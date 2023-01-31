MARION, Ind. (WOWO) – A Marion man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping after a woman said he attempted to grab her 4-year-old child. Marion police say that on Monday a woman came to the department to file a report. She stated that she was shopping at a local grocery store when a man attempted to grab her child. She said she was able to hold onto the child and scream as the suspect fled from the store.

