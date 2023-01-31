Read full article on original website
Gov Newsome New Gun Laws Coming
California is taking another step today in preventing crime. Governor Gavin Newsom will reveal new gun control measures in the wake of at least six mass shootings so far this year. He'll be joined by the attorney general, a senator and gun safety advocates. They'll try to advance what Newsom calls critical legislation, which could include tightening concealed carry laws. The state already has more than 100 gun laws on the books.
DWR Snowpack Shows Record Amount for Feb
Water content in the state's mountain snow is 205% of normal to date and 128% of the April 1 average, when the snow is at its historical peak, according to measurements taken by the California Department of Water Resources. Historically one-third of California's water supply has come from melting snow. DWR Director Karla Nemeth pointed out that February "is a traditional wet month that is actually starting off pretty dry" and the forecast is for dryness to continue.
