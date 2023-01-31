ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Fairfield, CT

Ronald McDonald House Announces Partnership with Volunteer New York!

Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley (RMHGHV) recently forged a partnership with Volunteer New York! to regularly engage corporate volunteers for their Day of Service volunteer program, Chef for a Day. The program which was launched last Fall calls for local chefs to bring their culinary talents to the newly renovated kitchen in the House and lead cooking demonstrations. Chef for a Day, connects local chefs with RMHGHV volunteers who commit to a day of service and create, prepare and serve brunch, dessert and dinner to the families that stay at the House.
TARRYTOWN, NY
ACT of CT to honor Heather Hillman and Rudy L. Ruggles Jr. at gala on April 1, tickets on sale February 15!

ACT of Connecticut's highly anticipated SEASON ANNOUNCEMENT GALA is set for Saturday, April 1, 2023 at ACT of CT!. This year, ACT of CT will honor and recognize Heather Hillman and Rudy L. Ruggles Jr. with the theater’s Visionary Award. Heather is a Founding Board Member of ACT of CT and has created, developed, and continues to lead the theater's robust and expanding education and outreach programs. Rudy, a Ridgefield resident for some 50 years, has quietly encouraged and supported activities and organizations like ACT of CT that have found a home here.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Eating Out in Southbury: 350th Anniversary Celebration Blog

Each month, as part of our 350th Anniversary Celebration, local historians will be offering highlights of Southbury’s history in the form of History Blogs. This month, as Southbury gears up for Restaurant Week, which kicks off this Saturday, February 4th and runs through the 11th, Town Historian John Dwyer, asks: Have you ever wondered if our forefathers went out to eat? To Find out the answer read this month’s History Blog. For more about Restaurant Week go to Southbury Restaurant Week.
SOUTHBURY, CT
Meet Bethel Public Library New Mini Golf Sponsors!

Beer, Wine and Mini Golf "fore" the Library returns Friday, March 31. The Bethel Public Library Board of Directors invites everyone to join them at the Library after hours for a night of beer, wine, and mini golf! Sample refreshments from local establishments while playing a fun game of mini golf with your friends. This event is for adults ages 21 & up.
BETHEL, CT
New Canaan YMCA OPEN for showers, 1.3% of Eversource customers in New Canaan remain without power

This morning, Saturday, February 4, Russ Kimes, Emergency Management Director for the Town of New Canaan provided a community update saying, "Eversource is reporting 113 outages in New Canaan (1.3% of customers), down from roughly 300 at the apex of the storm. Eversource has not provided any restoration estimates to Emergency Management, but informed us that there are 3 crews in town currently working, with over a dozen crews headed to New Canaan in the next couple of hours. The outage on Ponus Ridge is reported to be complex with 4 sections of wires down and needing repair. We continue to pressure Eversource to provide estimates and more crews to New Canaan for service restoration."
NEW CANAAN, CT

