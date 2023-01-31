DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The former executive director of the Freight House Farmer’s Market is accused of embezzling over $10,000 dollars, according to court documents. Lorraine Beaman is charged with 1st-degree theft for embezzling about $10,500 worth of funds from the Freight House in Davenport over the last two years. According to affidavits obtained by Davenport Police, Beaman used the money to remodel her personal business, Chill Ice Cream & Eats. Other funds were used for personal expenses -- a trailer, an Apple TV, and services from an attorney, the document stated.

