Des Moines, IA

WHO 13

Winterset once again turned into film set for new action movie

WINTERSET, Iowa — People around the Winterset and Truro area may have noticed some film cameras in the area recently. The film is called “Winterset,” it’s the creation of a writer, producer, and director named Michael P. Blevins who lives in Beverly Hills, but grew up in Kansas City. He spent summers coming to Truro, […]
TRURO, IA
who13.com

Beanbag Chair in the Cold outside Hilton

Some Students had their beanbag chair in the cold, made some random observations which made air. Some Students had their beanbag chair in the cold, made some random observations which made air. DMACC dental hygiene clinic offers services for fraction …. Des Moines Area Community College Dental Hygiene students need...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Late-night desserts come to Ingersoll

The new owner of Crème is bringing late night desserts back to the Ingersoll bakery — but with her own little twist.Driving the news: Sammy Mila launched "Midnight Munchies" at the beginning of the year.Every Friday and Saturday night, Mila offers cake slices, cocktails, instant ramen cups, cookies and cupcakes.State of play: The late-night bakery is an opportunity for her staff to get "creative" and experiment with flavors they may not typically offer, like strawberry milk and ube, Mila tells Axios. Zoom in: One of her favorites is "milk bread" — a soft, baked good popular in Asian countries where the dough is made with milk.Mila struggled to find them fresh in Des Moines "... and I've just now been put in a position where I can do something about it," she says.Her biggest seller is milk bread cinnamon rolls.Where to find it: "Midnight Munchies" happens every Friday-Saturday from 7pm to midnight at 543 28th St, Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Jordan Creek Town Center | Shopping mall in Iowa

Jordan Creek Town Center is a shopping mall in the city of West Des Moines, Iowa. It is the largest shopping complex in the state of Iowa with a total gross leasable area of 1,340,000 square feet (124,000 m2). It is also the fourth largest shopping complex in the Midwest, and the 24th largest shopping complex in the United States.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
103.3 WJOD

National Broadcaster Falls in Love with Iowa on Road Trip

Every year on the nationally syndicated radio/TV show The Dan Patrick Show, host Dan Patrick sends his cohost Patrick "Seton" O'Conner on a cross-country road trip. Seton travels from the show's studio in Connecticut to the site of the Super Bowl LVII, stopping in various towns and locales along the way.
DES MOINES, IA
agupdate.com

Family named top commercial producer in Iowa

SCRANTON, Iowa – Justin and Lacie Robbins are a busy couple, but they’re perfectly willing to let the grass grow under their feet. That grass is part of a successful system the family has implemented for many years on their farm near here in Greene County. Justin, Lacie...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KCRG.com

Two people lost their lives in a Boone, Iowa accident

Boone, Iowa (KTIV) Two Boone, Iowa residents lost their lives in a collision yesterday afternoon shortly after 5P.M. The accident happened on Highway 30 and SE Marshall Street in Boone. According to an accident report by the Iowa State Patrol, 55-year-old Pamela Mary Borkowski was turning onto Highway 30 in...
BOONE, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

RAGBRAI Route Announced, Greene County Could Be Included

In just five years time, one major summer event could be coming back through Greene County. The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) designated the City of Jefferson as an overnight stop along its route in 2018. The organizers have already announced this year’s route with its overnight stops, and while Jefferson won’t be an overnight stop, Greene County may play a part of RAGBRAI.
Western Iowa Today

Not Much Change in the Latest U.S. Drought Monitor

(Des Moines) Even though precipitation across Iowa in January was 200 percent above average, Allan Curtis, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says it would not affect drought relief across the state. Curtis says it’s good Iowa received the moisture; the best-case scenario would be a slow...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
bookriot.com

Here’s How Moms For Liberty Is Lying About Books

This week across the book banning social media world, a new guidebook to inappropriate books across the state of Iowa has been circulating. This 111 page guidebook, put together by Moms For Liberty in Polk County, reiterates that their quest to remove inappropriate books from schools is not about book banning. Indeed, they use the Stephen King philosophy to suggest that just because they do not want books in schools does not mean that students cannot get them from public libraries (conveniently leaving out their quest to get those books removed in public libraries, too).
IOWA STATE
who13.com

Two men arrested for allegedly setting a Des Moines home on fire

Two men were arrested Friday for allegedly pouring gas in multiple places in a home and setting it on fire Thursday night. Two men arrested for allegedly setting a Des Moines …. Two men were arrested Friday for allegedly pouring gas in multiple places in a home and setting it...
iheart.com

Des Moines Woman Wins $250,000 from Iowa Lottery Scratch Game

(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines woman is $250 thousand dollars richer after winning a top prize from the Iowa Lottery's Extreme Cash scratch Game. The Iowa Lottery says Jennyfer Akers bought the winning ticket at the Price Chopper on Ingersoll Avenue in Des Moines. Other Iowa Lottery winners include two men from Maquoketa splitting a nearly $31 thousand dollar prize, as well as a woman from Spragueville, who won $10 thousand dollars from the scratch game.
KCCI.com

TONIGHT AT 10: Man feels 'violated' by tests performed in state facility

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man says he was violated by tests performed on the most private parts of his body when he lived in a state-run facility. The man did not want to share his name but told KCCI that what happened to him more than 15 years ago at Woodward Resource Center has stuck with him.

