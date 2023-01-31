Read full article on original website
The Dead Came Back to Life: Woman presumed dead was found gasping for air in a body bag at Iowa funeral homeO'RemsUrbandale, IA
Historic Ruskaup House in Drake, Missouri is an example of immigration to the Missouri River Valley in the 1800sCJ CoombsGasconade County, MO
Winterset once again turned into film set for new action movie
WINTERSET, Iowa — People around the Winterset and Truro area may have noticed some film cameras in the area recently. The film is called “Winterset,” it’s the creation of a writer, producer, and director named Michael P. Blevins who lives in Beverly Hills, but grew up in Kansas City. He spent summers coming to Truro, […]
who13.com
Beanbag Chair in the Cold outside Hilton
Some Students had their beanbag chair in the cold, made some random observations which made air. Some Students had their beanbag chair in the cold, made some random observations which made air. DMACC dental hygiene clinic offers services for fraction …. Des Moines Area Community College Dental Hygiene students need...
Late-night desserts come to Ingersoll
The new owner of Crème is bringing late night desserts back to the Ingersoll bakery — but with her own little twist.Driving the news: Sammy Mila launched "Midnight Munchies" at the beginning of the year.Every Friday and Saturday night, Mila offers cake slices, cocktails, instant ramen cups, cookies and cupcakes.State of play: The late-night bakery is an opportunity for her staff to get "creative" and experiment with flavors they may not typically offer, like strawberry milk and ube, Mila tells Axios. Zoom in: One of her favorites is "milk bread" — a soft, baked good popular in Asian countries where the dough is made with milk.Mila struggled to find them fresh in Des Moines "... and I've just now been put in a position where I can do something about it," she says.Her biggest seller is milk bread cinnamon rolls.Where to find it: "Midnight Munchies" happens every Friday-Saturday from 7pm to midnight at 543 28th St, Des Moines.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
tourcounsel.com
Jordan Creek Town Center | Shopping mall in Iowa
Jordan Creek Town Center is a shopping mall in the city of West Des Moines, Iowa. It is the largest shopping complex in the state of Iowa with a total gross leasable area of 1,340,000 square feet (124,000 m2). It is also the fourth largest shopping complex in the Midwest, and the 24th largest shopping complex in the United States.
weareiowa.com
Iowa League of Heroes spreading joy to local children
The Iowa League of Heroes brings superheroes right here to Des Moines. For more information, visit https://iowaleagueofheroes.com/
Country star bringing tour to Iowa this summer
Country music star Chris Stapleton is coming to Iowa this summer, bringing his All-American Road Show tour to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
National Broadcaster Falls in Love with Iowa on Road Trip
Every year on the nationally syndicated radio/TV show The Dan Patrick Show, host Dan Patrick sends his cohost Patrick "Seton" O'Conner on a cross-country road trip. Seton travels from the show's studio in Connecticut to the site of the Super Bowl LVII, stopping in various towns and locales along the way.
Famous New York Pizza Chain Is Opening Up Stores In Iowa
Some Iowa folks are about to get a chance to chow down on some delicious New York Style Coal Brick-Oven pizza in their own towns. I've eaten at a lot of different pizza joints in many states. Some pizza places stand out more than others. From what I've heard Iowa...
agupdate.com
Family named top commercial producer in Iowa
SCRANTON, Iowa – Justin and Lacie Robbins are a busy couple, but they’re perfectly willing to let the grass grow under their feet. That grass is part of a successful system the family has implemented for many years on their farm near here in Greene County. Justin, Lacie...
KCRG.com
Two people lost their lives in a Boone, Iowa accident
Boone, Iowa (KTIV) Two Boone, Iowa residents lost their lives in a collision yesterday afternoon shortly after 5P.M. The accident happened on Highway 30 and SE Marshall Street in Boone. According to an accident report by the Iowa State Patrol, 55-year-old Pamela Mary Borkowski was turning onto Highway 30 in...
56-Year-Old Iowa Restaurant That Was Set to Close Has Found a New Owner
Just two weeks ago it appeared a longtime Iowa restaurant was only about a month from closing. Thankfully, the news is much better as we begin February. A restaurant that's been serving its namesake Maxieburger and onion rings, along with an array of other dining choices since 1967, will end up continuing to serve customers into the future.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
RAGBRAI Route Announced, Greene County Could Be Included
In just five years time, one major summer event could be coming back through Greene County. The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) designated the City of Jefferson as an overnight stop along its route in 2018. The organizers have already announced this year’s route with its overnight stops, and while Jefferson won’t be an overnight stop, Greene County may play a part of RAGBRAI.
Western Iowa Today
Not Much Change in the Latest U.S. Drought Monitor
(Des Moines) Even though precipitation across Iowa in January was 200 percent above average, Allan Curtis, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says it would not affect drought relief across the state. Curtis says it’s good Iowa received the moisture; the best-case scenario would be a slow...
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
bookriot.com
Here’s How Moms For Liberty Is Lying About Books
This week across the book banning social media world, a new guidebook to inappropriate books across the state of Iowa has been circulating. This 111 page guidebook, put together by Moms For Liberty in Polk County, reiterates that their quest to remove inappropriate books from schools is not about book banning. Indeed, they use the Stephen King philosophy to suggest that just because they do not want books in schools does not mean that students cannot get them from public libraries (conveniently leaving out their quest to get those books removed in public libraries, too).
who13.com
Two men arrested for allegedly setting a Des Moines home on fire
Two men were arrested Friday for allegedly pouring gas in multiple places in a home and setting it on fire Thursday night. Two men arrested for allegedly setting a Des Moines …. Two men were arrested Friday for allegedly pouring gas in multiple places in a home and setting it...
iheart.com
Des Moines Woman Wins $250,000 from Iowa Lottery Scratch Game
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines woman is $250 thousand dollars richer after winning a top prize from the Iowa Lottery's Extreme Cash scratch Game. The Iowa Lottery says Jennyfer Akers bought the winning ticket at the Price Chopper on Ingersoll Avenue in Des Moines. Other Iowa Lottery winners include two men from Maquoketa splitting a nearly $31 thousand dollar prize, as well as a woman from Spragueville, who won $10 thousand dollars from the scratch game.
travelawaits.com
RAGBRAI Announces 2023 Route Across Iowa — Here’s Where Cyclists Will Ride This Year
RAGBRAI (The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa) has announced its route across Iowa for 2023, the 50th anniversary of the epic bike touring event. The ride, which is planned by The Des Moines Register, will take place July 22 through 29 this year. The Route. The ride...
KCCI.com
TONIGHT AT 10: Man feels 'violated' by tests performed in state facility
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man says he was violated by tests performed on the most private parts of his body when he lived in a state-run facility. The man did not want to share his name but told KCCI that what happened to him more than 15 years ago at Woodward Resource Center has stuck with him.
