mynews13.com
UCF Knights handed fifth straight loss at Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Viktor Lakhin scored 20 points as Cincinnati beat UCF 73-64 on Saturday. Lakhin also contributed eight rebounds and four steals for the Bearcats (16-8, 7-4 American Athletic Conference). David Dejulius added 19 points while going 7 of 10 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from distance, and 1 for 3 from the line, and he also had seven assists. Landers Nolley II recorded 17 points and shot 7 for 16 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line.
mynews13.com
Canine flu spreads into Florida - What are the signs?
PINE CASTLE, Fla. — A canine influenza virus is spreading in the United States. Veterinarians from California, Texas, North Carolina and now Florida have been reporting outbreaks of a highly contagious H3N2 virus. What You Need To Know. H3N2 is a highly contagious virus being found in dogs. Veterinarians...
mynews13.com
Springsteen and E Street Band to bring show to Orlando on Sunday
TAMPA, Fla. — It's been six years since Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band embarked on a major tour. Judging by the first show Wednesday night in Tampa, you'd never know it. The Boss and his band served notice they are back, and fans in Orlando will get a chance to see that show Sunday at the Amway Center.
mynews13.com
'Out of the Darkness' suicide prevention walk kicks off in Baldwin Park
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hundreds of people gathered in Baldwin Park on Saturday morning for the 16th annual "Out of the Darkness" 5K walk. The event raises money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. What You Need To Know. According to the Florida Department of Health, 3,113 people died...
mynews13.com
Chevy Chase joins MegaCon Orlando lineup
ORLANDO, Fla. — Chevy Chase is the latest celebrity to join the MegaCon Orlando lineup. He joins a lineup that includes director Sam Raimi, Anson Mount, Christina Ricci and Giancarlo Esposito. Chase is best known for his work on TV shows such as “Saturday Night Live” and “Community” as...
mynews13.com
Universal Orlando rolls out new ticket offer
ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando has announced a new ticket offer that includes two free theme park days. Universal launches new ticket offer for U.S. and Canada residents. The offer includes two free park days with the purchase of a 3-Day, 2-Park ticket. Visitors will get five days of...
mynews13.com
Orlando Main Street district solicits feedback on ways to move forward with downtown safety proposals
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando’s Main Street District unveiled a survey, meant to be completed in only five minutes, to move forward with discussions and plans to help make downtown Orlando safer. The group is hoping to solicit feedback from residents, visitors, downtown workers and business and property owners...
mynews13.com
Orlando's Black History Month Art Exhibit celebrates heritage of Black artists
ORLANDO, Fla. — Artists of all ages have their work on display inside the Terrace Gallery at Orlando City Hall to celebrate Black History Month. Orlando's Black Heritage Month Art Exhibit features work from artists of all ages. Ali Bandele, 19, creates pieces to shine a light on historical...
mynews13.com
Man armed with knives shot by Volusia County deputy
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Officials are investigating after a deputy involved shooting in Volusia County over the weekend. The call came in just after 1 p.m. on Sunday. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about someone who had a weapon and was threatening other people. Deputies fired at the suspect after he began coming toward them. According to officials the suspect was stabilized and taken to the hospital.
mynews13.com
Homeless community members told to move tents out of downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla --Members of the homeless community living in downtown Orlando said they have been ordered by the city to move their tents. Many said they were given orange slips noting violations of the city's public nuisance ordinance and were told to move their property. What You Need To Know.
mynews13.com
13-year-old Polk County student hit and killed while waiting for bus
A Polk County student was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday morning while waiting for a school bus. The student was 13 years old, according to a statement from Polk County Public Schools. The student was transported to the Lake Wales Advent Health by Polk County Emergency Medical Services...
mynews13.com
'You have to take control of your story': Black artists share unique perspectives in new gallery exhibit
SAN ANTONIO — Angela Weddle has been creating art since she was 3 years old. “I’m drawing this set of oak trees right in front of me,” Weddle, a visual artist, said. “I could never climb them and kind of do those things. But drawing them makes me feel some of that connection.”
