Pearline Gentry
Pearline “Pearl” Gentry was born in Washington, Arkansas on June 11, 1933 and was the oldest child of Corean Muldrew. The family later moved to North Little Rock, where she visited the Gum Street Church of Christ and was later baptized. While attending there she met Clemon Gentry and they were later married July 6, 1951. They shared 66 years of marriage and were devoted to the Lord and each other. To this union was born six sons.
Roy Mitchell “PeeWee” Ham
Roy Mitchell (PeeWee) Ham, 83, of Arkadelphia, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at his home. He was born January 25, 1940 in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, to the late Floyd Daniel Ham and Ethel May White Ham. Roy graduated from Arkadelphia High School. In December of 1960, he married the...
JP says committees needed to address jail conditions, DeGray Lake area
This post has been updated to correct the type of facility the Corps had intended to build at the Lakeview Area and to include comments from Clark County Judge Troy Tucker. Pay raises, live streaming and the formation of committees to address issues at the jail and DeGray Lake will be the topic of conversation when Clark County justices of the peace convene for what is likely to be an eventful and long February meeting. Here’s a look at the upcoming meeting:
Q&A on The Arkadelphia Promise scholarship
After posting a story recently about the freshman to sophomore retention rates of the Arkadelphia High School graduates of 2021, we had some questions about the Arkadelphia Promise and how it helps local students. We sat down for a Q&A with Arkadelphia Promise Director Jason Jones for a conversation. We thought this would be a great reminder for those with school-age children and informative for those who have heard of the Arkadelphia Promise but aren’t sure how it helps our APSD students.
Weather forces weekend changes for Tigers athletics
ARKADELPHIA — Due to inclement weather, changes have been made to this week and weekend’s schedule of events for Ouachita Baptist University’s basketball, baseball, and softball teams. The men’s and women’s basketball home games have been pushed back a day to accommodate safe travels for Ouachita’s opponents,...
ADC: 4 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in February
There are four Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole or transfer to another facility in February 2023. The Arkadelphian includes photos when they are available. They are:. Terry Joe Cox. Terry Joe Cox, 49, is serving a...
