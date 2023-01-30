Read full article on original website
Wrn.com
WEC voting equipment audit finds no mechanical errors
An audit of state voting machines finds no mechanical errors. The Wisconsin Election Commission reported that the largest post-election voting equipment audit in state history found no mechanical errors and that all audited voting equipment performed to certification standards. Commission members unanimously determined the effective error rate of the 2022...
Wrn.com
DNR now recruiting seasonal workers
How would you like to work in the great outdoors this summer? The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is now hiring seasonal staff for Wisconsin’s state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas. Every year, the DNR recruits about 400 seasonal employees to work at state properties during the summer...
Wrn.com
Atrium Health and Senior Living CEO faces federal fraud charges
The CEO of a company that operated skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in Wisconsin faces multiple federal charges. Fifty-six year-old Kevin Breslin of Hoboken, New Jersey operated 24 facilities in the state as CEO of Atrium Health and Senior Living. A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted Breslin and...
Wrn.com
DHS immunization updates for kids in childcare centers and schools
Kids in Wisconsin schools and childcare centers will now only be exempt from the chickenpox vaccine if a previous case was confirmed by a healthcare provider. Dr. Ryan Westergaard is chief medical officer with the Bureau of Communicable Diseases. “There’s less general knowledge of what a chickenpox illness looks like. As times have changed it’s important to make sure. And so the rationale for having the providers test of a qualified health provider is to make sure that we’re making decisions based on the best best information.”
Wrn.com
DWD has 2022 unemployment tax forms ready
The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development is reminding people who received unemployment payments last year to get their tax forms for 2022. Those forms are now available online from the state’s unemployment aid portal. Taxable income includes state benefits, but also federal pandemic payments as well. All of those will be wrapped up in the 1099 form you get. You can find out more at the DWD website.
