California State

KIDO Talk Radio

Exposed: Biden’s Plan To Take Idaho’s Electricity To California

Have you noticed that President Biden has a unique, if not twisted, obsession with Idaho? The president's justice department filed its first lawsuit against Idaho's Trigger Law days after the Supreme Court's abortion decision. The nation continues to obsess over the tragic murder of the four University of Idaho students, yet the president hasn't sent condolences to the victim's families.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho’s Largest Land Owner Doesn’t Live In The State

Idaho is one of the country's largest geographical states and one of the fastest-growing states in the nation. Fortunately, we're also one of the least populated states, which means we have a lot of land for all Idahoans. Or do we? Have you ever wondered who owns the land in Idaho? We've looked at how much land is owned by the state, the federal government, and private citizens.
IDAHO STATE
Saurabh

The white girl who was abducted by Native Americans and returned with a mysterious tattoo

Olive Oatman was born in 1837 in Illinois to Royce and Mary Ann Oatman. She was one of seven children raised in the Mormon faith. In 1850, the Oatmans opted to join a wagon train commanded by James Brewster, whose followers were known as Brewsterites. Brewster had a falling out with Brigham Young's followers after disagreeing with the Mormon leadership in Salt Lake City, Utah.
One Green Planet

How California, Arizona, and Other Western States Are Creating New Water Supply During Drought

Water scarcity is a growing concern for many Western states as droughts become more frequent and severe due to climate change. But there may be a solution hiding underground: aquifer recharge. Aquifers, or underground layers of water-bearing rock, have been a reliable source of water for years. However, as the demand for water increases and climate change causes more extreme weather, aquifers are being depleted faster than they can be replenished. This not only leads to water shortages but also harms vegetation and wildlife and can damage flood control structures.
CALIFORNIA STATE
8 News Now

‘We are in this together,’ NV Sen. Rosen reacts to 6-state water agreement; asks Park Service to keep Lake Mead boat launches open

Just over a month ago the National Park Service (NPS) asked for the public's opinion on several concepts it has regarding the future of marinas and boat launches at Lake Mead. One of the concepts would shut down all concessions and facilities. This is what triggered Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen to send another letter to the NPS asking that the ramps and marinas remain.
NEVADA STATE
The Independent

Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived

A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
UTAH STATE
CNBC

Colorado River deadline passes with no deal on voluntary water cuts

The seven states that rely on the drought-stricken Colorado River failed to meet a Jan. 31 federal deadline to strike a deal on voluntarily cutting their water use. After negotiations reached a standstill, six of the seven states — Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming — submitted a "consensus-based modeling alternative."
COLORADO STATE
BBC

Colorado River: US states fail to reach deal on cutting water use

Seven US Western states that rely on the drought-stricken Colorado River have failed to reach an agreement on cutting water consumption. California, the largest user, did not join a water cut proposal put forward by six others by a federally requested 31 January deadline. A two-decade drought has shrunk the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Water Desk

A treasure hunt for wild springs in Arizona’s desert

This story was supported by The Water Desk, an independent, nonprofit journalism initiative based at the University of Colorado Boulder’s Center for Environmental Journalism. As Sarah Truebe scrambles up a dry stream-bed on Mount Lemmon, she points out a single willow tree, leaves golden with autumn’s arrival. Rooted...
ARIZONA STATE

