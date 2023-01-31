ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

PM Prep-Segue

By By Margie Szaroleta - Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 5 days ago

CHARGES AGAINST ALEC BALDWIN EXPECTED TODAY

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Prosecutors plan to file involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin today. He will be charged in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal on a movie set in October 2021 in New Mexico. Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altweis says her office will release a statement of probable cause outlining the evidence. Baldwin has said it was a tragic accident and he was told the gun was safe.

SMITH AND LAWRENCE RETEAM FOR “BAD BOYS” FILM

NEW YORK (AP) – Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will make a fourth “Bad Boys” movie. Sony Pictures announced the film, which does not yet have a title, is in early pre-production. The last film, “Bad Boys For Life,” came out in 2020 and was a pre-pandemic hit. Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman has denied that the next film was put on hold after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Rothman said last May there was nothing to put on hold at the time.

CHARGES DROPPED IN ILLINOIS AGAINST R. KELLY.

CHICAGO (AP) – A judge has accepted the recommendation of a Chicago prosecutor and dismissed sex abuse charges against R. Kelly. Today’s hearing lasted just minutes, and Kelly was not present. Yesterday, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said she was comfortable dropping the charges because Kelly will spend decades in prison already for federal convictions. That’s not sitting well with some of Kelly’s accusers, like Lanita Carter. She says she spent nearly 20 years hoping her abuser would be brought to justice, and justice was denied for her. Kelly is serving a 30-year prison sentence for convictions in New York, and he will be sentenced for more convictions in Chicago on Feb. 23. He still has a pending sexual misconduct case in Hennepin County, Minnesota.

DC UNIVERSE GETS EXTENDED PLAN

NEW YORK (AP) – Five new films and five new TV series are planned for the DC Universe. New DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran presented plans for what they call the first chapter of an eight- to ten-year plan for the DCU. It will begin with a new Superman film in July 2025.

MICHAEL McKEAN HONORS MEMORY OF CINDY WILLIAMS

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Lenny from “Laverne and Shirley” is paying his respects to Shirley. Michael McKean tweets his memories of Cindy Williams from season one of the show. He says she scooted past him and “with a glorious grin, says: ‘Show’s cookin’!” Williams died last week at the age of 75. Williams' career have turned out quite differently. George Lucas had considered her for the role of Princess Leia in “Star Wars.”

“LOCKWOOD & CO.” DIRECTOR WAS TOO BUSY FOR GHOSTS

LONDON (AP) – The creator and director of the new supernatural series “Lockwood and Co.” acknowledges the places where they filmed could be haunted. He just might not have been paying attention. Joe Cornish says they shot in cemeteries and stately homes. However, he says film sets are such chaotic places that if a poltergeist had thrown stuff around, nobody would have noticed. He says the ghost would be really annoyed that nobody was seeing it. “Lockwood and Co.” is streaming now on Netflix.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

'Knock at the Cabin' knocks off 'Avatar' at the box office

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time in almost two months, the box office doesn't belong to blue people. After seven weeks as the top film in theaters, “Avatar: The Way of Water” was finally knocked out of the No. 1 spot by the M. Night Shyamalan thriller “Knock at the Cabin” and the octogenarian comedy “80 for Brady." “Knock at the Cabin,” a home invasion horror film with...
Leader Telegram

Charles Kimbrough, who played anchor in 'Murphy Brown,' dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles Kimbrough, a Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor who played a straight-laced news anchor opposite Candice Bergen on “Murphy Brown,” died Jan. 11 in Culver City, California. He was 86. Kimbrough played newsman Jim Dial across the 10 seasons of CBS hit sitcom “Murphy Brown" between 1988 and 1998, earning an Emmy nomination in 1990 for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series. He reprised the role for three episodes in the 2018 reboot. ...
CULVER CITY, CA
Leader Telegram

Grammys could make history with Beyoncé, Bad Bunny wins

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Beyoncé emerge from the Grammy Awards as its most decorated artist ever? That's one of the main storylines heading into Sunday's ceremony, where the superstar is the leading nominee and needs four wins to make history. Several of music's biggest names, including Beyoncé, are in the running for the night's top honors — Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, ABBA and Lizzo are all...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
16K+
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy