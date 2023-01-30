Kids in Wisconsin schools and childcare centers will now only be exempt from the chickenpox vaccine if a previous case was confirmed by a healthcare provider. Dr. Ryan Westergaard is chief medical officer with the Bureau of Communicable Diseases. “There’s less general knowledge of what a chickenpox illness looks like. As times have changed it’s important to make sure. And so the rationale for having the providers test of a qualified health provider is to make sure that we’re making decisions based on the best best information.”

