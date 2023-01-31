ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria County, IL

1470 WMBD

Powerball jackpot increases to $747 million

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The multi-state Powerball jackpot grows again, after no one matched all winning numbers Saturday night. The winning numbers drawn are 02, 08, 15, 19, 58, and the red Powerball number of 10. That grows Monday’s jackpot to an estimated $747 million — or, $403.1 million after...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Kahl: Infrastructure work big part of coming year in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The city of East Peoria’s infrastructure — and how to improve it — is on the mind of the city’s top elected official. At his “State of East Peoria” speech Friday morning, Mayor John Kahl said spending on various capital improvements is three times more than last year, and among the areas getting big attention are streets.
EAST PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
DECATUR, IL
25newsnow.com

Residents up in arms over Peoria annexation proposal

MEDINAH TOWNSHIP (25 News Now) - The city of Peoria is opening the door for a 90-acre addition near Dunlap to its borders. But nearby neighbors say they’re being left out of the loop. Peoria’s Planning and Zoning Commission will hear property owner Fenceline’s proposal Thursday, before sending an...
PEORIA, IL
wjol.com

State Farm Planning To Make Cuts

State Farm is planning to make cuts. The Bloomington based insurance giant told the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity it would eliminate 451 positions at the end of March. The company says the cuts stem from a decision last month to outsource its IT help desk and infrastructure services work to an outside technology company.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Blighted Galesburg hotel to be demolished floor by floor. Mayor envisions ‘high quality hotel or civic center’

Those hoping for a dramatic implosion of a dilapidated hotel on the Public Square in Downtown Galesburg will have to settle for a floor-by-floor demolition method. The Galesburg City Council on Monday will be asked to accept a bid of of $406,470.23 to demolish the former Broadview Inn & Suites and accompanying restaurant. If approved, JIMAX Demolition Corporation of Peoria will take down the structures by mechanical means, rather than using explosives or a wrecking ball.
GALESBURG, IL
25newsnow.com

Leaders look to recoup lost money from housing taxes

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A tax that went unnoticed for nearly two decades is in the spotlight, along with the missing grants that were supposed to come with it. Now, local leaders want to take control, and get money back into housing south of Chicago. First put into action...
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

Police: Over $10k embezzled from Freight House Farmer’s Market

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The former executive director of the Freight House Farmer’s Market is accused of embezzling over $10,000 dollars, according to court documents. Lorraine Beaman is charged with 1st-degree theft for embezzling about $10,500 worth of funds from the Freight House in Davenport over the last two years. According to affidavits obtained by Davenport Police, Beaman used the money to remodel her personal business, Chill Ice Cream & Eats. Other funds were used for personal expenses -- a trailer, an Apple TV, and services from an attorney, the document stated.
DAVENPORT, IA
WCIA

Danville revitalization grows with new business

DANVILLE, Ill. — Plans to revitalize downtown Danville may be working. The city unveiled a new business today. They say this addition is a small example of what’s to come. Having more startups downtown is just a small step to a much bigger plan. Vermillion advantage believes new successful businesses are an easy way to bring new life to the area. They say within the last two years close to twelve small businesses have been added.
DANVILLE, IL
Pen City Current

LaHarpe couple drowns in ice fishing incident

HANCOCK COUNTY - Two LaHarpe residents have died as a result of a drowning at a Hancock County farm pond. According to Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy, an apparent ice fishing accident has led to the death of two individuals in rural Hancock County. At approximately 3:44 PM, the Hancock...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Deceased man found last week in a semi in Springfield identified

The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the man found deceased inside a semi in Springfield last weekend. The body of 56-year-old James Barksdale of Springfield was discovered Saturday afternoon inside the truck, which was parked in a lot in the 25-hundred block of North Dirksen Parkway. There...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
tourcounsel.com

Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois

Eastland Mall is a shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois. It opened in 1967 and has expanded several times in its history. It features more than 90 stores and a food court. The anchor store is Kohl's. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Macy's, Bergner's, and Sears. The fifth anchor store, JCPenney, has been rebuilt, partially demolished, and subdivided into in-line mall retail space.
BLOOMINGTON, IL

