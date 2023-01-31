Missing 18-year-old man found deceased in Bayview District

Maxwell George Maltzman was last seen in the 900 block of Sutter Street on Jan. 6, according to the SFPD. San Francisco Police Department

An 18-year-old man who was reported missing in San Francisco earlier this month has been found deceased in The City's Bayview District.

Maxwell George Maltzman was last seen Jan. 6 at his residence on the 900 block of Sutter Street in the Lower Nob Hill neighborhood at approximately 2:30 p.m., according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The SFPD issued a news release six days later seeking the public's help in locating Maltzman, who was later found deceased in Bayview on Jan. 23.

The police department and the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are currently investigating the case.

Anyone with information regarding is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD." You may remain anonymous.