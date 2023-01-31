ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Missing 18-year-old man found deceased in Bayview District

By San Francisco Police Department, James Salazar
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29mEMP_0kXjM28E00
Maxwell George Maltzman was last seen in the 900 block of Sutter Street on Jan. 6, according to the SFPD. San Francisco Police Department

An 18-year-old man who was reported missing in San Francisco earlier this month has been found deceased in The City's Bayview District.

Maxwell George Maltzman was last seen Jan. 6 at his residence on the 900 block of Sutter Street in the Lower Nob Hill neighborhood at approximately 2:30 p.m., according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The SFPD issued a news release six days later seeking the public's help in locating Maltzman, who was later found deceased in Bayview on Jan. 23.

The police department and the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are currently investigating the case.

Anyone with information regarding is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD." You may remain anonymous.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Examiner

Suspect in S.F. synagogue shooting identified

Authorities on Saturday arrested a 51-year-old man suspected of firing a gun loaded with blanks inside a San Francisco synagogue and, in another instance, brandishing a firearm in a theater. The San Francisco Police Department announced the man was located in the Richmond District about 5 p.m. on Friday and officers detained him without incident. Police also served a search warrant at the man's house and found "evidence related to the incidents," which was recovered by investigators. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man shot at San Jose residence Friday dies from injuries

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating the city's third homicide of the year after a man who was shot at a home Friday died from their injuries.According to a tweet by the San Jose Police media relations Twitter account Sunday morning, on Friday, officers responded after the arrival of a male victim at a local hospital who had suffered a gun shot wound. The police investigation determined the victim was shot at a residence in the 2000 block of Pepper Way, where police said they found evidence of a shooting. On Saturday afternoon, the victim succumbed to his...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Suspect arrested after wounding police officer in San Jose shooting

A man was taken into custody early Saturday morning after wounding a police officer in a shooting in San Jose. Two officers conducted a traffic stop just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of Story and South Kind roads, near Emma Prusch Farm Park, according to the San Jose Police Department. Police reported the suspect exited his vehicle and "began shooting at the officers," striking the patrol vehicle...
SAN JOSE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Assault, carjacking suspect arrested in San Francisco

A suspect in a Diamond Springs carjacking and assault was arrested by San Francisco police officers Wednesday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Amanda Scarbrough, 28, was taken into the custody of the San Francisco Police Department shortly after her white 1995 Isuzu Trooper was reportedly found unoccupied in the city. A warrant had been issued for Scarbrough’s arrest following a Dec. 31, 2022, alleged assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking at a gas station at 639 Pleasant Valley Road that sent one victim to a local hospital with knife wounds, sheriff’s officials reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Boy dies in early morning shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a male juvenile early Friday morning. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 8000 block of Dowling Street around 1:32 a.m. Police said they found the juvenile victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspects arrested in East Bay strong arm robbery crime spree

OAKLAND -- Three male suspects have been arrested in connection with multiple robberies committed in January in Oakland and in other East Bay communities.The identities of the suspects were not released, but Oakland police said they were arrested on Jan. 31 after a diligent investigation. On Thursday, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged two of the suspects in the crime spree. The third suspect was not charged. Investigators said the men were charged in the following robberies.The first robbery occurred on January 17 just after 11:00 a.m. in the 4400 block of Foothill Boulevard. As the victim entered a...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

4 arrested, 23 pounds of narcotics seized in SFPD drug investigation

SAN FRANCISCO – Four people, including a juvenile, were arrested and 23 pounds of narcotics were seized this week as part of a drug investigation.Police said Friday that narcotics officers investigating drugs intended for sale in San Francisco's Tenderloin obtained search warrants for two homes in Oakland along with associated people and vehicles.Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, officers in San Francisco's South of Market found vehicles listed with the warrant on the 900 block of Howard Street. Officers detained three adult males and a 16-year-old male.At the same time, officers executed search warrants at the homes in Oakland. Police seized 23 pounds of narcotics, which included more than 21 pounds of fentanyl.The searches also yielded an unregistered "ghost gun", more than $28,000 in cash and other evidence, police said. The adult suspects, identified as 25-year-old Olvin Ochoa-Cruz, 32-year-old Darwin Ochoa-Cruz and 29-year-old Carlos Rivas, were booked into San Francisco County Jail on narcotics and gun-related charges. Meanwhile, the 16-year-old was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.According to jail records, each adult suspect is being held on $30,000 bail. Olvin Ochoa-Cruz, Darwin Ochoa-Cruz and Rivas are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Juvenile Shot, Killed in Oakland

A juvenile was shot and killed in Oakland early Friday morning, according to police. Officers at about 1:30 a.m. responded to the 8000 block of Dowling Street and found the victim, a male from Oakland, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,...
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

18-Year-Old Tenderloin Resident Who Went Missing Three Weeks Ago Found Dead In Bayview

The 18-year-old kid whose January 6 disappearance we reported on previously, Maxwell Maltzman, has been found dead. The SFPD announced Tuesday that Maltzman's body was found "in the Bayview District" on January 23, and they aren't providing any further information. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still investigating the cause of death, and police are still looking into the case.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Man found dead in car in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in a car Tuesday morning. Officers at SFPD’s Bayview Station responded to the 100 block of Hester Avenue at 7:21 a.m. for the report of a gunshot victim. Officers found the victim […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man robs Santa Rosa bank; Police seek public's help

SANTA ROSA -- A masked man robbed a bank Friday afternoon in Santa Rosa and police were seeking help from the public in finding the suspect.Santa Rosa police said it happened at about 12:34 p.m. at The Exchange Bank branch located at 136 Calistoga Road. The bank robber handed a note to a teller demanding money; the note also indicated the suspect had a weapon and threatened violence against the teller if they didn't hand over the money, police said.At one point, the man started to lift his shirt when handing over the note, but police said it is...
SANTA ROSA, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy