Water content in the state's mountain snow is 205% of normal to date and 128% of the April 1 average, when the snow is at its historical peak, according to measurements taken by the California Department of Water Resources. Historically one-third of California's water supply has come from melting snow. DWR Director Karla Nemeth pointed out that February "is a traditional wet month that is actually starting off pretty dry" and the forecast is for dryness to continue.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO