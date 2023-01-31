Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWO News
Arrest made in 2021 Fort Wayne murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police have made an arrest in a 2021 murder. Shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, the FWPD’s homicide unit served a warrant in the 2600 block of River Cove Trail that resulted in the arrest of 23-year-old Torrese Bobo. The arrest was...
WANE-TV
Man charged with murder in 2021 shooting outside Fort Wayne gas station
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man was arrested Thursday at a north Fort Wayne apartment complex in connection to a shooting that killed a man sitting in his car outside a gas station in 2021. Just after 2 p.m. Thursday, FWPD served a warrant at a home in...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne man pleads guilty in 2021 Ossian shooting
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – During the second day of his trial, a Fort Wayne man accused of attempted murder in a 2021 shooting in Ossian changed his plea to guilty. Reonte Moore, 23, is accused of shooting a man during a fight outside Berne Workwear in October 2021.
WANE-TV
Man accused of shooting mom’s supposed killer enters plea deal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man accused of fatally shooting his mom’s supposed killer in 2021 entered a plea agreement Wednesday, according to court documents. Ahmad Pearson, also known as Ahmad Thomas according to court documents, was arrested by Fort Wayne Police back in August 2021 and charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of 40-year-old Travis Jones.
One person in non-life threatening condition following a shooting in south Fort Wayne
Police responded to the intersection of Airport Expressway and Winchester Road on reports of a shooting, according to Fort Wayne Dispatch.
WANE-TV
Trial: Accused speaks out on record as jury is sent to deliberate
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The jury was sent to deliberate late Thursday morning in the Donte Curry trial and a verdict is expected some time the same day. But Curry, accused of shooting Harold Von Harrington, 26, in a murder-for-hire on Nov. 21, 2015 isn’t waiting quietly.
Suspect arrested in 2018 killings of 3 men in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fort Wayne police have arrested a suspect in the fatal 2018 shootings of three men in the northeastern Indiana city. Jacquail Belcher, 29, was arrested Friday without incident on three counts of murder, the Fort Wayne Police Department said. His initial hearing was scheduled for Monday afternoon.
WANE-TV
Verdict: Donte Curry found not guilty of murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It took a jury more than 5 1/2 hours to find Donte Curry not guilty of a reportedly murder-for-hire homicide on a snowy night in November 2015. But Curry, who made judge and jury wait for about 20 minutes before he arrived in the courtroom, was as relaxed as ever when the not guilty verdict passed the lips of Superior Court Judge David Zent.
WANE-TV
Second juvenile charged in summer shooting that left 16-year-old dead
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County prosecutors have charged a second teenager as an adult in connection to a summer shooting that left a 16-year-old girl dead. Jalayah Brown, 16, is now facing a felony count of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Le’Brishia Hobbs, who medics and rescue workers found in the backyard of a Fort Wayne home suffering from a gunshot wound to the head one morning this past July.
WANE-TV
Trial: Accused attends his own trial, going home after day’s proceedings
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Closing arguments in the Donte Curry murder trial begin Thursday morning in Allen Superior Court. Jurors will have to decide whether or not the 42-year-old Curry is guilty of the November 2015 shooting death of Harold Von Harrington, 26, after he was allegedly hired to kill him over $20,000 stolen money.
WANE-TV
Phone call scam threatens arrest, demands money for missing jury duty in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A “bogus” phone scam is circling Allen County again that accuses citizens of missing jury duty, demands payment and threatens jail time. Allen Superior Court said in a release bogus calls have been reported this week demanding money to cover fines that resulted from skipping out on jury duty. The caller claims to be a police officer, saying a warrant has been issued for the juror’s arrest.
Lima woman faces at least 2 years prison for meth charges
LIMA — A Lima woman pleaded guilty to methamphetamine-related charges in exchange for the dismissal of other charges on Wednesday. Ashley Schneider, 33, was convicted of two aggravated possession of drugs charges — one a second-degree felony and the other a third-degree felony — after plea negotations. Third-degree felony tampering with evidence and fifth-degree felony possession of drugs charges were dismissed.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap 4-year-old in Indiana grocery store
MARION, Indiana — A mother said she held onto her 4-year-old daughter and screamed for help as a man tried to kidnap the girl at a grocery store in Marion on Monday. Jason Milliner, 37, of Marion, was arrested hours after the alleged attempted kidnapping. Police said a woman...
WOWO News
Marion man arrested for attempting to kidnap child in grocery store
MARION, Ind. (WOWO) – A Marion man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping after a woman said he attempted to grab her 4-year-old child. Marion police say that on Monday a woman came to the department to file a report. She stated that she was shopping at a local grocery store when a man attempted to grab her child. She said she was able to hold onto the child and scream as the suspect fled from the store.
WANE-TV
Courts: FBI informant says he watched accused shoot victim from his rear view window
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The dramatic arrival of an FBI informant in the trial of Donte Curry came with confusing testimony. Patrick Davis, a federal inmate serving time in Tucson, Arizona, said he drove Curry to Central Avenue in Fort Wayne on Nov. 21, 2015 because Curry asked him for a ride.
A town divided: 62 years after the killing of Nancy Eagleson, Paulding residents have many suspects, but no closure
PAULDING, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the third story in a series about the 1960 killing of Nancy Eagleson. Also readpart one and part two. On Sept. 20, members of Nancy Eagleson’s family went to court to ask Paulding County Judge Michael Wehrkamp for permission to exhume Nancy’s body.
wfft.com
Angola police searching for shoplifting suspect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Angola police are asking for the public's help finding a shoplifting suspect. If you have any information, you're asked to call Angola Police Dispatch at 260-665-2121.
wbiw.com
Traffic stop leads to foot pursuit, man detained
DELAWARE CO. – On Thursday, around 9:30 a.m., Master Trooper Shawn Cosgrove of the Indiana State Police Pendleton District conducted a traffic stop on a Blue Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck along Interstate 69 near the 245.0-mile marker for a speeding violation. The vehicle pulled over and came to a...
Court docs: ‘Where is it? Where is it’ accused allegedly asked after victim was shot in back
‘Phenomenal’ detective work led to Belcher’s arrest, Sgt. says FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The night three young men were shot dead in June 2018 in the area of Fourth and Wells streets, two of the victims were found in a gray Chrysler 200 rammed into the curb outside The Pantry. That’s one of many details […]
WANE-TV
Allen County officers find 73-year-old woman
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – After sending out a Public Safety Alert, Allen County officers announced they found the 73-year-old woman who went missing Thursday. Around 6:30 p.m., the Allen County Sheriff’s Department announced Roberta Hart was found safe. According to the original alert, officers were as looking for Hart, who was last seen around 1:45 p.m. in Harlan.
Comments / 0