestesses; and they are accepted as religious and political leaders. Even though these processes still take place largely outside or at the margins of traditional religious institutions, it is clear that women are actually establishing new religious trends and currents. They are attracting followers, and they are occupying religious positions on par with men.
Otherness, Disability, and Beauty
This episode of How To Be Wrong is about humility, beauty and the ways in which our society dictates the nature and boundaries of what is deemed beautiful. We talk with philosophy professor and Pulitzer Prize finalist Chloé Cooper Jones about desirability and the ways in which difference is constrained through our social interactions, as well as her own experience as a disabled person. We also discuss some of the ideas in her superb book, Easy Beauty: A Memoir, published by Simon & Schuster in 2022.
