NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Officials are investigating after a deputy involved shooting in Volusia County over the weekend. The call came in just after 1 p.m. on Sunday. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about someone who had a weapon and was threatening other people. Deputies fired at the suspect after he began coming toward them. According to officials the suspect was stabilized and taken to the hospital.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO