Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Hornbeck and Penthouse Theater of Shawnee Okla. is MissedLarry E LambertShawnee, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
Related
KOCO
Boone, Oklahoma St blow big lead, recover to top No. 15 TCU
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Senior forward Kalib Boone scored a career-high 25 points and Oklahoma State blew a 19-point second-half lead before recovering to beat depleted No. 15 TCU 79-73 on Saturday. Caleb Asberry added 19 points and John-Michael Wright had 17 for Oklahoma State (14-9, 5-5 Big 12)....
Oklahoma's New Wide Receivers Coach Signs 2023 WR/DB Recruit – His Son
Emmett Jones achieves "a dream come true" as he signs with the Sooners out of Lubbock Cooper High School.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma high school softball player signs NIL deal
PIEDMONT, Okla. — An Oklahoma high school sophomore is the second athlete in the state to sign a NIL deal. Piedmont High School softball player Taybor Moss recently signed with Northern California based company Moore Bats. Moss was a customer of the company that produces custom wood bats and...
oklahomawatch.org
‘Once-In-A-Generation Storm’ Has Oklahoma Customers Paying for A Generation
On social media and in public comments at the Corporation Commission, Oklahoma utility customers are expressing their anger about higher electric and natural gas bills. “I thought when I got older, I would be fine,” said a 70-year-old woman in Oklahoma City. “However, because of the rate hikes, I barely ever turn on my heater. I wear my coat in my house all the time now, because it’s too expensive to turn on my heater.”
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West
One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma late Wednesday
A third round of ice is heading into Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. He says ice showers will slowly creep to the north, and the highest chance of ice accumulations happen tonight.
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Oklahoma
A popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Oklahoma location in Norman, according to local sources.
Ice Storm Warnings For Southeastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. - A calm morning is underway, but winter weather threats could soon return. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A winter weather (travel) advisory will be in effect for the Tulsa metro region starting at noon Wednesday and continuing until noon Thursday. Ice storm warnings will also be in effect for part of southeastern Oklahoma from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday.
KOCO
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
KOCO
Oklahoma meteorologist says Chinese balloon differs from those conducting weather research
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted over Kansas City Friday. China said the device is a high-altitude balloon used for weather research, but there is skepticism from the Pentagon. The U.S. has been tracking the balloon since it was spotted over Montana about 60,000 feet above the ground.
KOCO
Third round of ice brings more slick, dangerous road conditions to Oklahoma
A third wave of winter weather brought more freezing rain and ice to Oklahoma on Thursday, causing slick road conditions throughout the state. Open the video player above for coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Below is a running blog following the winter weather conditions in Oklahoma.
KOCO
Crews respond to several grass fires across Oklahoma
NICOMA PARK, Okla. — On Saturday, crews responded to several grass fires across Oklahoma. Around 2 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in Nicoma Park. Two homes were evacuated but no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported but several acres of grass were burned. Spencer and...
Slick roadways lead to multiple wrecks on Oklahoma highways
The freezing rain that moved through the state overnight caused slick roads across certain parts of the Oklahoma City metro.
KOCO
OU College of Medicine research leads to breakthrough in glioblastoma treatment
A new study by researchers at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine is looking at the potential for drugs to reverse a patient's immune suppression to glioblastoma treatment. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
Oklahoma woman’s never-ending tiny home issues now fixed after months
KFOR brought you this story a couple of weeks ago about an Oklahoma woman having never ending issues after she purchased a mobile home from Tiny House Outlet of OKC.
tourcounsel.com
50 Penn Place | Shopping mall in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
50 Penn Place is an upscale mixed-use complex in the inner Northwest part of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The galleria-style shopping mall and tower is located at 1900 Northwest Expressway in the Penn Square trade area immediately at I-44 and Northwest Expressway, across from Penn Square Mall near the exclusive suburb of Nichols Hills.
KOCO
Suspect in murder investigation out of Denton arrested in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect in a murder investigation out of Denton was arrested in Oklahoma City. Around 9 a.m. Saturday morning, the Oklahoma City Police Department arrested a suspect in a Denton murder investigation. At 8:06 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, officers were flagged down about a male who...
Oklahoma Jailed Women Who Couldn’t Stop Their Abusers. Will a New Law Help?
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In 2015, Kerry King was arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma, because she failed to stop her abusive boyfriend from beating her and her young daughter. That’s a slight simplification (read more about her case...
publicradiotulsa.org
Tulsa teacher leader responds to state superintendent's comments on breaking up of TPS
A local leader in education responds to the idea that Tulsa Public Schools should be carved up. Speaking in Atoka on Monday, The Tulsa World reported State Superintendent Ryan Walters floated a proposal that TPS should be broken up into smaller districts to improve performance. Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association President...
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craft
An Oklahoma witness at Oklahoma City reported watching an oval-shaped object through night vision goggles while waiting to take off from Wiley Post Airport at 6:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Comments / 1