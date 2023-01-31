Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
East Peoria mayor hopeful new developments could finally start this year
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – It’s still going to be built, and East Peoria Mayor John Kahl admits he’s said that in each of the last couple years. But, Kahl says a four-story, 226 unit apartment complex called “50 Blutowne” could break ground this year. “It’s...
1470 WMBD
Powerball jackpot increases to $747 million
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The multi-state Powerball jackpot grows again, after no one matched all winning numbers Saturday night. The winning numbers drawn are 02, 08, 15, 19, 58, and the red Powerball number of 10. That grows Monday’s jackpot to an estimated $747 million — or, $403.1 million after...
tspr.org
Galesburg legal counsel responds to alleged Open Meeting Act violations by city council
In response to alleged violations of the Illinois Open Meetings Act, Galesburg’s legal counsel told the Illinois Attorney General’s Office the closed session meetings of the city council were authorized, in part because a federal discrimination complaint against the city was being discussed. Ward One Council Member Bradley...
1470 WMBD
Kahl: Infrastructure work big part of coming year in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The city of East Peoria’s infrastructure — and how to improve it — is on the mind of the city’s top elected official. At his “State of East Peoria” speech Friday morning, Mayor John Kahl said spending on various capital improvements is three times more than last year, and among the areas getting big attention are streets.
WAND TV
Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
25newsnow.com
Residents up in arms over Peoria annexation proposal
MEDINAH TOWNSHIP (25 News Now) - The city of Peoria is opening the door for a 90-acre addition near Dunlap to its borders. But nearby neighbors say they’re being left out of the loop. Peoria’s Planning and Zoning Commission will hear property owner Fenceline’s proposal Thursday, before sending an...
wmay.com
Key Springfield project manager arrested for violating court order of protection
A key player in the city of Springfield’s economic development efforts is on leave after a recent arrest. The Illinois Times reports that the city’s business projects manager, Ravi Doshi, has taken family leave after being arrested in late December on a misdemeanor charge of violating an order of protection taken out by his estranged wife.
Central Illinois grocery store to close after more than $10,000 in electric bills mount
KINCAD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Kincaid Food Market, formerly known as the IGA, will be shutting down on Sunday. A post on the store’s Facebook page from Jan. 26 read in part “It is with broken hearts that we have to announce, February 5th will be our last OPEN business day. For we are closing […]
wjol.com
State Farm Planning To Make Cuts
State Farm is planning to make cuts. The Bloomington based insurance giant told the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity it would eliminate 451 positions at the end of March. The company says the cuts stem from a decision last month to outsource its IT help desk and infrastructure services work to an outside technology company.
Blighted Galesburg hotel to be demolished floor by floor. Mayor envisions ‘high quality hotel or civic center’
Those hoping for a dramatic implosion of a dilapidated hotel on the Public Square in Downtown Galesburg will have to settle for a floor-by-floor demolition method. The Galesburg City Council on Monday will be asked to accept a bid of of $406,470.23 to demolish the former Broadview Inn & Suites and accompanying restaurant. If approved, JIMAX Demolition Corporation of Peoria will take down the structures by mechanical means, rather than using explosives or a wrecking ball.
25newsnow.com
Leaders look to recoup lost money from housing taxes
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A tax that went unnoticed for nearly two decades is in the spotlight, along with the missing grants that were supposed to come with it. Now, local leaders want to take control, and get money back into housing south of Chicago. First put into action...
wlds.com
Spfld Woman Arrested on Morgan County Warrant During Sangamon County Drug Investigation
A Sangamon County woman was arrested on an active Morgan County warrant in Springfield this week. According to a release by Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell this afternoon, on Tuesday the Sheriff’s Office DIRT Team initiated a traffic stop of a white Hyundai passenger car in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue just after 5 pm.
KWQC
Police: Over $10k embezzled from Freight House Farmer’s Market
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The former executive director of the Freight House Farmer’s Market is accused of embezzling over $10,000 dollars, according to court documents. Lorraine Beaman is charged with 1st-degree theft for embezzling about $10,500 worth of funds from the Freight House in Davenport over the last two years. According to affidavits obtained by Davenport Police, Beaman used the money to remodel her personal business, Chill Ice Cream & Eats. Other funds were used for personal expenses -- a trailer, an Apple TV, and services from an attorney, the document stated.
Knox County property transfers for Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2023. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
WCIA
Danville revitalization grows with new business
DANVILLE, Ill. — Plans to revitalize downtown Danville may be working. The city unveiled a new business today. They say this addition is a small example of what’s to come. Having more startups downtown is just a small step to a much bigger plan. Vermillion advantage believes new successful businesses are an easy way to bring new life to the area. They say within the last two years close to twelve small businesses have been added.
Pen City Current
LaHarpe couple drowns in ice fishing incident
HANCOCK COUNTY - Two LaHarpe residents have died as a result of a drowning at a Hancock County farm pond. According to Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy, an apparent ice fishing accident has led to the death of two individuals in rural Hancock County. At approximately 3:44 PM, the Hancock...
Madison County Record
Attorney General Kwame Raoul Charges Former Coles County Assistant State’s Attorney With Bribery and Misconduct
Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced he charged a former assistant Coles County state’s attorney with 32 counts of misconduct over interactions he had in his official capacity with three Coles County women between the ages of 18 and 35. Formerly from Charleston, Illinois, Brady Allen, 33, now resides in...
Downtown Champaign bar set to reopen after reaching agreement with city
Owners of a downtown bar in Champaign reached an agreement with city officials to reopen.
wmay.com
Deceased man found last week in a semi in Springfield identified
The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the man found deceased inside a semi in Springfield last weekend. The body of 56-year-old James Barksdale of Springfield was discovered Saturday afternoon inside the truck, which was parked in a lot in the 25-hundred block of North Dirksen Parkway. There...
tourcounsel.com
Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois
Eastland Mall is a shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois. It opened in 1967 and has expanded several times in its history. It features more than 90 stores and a food court. The anchor store is Kohl's. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Macy's, Bergner's, and Sears. The fifth anchor store, JCPenney, has been rebuilt, partially demolished, and subdivided into in-line mall retail space.
