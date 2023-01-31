Read full article on original website
NFL Superstar Announces Potential Trade DestinationOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San FranciscoOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Green Bay Packers Lose CoachOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be TradedOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: It’s not about being the face of the league, it’s doing what you can to win
Since Patrick Mahomes became Kansas City’s starting quarterback in 2018, the worst the team has finished has been a loss in the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes was the 2018 AP MVP and appears headed for his second, which will be handed out at NFL Honors next week. And he was the MVP of Super Bowl LIV, helping the Chiefs win their first title in 50 years.
NBC Sports
It’s time for a Hall of Fame within the Hall of Fame
There needs to be a Hall of Fame within the Hall of Fame. Every year, up to eight new members join the supposed immortals in Canton. It feels more like the filling of a quota than the bestowing of the highest possible honor in the sport. The Hall of Fame...
NBC Sports
Report: Broncos have not given Vikings permission to interview Ejiro Evero
The Vikings want to interview Ejiro Evero for their defensive coordinator opening, but the Broncos are reportedly keeping that from happening at the moment. Evero is still under contract after serving as the Broncos’ defensive coordinator in 2022 and Albert Breer of SI.com reports that they have not granted him permission to interview for the lateral move. Evero has spoken with new Broncos head coach Sean Payton about staying in Denver, but he’s not the only choice for that job as the Broncos have been lining up other candidates as well.
NBC Sports
Raiders, Derek Carr keep moving toward a divorce
The Raiders wish to trade quarterback Derek Carr. As Billy Bob Thornton said in Bad Santa, “Wish in one had, shit in the other one, see which one fills up first.”. Apparently in response to criticism of their handling of Carr trade talks, which included a suggestion that the Raiders should approach a potential trade of Carr the same way the Texans handled a trade of Deshaun Watson, the Raiders mobilized Adam Schefter of ESPN to create the impression that the Raiders are doing just that.
NBC Sports
Perry: Jonathan Jones maintains 'love' for Pats entering free agency
Jonathan Jones is the busiest guy you know. Even in the offseason. This week he was named an official ambassador for "Play Like a Girl," which is committed to supporting women and girls in sports and technology. He's one of five finalists for the NFLPA's Alan Page Community MVP award, which will be handed out next week in Phoenix. He's building Stem Labs at Burke Middle School and Saint John Paul II Catholic Academy in Boston. And in his spare time, he's learning to fly and on his way to his pilot's license.
NBC Sports
Steve Wilks set to interview with 49ers Monday
Steve Wilks was identified as a candidate to be the next 49ers defensive coordinator before DeMeco Ryans was officially hired as the new head coach of the Texans and his meeting with the team about the job has now been set. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Wilks is...
NBC Sports
What will the Jets do with Zach Wilson?
After a disastrous Thursday night start against the Jaguars in December, it appeared that the Jets and quarterback Zach Wilson were headed for Splitsville. Since then, suggestions have emerged that the Jets will keep the second overall pick from the 2021 draft. The latest report along those lines comes from...
NBC Sports
Davante Adams: Playing with Aaron Rodgers again would be “a dream scenario”
With Tom Brady‘s retirement, there’s a chance that the Raiders could shift their focus to potentially trading for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Receiver Davante Adams is familiar with the process of getting traded from Green Bay to Las Vegas after it happened for him last year. Adams said on Sunday that he’d like to be reunited with Rodgers in 2023 and wants to express that to the Raiders’ brass.
NBC Sports
Five interesting facts about Chiefs coach Andy Reid
One of the NFL’s best and most likable coaches is back in the Super Bowl. For the third time in four seasons, Andy Reid will be on the sideline as his team competes for a championship. The 64-year-old coach has helped set up the Kansas City Chiefs for a potential dynasty, and this year’s Super Bowl will hit closer to home.
NBC Sports
The first million-dollar bet for Super Bowl LVII has landed
It’s Super Bowl season. So it’s time for supersized bets to be made on the Super Bowl. Via David Purdum of ESPN.com, the first reported seven-figure Super Bowl wager for next Sunday’s Eagles-Chiefs game has been made. Someone has bet $1 million on the Eagles straight up...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers wins pro-am at Pebble Beach
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won his only Super Bowl 12 years ago. He won his first AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his ninth try. Rodgers checked off a “bucket list” item, teaming with Canada’s Ben Silverman for a 26-under 189 total to win the Pro-Am competition by one stroke Sunday afternoon. Peter Malnati and Don Colleran, the retired president and CEO of FedEx, finished second, and former tennis pro Mardy Fish and Charley Hoffman finished third at 23 under.
NBC Sports
Report: Rams hire Nick Caley as tight ends coach
The Rams have hired Patriots assistant Nick Caley as their new tight ends coach, Albert Breer of SI.com reports. Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown began 2022 as the tight ends coach, but he moved back to running backs when Ra’Shaad Samples left for Arizona State. Caley, whose contract...
NBC Sports
Avonte Maddox in protective boot, out of practice for Eagles
The Eagles listed cornerback Avonte Maddox as out on their estimated practice reports Wednesday and Thursday and he’ll be getting the same designation after their actual practice on Friday. Reporters at the open portion of practice shared photos of Maddox on the sideline with a protective boot on his...
NBC Sports
Report: Cardinals narrow field to Brian Flores, Mike Kafka, Lou Anarumo
The Cardinals are moving closer to naming a new head coach. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the team has narrowed the field to three finalists. Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores, Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka are the remaining candidates for Arizona.
NBC Sports
Correa pulled 'Houdini job' with 'worst ankle' doctor has seen
Carlos Correa agreed to not one, not two, but three massive contracts this offseason. After the superstar shortstops' 13-year, $350 million and 12-year, $315 million agreements with the Giants and New York Mets, respectively, fell apart due to a medical concern, Correa eventually signed a six-year, $200 million contract with the Minnesota Twins on Jan. 11.
NBC Sports
Chiefs list JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kadarius Toney, L’Jarius Sneed as questionable after bye week
Chiefs coach Andy Reid already has said he does not anticipate receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) playing in Super Bowl LVII. The estimated status report following the bye week confirmed that. The NFL required the Chiefs to list estimated designations following the bye week, and Hardman received a doubtful designation. Wide...
NBC Sports
Panthers hire Ejiro Evero as defensive coordinator
From one team that just hired a new head coach, to another. The Panthers have announced that the franchise’s new defensive coordinator is former Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero,. Evero spent one season as defensive coordinator in Denver, arriving from the Rams. On Saturday, Denver released him from his...
NBC Sports
Brian Angelichio had an interview for Cowboys OC, set for second interview with Ravens
Vikings tight ends coach/passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio is up for a couple of offensive coordinator openings at the moment. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Angelichio interviewed for the Cowboys’ vacancy on Thursday. The Cowboys and Kellen Moore parted ways last week and Moore has since been hired as the Chargers offensive coordinator.
NBC Sports
Raiders, Packers should duplicate the Deshaun Watson trade formula
The Raiders want to trade quarterback Derek Carr. The Packers may be trying to trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In both cases, the player is being frozen out of the process, at least for now. It’s a great strategy. If the goal is to not strike a deal for a trade....
