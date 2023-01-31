Read full article on original website
Man arrested for arson after Highway 99 fire in Chico
CHICO, Calif. 10:19 A.M. UPDATE - Chico police arrested a man for arson after an early-morning fire on Highway 99. Chico police Lt. Mike Rodden said a fire was reported at 2:53 a.m Thursday. near Highway 99 and East 20th Street. Bushes were burning in the median. The fire was quickly extinguished.
DA: Oroville man guilty of attempted murder of CHP officer
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - An Oroville man was found guilty of attempted murder of a CHP Oroville officer last year, according to the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors said Aaron Tobias Quinn was found guilty Tuesday of attempted murder of an officer, transporting methamphetamine for sale, reckless evasion and being a felon in possession of a gun.
Paradise police arrest man during drug, weapons and stolen property bust
The Paradise Police Department says it recovered thousands of rounds of ammunition, more than 60 firearms and parts, 25 pounds of explosive material and various illegal drugs as a result of an investigation of a theft from a PG&E yard. Paradise Police Department recovered thousands of rounds of ammunition, more...
Vehicle crashes into Oroville realtor's office
OROVILLE, Calif. — Oroville Police responded to a vehicle that crashed into the Oroville Association of Realtors Wednesday night. Sergeant Collins with Oroville Police says they received the call around 10:11 p.m. of the crash at 2120 Robinson Street. When first responders arrived, the driver and any passengers had...
Man arrested in connection to 14 vehicle vandalism cases in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) arrested a man early Wednesday morning in connection to 14 different reports of vehicles being vandalized across the county in January. Deputies say between Jan. 6 and Jan. 31, 33-year-old Kristopher Mueller, of Durham, vandalized the vehicles in a...
PG&E Employee Arrested for Theft
Paradise police said their department received a report of a theft from a PG&E yard off of Clark Rd. on Friday night, Jan. 20. The Suspect was a PG&E employee David Elkinton. He was currently on leave from the Utility facing felony charges of theft from an earlier incident. Officials estimate Elkinton stole $60,000 worth of tools and equipment. After searching his home..they also deiscovered firearms ammunition and narcotics...Elinton is being held without bail.
Pound of meth found in Corning, wanted man arrested
CORNING, Calif. - A pound of methamphetamine was found after officers search a wanted man and his truck in Corning on Monday. The Corning Police Department said officers saw Mario Rivera driving a red Dodge truck near Highway 99W and Solano Street. Officers said they knew Rivera had a felony warrant out for his arrest and was on Post Release Community Supervision.
Woman taken into custody for assault with a deadly weapon
PARADISE, Calif. - Paradise Police took a woman into custody Sunday after a male suffering stab wounds showed up at Enloe Hospital. Authorities say that during the early morning hours of January 29, the Paradise Police Department was contacted by Enloe Medical Center regarding a 22-year-old male patient who arrived at the hospital with stab wounds that he sustained in Paradise.
Man wanted in Shasta County arrested after 4-year search
NEVADA CITY, Calif. - One of Shasta County’s most wanted is in custody after a search that lasted four years. According to the Nevada City Police Department, officers arrested Bo Nunn on Sunday after a traffic stop revealed he was wanted for child molestation. The officers said Nunn provided...
Anderson Police release interactive map of crime on new website
ANDERSON, Calif. — The Anderson Police Department released an interactive map on its new website. The map includes icons that describe what kind of incident happened:. Red - for violent crimes like assault, sexual offenses, homicide, robbery and more. Yellow - for property crimes and thefts. Blue - for...
Butte County Sheriff’s Office ‘committed’ to solving Tyler Dickson’s murder
The Butte County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) reiterated last week that it is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of San Pablo resident Tyler Dickson at a campground in Oroville on July 3, 2021. The Sheriff’s Office said...
Early morning vehicle rollover in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle rollover crash early Monday morning. One pickup truck rolled over and crashed into the median on Skyway, just before Honey Run Road. There was one person in the vehicle, the driver. CHP got the first call at 6:23 a.m....
Anderson Police arrests felon for elder abuse, another on drug charges
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department took two suspects into custody Friday after a probation search revealed elder abuse and drug paraphernalia taking place . At approximately 12:51 p.m., officers with the Anderson Police Department's Problem Oriented Police Unit (POP) conducted a probation search of a residence in the 1400 block of Second Street.
CHP: Person dies in head-on crash near Grass Valley
(KTXL) — One person died Monday evening in a car crash on Rough and Ready Highway, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened near Greenwood Road, just outside of Grass Valley, around 6 p.m. CHP said an 18-year-old driving a 2008 Infinity was going westbound on Rough and Ready Highway and crossed over into […]
2 crashes on HWY 99 in nearly the same spot slow down evening traffic
CHICO, Calif. - Two crashes occurred near the same spot along California Highway 99 near Eaton Road. Action News Now confirmed with CHP in the first crash south of Eaton Road, two sedans collided, and one northbound lane is closed. Additionally, one person experienced minor injuries. CHP says the closed lane will reopen shortly.
Man on supervised release arrested for alleged possession of stolen property in Nevada County
The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man who was allegedly in possession of suspected stolen mail, identification cards, medical benefits cards, checks, counterfeit bills and counterfeiting equipment. In the early morning hours of Friday, January 27, deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of Names Drive for...
Felons caught with 170+ pounds of cannabis, meth during probation search in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — Two felony probationers were arrested on Wednesday following a probation search of their home in Anderson. Officials with the Anderson Police Department (APD) said their Detectives and Problem Oriented Policing Team searched a home on the 3600 block of Webster Drive. Following their search, the APD said the teams found 173 pounds of cannabis and around 2 ounces of meth.
Cal Trans Hwy 70 remains Closed TFN
Caltrans District 2 says that Highway 70 remains closed to through traffic between Jarbo Gap in Butte County and the Greenville Wye junction with Highway 89 in Plumas County due to continuing slide activity. Due to the condition of the 2 slide areas ..Cal Trans cant even have crews workly safely to clear the debris. there is no current estimated time of reopening Highway 70 to one-way traffic control for through traffic. Motorists are advised to continue to choose alternative routes.
Butte County Sheriff taking a new approach to combat staff shortage
The department is hosting a one-day hiring event where all the tests, interviews, and background checks will be done in a single day instead of being spread out throughout the weeks. Butte County Sheriff taking a new approach to combat staff shortage. Staffing shortages have impacted many law enforcement agencies,...
15 Free Things to Do in Yuba City, CA
The charming Yuba City is close to the Feather River at the base of Sutter Buttes, part of Sutter County, California. The city is home to many festivals and events that tourists visit yearly. Yuba City is known for its fantastic agricultural products and has the world's largest dried fruit...
