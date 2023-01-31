ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWO News

Arrest made in 2021 Fort Wayne murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police have made an arrest in a 2021 murder. Shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, the FWPD’s homicide unit served a warrant in the 2600 block of River Cove Trail that resulted in the arrest of 23-year-old Torrese Bobo. The arrest was...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne man pleads guilty in 2021 Ossian shooting

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – During the second day of his trial, a Fort Wayne man accused of attempted murder in a 2021 shooting in Ossian changed his plea to guilty. Reonte Moore, 23, is accused of shooting a man during a fight outside Berne Workwear in October 2021.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Man accused of shooting mom’s supposed killer enters plea deal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man accused of fatally shooting his mom’s supposed killer in 2021 entered a plea agreement Wednesday, according to court documents. Ahmad Pearson, also known as Ahmad Thomas according to court documents, was arrested by Fort Wayne Police back in August 2021 and charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of 40-year-old Travis Jones.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

Suspect arrested in 2018 killings of 3 men in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fort Wayne police have arrested a suspect in the fatal 2018 shootings of three men in the northeastern Indiana city. Jacquail Belcher, 29, was arrested Friday without incident on three counts of murder, the Fort Wayne Police Department said. His initial hearing was scheduled for Monday afternoon.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Verdict: Donte Curry found not guilty of murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It took a jury more than 5 1/2 hours to find Donte Curry not guilty of a reportedly murder-for-hire homicide on a snowy night in November 2015. But Curry, who made judge and jury wait for about 20 minutes before he arrived in the courtroom, was as relaxed as ever when the not guilty verdict passed the lips of Superior Court Judge David Zent.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Second juvenile charged in summer shooting that left 16-year-old dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County prosecutors have charged a second teenager as an adult in connection to a summer shooting that left a 16-year-old girl dead. Jalayah Brown, 16, is now facing a felony count of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Le’Brishia Hobbs, who medics and rescue workers found in the backyard of a Fort Wayne home suffering from a gunshot wound to the head one morning this past July.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Trial: Accused attends his own trial, going home after day’s proceedings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Closing arguments in the Donte Curry murder trial begin Thursday morning in Allen Superior Court. Jurors will have to decide whether or not the 42-year-old Curry is guilty of the November 2015 shooting death of Harold Von Harrington, 26, after he was allegedly hired to kill him over $20,000 stolen money.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Phone call scam threatens arrest, demands money for missing jury duty in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A “bogus” phone scam is circling Allen County again that accuses citizens of missing jury duty, demands payment and threatens jail time. Allen Superior Court said in a release bogus calls have been reported this week demanding money to cover fines that resulted from skipping out on jury duty. The caller claims to be a police officer, saying a warrant has been issued for the juror’s arrest.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
The Lima News

Lima woman faces at least 2 years prison for meth charges

LIMA — A Lima woman pleaded guilty to methamphetamine-related charges in exchange for the dismissal of other charges on Wednesday. Ashley Schneider, 33, was convicted of two aggravated possession of drugs charges — one a second-degree felony and the other a third-degree felony — after plea negotations. Third-degree felony tampering with evidence and fifth-degree felony possession of drugs charges were dismissed.
LIMA, OH
WOWO News

Marion man arrested for attempting to kidnap child in grocery store

MARION, Ind. (WOWO) – A Marion man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping after a woman said he attempted to grab her 4-year-old child. Marion police say that on Monday a woman came to the department to file a report. She stated that she was shopping at a local grocery store when a man attempted to grab her child. She said she was able to hold onto the child and scream as the suspect fled from the store.
MARION, IN
wbiw.com

Traffic stop leads to foot pursuit, man detained

DELAWARE CO. – On Thursday, around 9:30 a.m., Master Trooper Shawn Cosgrove of the Indiana State Police Pendleton District conducted a traffic stop on a Blue Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck along Interstate 69 near the 245.0-mile marker for a speeding violation. The vehicle pulled over and came to a...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Allen County officers find 73-year-old woman

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – After sending out a Public Safety Alert, Allen County officers announced they found the 73-year-old woman who went missing Thursday. Around 6:30 p.m., the Allen County Sheriff’s Department announced Roberta Hart was found safe. According to the original alert, officers were as looking for Hart, who was last seen around 1:45 p.m. in Harlan.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy