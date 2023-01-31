Caltrans District 2 says that Highway 70 remains closed to through traffic between Jarbo Gap in Butte County and the Greenville Wye junction with Highway 89 in Plumas County due to continuing slide activity. Due to the condition of the 2 slide areas ..Cal Trans cant even have crews workly safely to clear the debris. there is no current estimated time of reopening Highway 70 to one-way traffic control for through traffic. Motorists are advised to continue to choose alternative routes.

BUTTE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO