NBA
NBA players react to Kyrie Irving's reported trade to Dallas
All-Star guard Kyrie Irving is reportedly leaving the Brooklyn Nets to join the Dallas Mavericks in a blockbuster deal. The news comes two days after Irving informed the team that he wanted out of Brooklyn. Below is a collection of some of the reactions around social media to the reported...
NBA
GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Knicks Presented by Betway
Last Matchup: 3/6/22 | NYK 116- LAC 93 | Amir Coffey: 16 PTS - R.J. Barrett – 24 PTS. Since the beginning of the 2000 calendar year, the Clippers are 29-14 (.674) against the Knicks, their third-best record against any opponent in the span (30-12 vs. Hornets, 31-14 vs. Bulls). However, LA has lost in each of the last three matchups.
NBA
Recap: Wizards come up short in Brooklyn, lose second leg of back-to-back
The Wizards had a quick turnaround with a 6:00 p.m. tip in Brooklyn the night after a 7:00 p.m. tip in Washington D.C. For the second straight night, the Wizards got out to a scorching-hot start but fell victim to a big-time second-half comeback, losing 125-123 to the Nets. Kristaps Porzingis dropped 38 points in the loss.
NBA
Rip City Hoops Heading Into The All-Star Break - Here's What To Expect
The Trail Blazers took care of business in three out of the last four games at Moda Center to end a busy month of January. Following a three-game road trip, the Portland Trail Blazers return to Rip City for five games before heading into the All-Star break. See what's to come this homestand as the Blazers return to Moda Center.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 5, 2023
An important weekend in the Smoothie King Center started in stirring fashion Saturday, with New Orleans (27-27) ending a 10-game losing streak via a 131-126 triumph over the unpopular-around-town Lakers. Former Lakers forward Brandon Ingram rolled to 35 points. Watch postgame video reaction from Willie Green, Trey Murphy and Herb...
NBA
Pistons drop a back-to-back battle to the Suns
Three quick observations from Saturday night’s 116-100 loss to the Phoenix Suns at Little Caesars Arena. BACK-TO-BACK BLUES – If it seems logical that the youngest teams would feel the least effect of playing on consecutive nights, the evidence often suggests otherwise. It certainly did Saturday. Pistons rookies Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren, their two youngest players, came off terrific outings in Friday’s exhilarating comeback win over Charlotte. But when the Pistons played the veteran Phoenix Suns – themselves coming off a rousing upset win at Boston on Friday – it was the younger team that couldn’t light the fuse. The rookies – the Pistons youngest players, Duren 19 and Ivey 20 – won’t be pasting this box score into their scrapbooks. Ivey, coming off quite likely his finest NBA game with 24 points on 11 shots to go with seven assists and only one turnover, finished with 13 points and six assists. He hit 1 of 5 free throws in a first half in which Duren was limited to nine minutes by foul trouble, an infrequent occurrence for him. Phoenix big man Deandre Ayton took advantage to punish the Pistons with 19 points and 10 boards to stake the Suns to a 58-49 halftime lead. To Ivey’s credit, he bounced back from a rough first half – in which he had five points and one assist on 2 of 7 shooting – to pick it up, racking up five assists and hitting 4 of 8 shots. Duren, though, finished with one point and six rebounds in 28 minutes. Ayton finished with 31 points and 16 rebounds and the Suns dominated the interior, outrebounding the Pistons 46-30, scoring 54 points in the paint and shooting 56 percent.
NBA
Timberwolves cruise to 128-98 win against Jokic-less Nuggets
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had 14 of his 18 points in the first quarter and added 10 assists, Anthony Edwards scored 20 and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 128-98 win Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets, who were missing two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and three other starters on the second night of a back-to-back.
NBA
Last 5 Games: Magic’s Reserves No. 1 in Scoring
CHARLOTTE - As the old sports cliché goes, there’s no “i” in “team.”. The Orlando Magic, just based on recent play, clearly understand that. They’ve been having success doing things by committee, and that was key to their victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday when seven Magic players scored in double figures.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Pacers
After wrapping up a three-game homestand with an eventful victory over Memphis on Thursday night, the Wine and Gold hit the road for a back-to-back, beginning with a Sunday afternoon Central Division showdown with the Pacers. The Cavaliers have struggled to regain their rhythm over the last couple weeks, alternating...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 02.04.23
GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Portland (26-26, 12-15 on the road) at Bulls (24-27, 14-11 at home). 7PM. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 6:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 7PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26 ppg. Portland: Lillard: 30 ppg. LEADING...
NBA
Recap: Wizards lose to Trail Blazers 124-116, ending six-game winning streak
The Wizards headed into Capital One Arena on Friday night boasting a six-game winning streak and ready to play in front of D.C. fans for the first time in nearly two weeks. After a solid first half for the Wizards, the Trail Blazers turned the tables in the second half leading to a 124-116 Wizards loss. Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal combined for 66 points in the defeat.
NBA
"Another Good Learning Moment" | Clarkson Leads Late Rally, But Jazz Fall Short In Loss To Atlanta
After being down by double digits for most of the game, the Jazz again showed that they won’t go down without a fight. With a late run in which Jordan Clarkson caught fire and almost singlehandedly brought the Jazz back, Utah couldn’t complete the comeback and eventually fell 115-108 to Atlanta on Friday night.
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings Postgame Quotes | 2/5/23
"It speaks to the professionalism and the character in our locker room. I spoke to the guys about it, Devonte’ (Graham), Garrett (Temple), Willy (Hernangómez), Jaxson (Hayes), Kira (Lewis Jr.), all the guys that don't necessarily play a ton of minutes or haven't been playing a ton of minutes. They all came in and they executed over and over again. They executed coverages defensively, and offensively we were able to spread the floor and get out and run. We don't take that type of stuff for granted. It's what makes our team special."
NBA
Trendon Watford, 'MVP Of The Trip,' Sparks Comeback Win Versus Wiz
WASHINGTON, DC -- It’s been Trendon Watford’s road trip and the rest of the Trail Blazers are just along for the ride. After playing 60 minutes total in the month of January, Watford logged 30 minutes, posted a season-high in points and was the catalyst of a second-half rally that resulted in the Trail Blazers defeating the Wizards 124-116 in front of a sellout crowd of 20,476, many of whom were there to cheer on the visitors, Friday night at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Feb. 3
Friday brings eight more games in the NBA. One of the marquee matchups will feature the Celtics hosting the Suns. There’s the potential for some lopsided games, including the 76ers on the road against the Spurs. Let’s dig into the slate and discuss some players to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to potentially avoid.
NBA
No changes to Pelicans injury list for Saturday home game vs. Lakers
LA LAKERS (25-28, 12TH IN WEST) Dennis Schroder, Patrick Beverley, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Anthony Davis. NEW ORLEANS (26-27, 10TH IN WEST) CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas.
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 107, Kings 104
Friday, Feb. 3 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. On night two of back-to-back games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Indiana Pacers showed few signs of fatigue against the highest scoring team in the NBA. The Pacers (25-29) used a pair of 3-point barrages to build a 19-point third quarter...
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Nuggets
The Minnesota Timberwolves (28-27) return to action on Sunday night to face the Denver Nuggets (36-16) at Target Center. Minnesota is coming off a 127-120 loss to the Orlando dMagic on Friday night. D’Angelo Russell was the team’s leading scorer with 29 points, Anthony Edwards had 19 points, and Luka Garza put up 17 points for the team.
NBA
Bulls handle Trailblazers 129-121, improve to 25-27
The Bulls have kept up the chase all this season, Washington, Sacramento, New Orleans and Phoenix, all seeming to wash away their hopes like going over Niagara Falls, and then came Saturday’s 129-121 victory over the Portland Trailblazers. And perhaps slowly the Bulls are turning up in the standings—now...
