The new owner of Crème is bringing late night desserts back to the Ingersoll bakery — but with her own little twist.Driving the news: Sammy Mila launched "Midnight Munchies" at the beginning of the year.Every Friday and Saturday night, Mila offers cake slices, cocktails, instant ramen cups, cookies and cupcakes.State of play: The late-night bakery is an opportunity for her staff to get "creative" and experiment with flavors they may not typically offer, like strawberry milk and ube, Mila tells Axios. Zoom in: One of her favorites is "milk bread" — a soft, baked good popular in Asian countries where the dough is made with milk.Mila struggled to find them fresh in Des Moines "... and I've just now been put in a position where I can do something about it," she says.Her biggest seller is milk bread cinnamon rolls.Where to find it: "Midnight Munchies" happens every Friday-Saturday from 7pm to midnight at 543 28th St, Des Moines.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO