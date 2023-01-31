ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey Monthly

The Princeton Pizzeria You Must Try

Pizzeria offering classic and eccentric creations on its signature thin crust. John and Jan Ordway created the kind of eatery they wanted for their young daughters—a friendly, community-minded spot with a focus on organic, farm-fresh ingredients. Gluten-free crust is available; all sauces and toppings are gluten free. THE MENU.
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Voice

North Jersey Wedding Venue 'The Manor' To Shutter After 66 Years

A North Jersey wedding venue will close its doors after 66 years in business come July. The Manor, in West Orange, announced it will be closing on July 6, 2023. "We are agonizingly aware that there is no 'good' time for this to happen and are doing our sincere best to responsibly and respectfully resolve each and every pending event thoughtfully," the Knowles family wrote on the venue's website, thanking clients for graciousness and understanding.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
jerseyshoreonline.com

What Happened To The Residents Of Surf & Stream?

MANCHESTER – The last of the people who called Surf and Stream Campgrounds their home had no choice but to say goodbye to their surroundings. For some, it meant leaving behind more than 30 years of memories. At the beginning of last year, the Ocean County Commissioners announced plans...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Crumbl Cookies is opening first Ocean County bakery, here’s where

If you live in Ocean County, you might not be familiar with Crumbl Cookies, a chain brand of designer cookies. You might be familiar with Uncle Doods Donuts in Toms River. Essentially, Crumbl Cookies is the Uncle Doods of the cookie business. The chain is opening its first Ocean County location on February 9. According to owner Marc DeCorso, the store will host a grand opening celebration on February 10. The store will be in a busy shopping plaza and will be open 8 am to 10 pm Monday through Thursday and until midnight on weekends. It’s sure to be The post Crumbl Cookies is opening first Ocean County bakery, here’s where appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ hidden gem restaurant makes national top 100 list

How could a tiny, modest NJ restaurant become land on a list of the top 100 dining spots across the country?. For those who love Jessica’s Cafe, it’s easy to understand. It’s housed in an unassuming barn-like structure that appears, from a Google Maps search, to share with a Pella Windows place, which occupies the second floor. You probably wouldn’t even turn your head to notice Jessica’s Café on Terrill Road in Plainfield. But now, you know better.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
News 12

2 girls hailed as heroes after saving 6 others from Middletown fire

Two girls are being called heroes for helping six others escape a fire in Middleton Township early Thursday morning. A fire broke out on Ideal Avenue - leaving one person injured, three people displaced and one house destroyed. Flames damaged a second home in the front of the property. In...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
brookdalecc.edu

Culinary Education Center Opens Doors for Lunch and Dinner Service

The Culinary Education Center of Monmouth County (CEC) located at 101 Drury Lane, Asbury Park, NJ, will open its doors for lunch service starting on February 8. The delicious hand-crafted menus are prepared by the professional instructors and student chefs and served every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. In addition, the Center will offer dinner service starting on March 1st.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Good news for seal pup stranded on NJ beach

BRIGANTINE — Good news from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center. Their only patient, a female harbor seal (#22-155) found stranded on Monmouth Beach on Dec. 28 is reportedly doing very well under the expert care of the center’s stranding staff, veterinarian, and volunteers. When the pup was found,...
MONMOUTH BEACH, NJ
goodmorningwilton.com

GOOD Home: This Week’s Artic Blast and Frozen Pipes—What You Need to Know

GOOD Home is a biweekly column published in partnership with PuroClean of Wilton | Ridgefield about home safety, maintenance, weather preparedness, and damage prevention, with the goal to save homeowners from the hassle and headaches of severe property damage. Located in south Wilton (24 Danbury Rd., Suite 204), PuroClean provides 24/7 water damage remediation, fire and smoke restoration, and mold and biohazard removal services to the Fairfield County community and across southwest CT and Northeastern Westchester County.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Grocery Outlet opens new store in New Jersey

Grocery Outlet, the fast-growing West Coast discounter, is continuing its East Coast expansion with the opening of a new store on Thursday in New Jersey. Located at 3057 NJ-35 in Hazlet, the new store employs 25 people, and is the retailer’s third New Jersey location, according to the Emeryville, California-based retailer’s website.
HAZLET, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Winning Ocean County Lottery Ticket Worth $50K

OCEAN COUNTY – One lucky player matched four of the five white balls and the Double Play ball drawn, scoring the $50,000 double play prize. The winning ticket was sold at Spirit’s Unlimited located at 941 Route 37 West in Toms River. The Double Play drawing results for the February 1 drawing were: 04, 23, 39, 57 and 63. The Double Play Ball number was 26.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Netflix and Thrill: Is New Jersey the Next Hollywood?

On January 12, 2022, NJ Governor Phil Murphy announced the construction of a massive film production facility in Monmouth County. Netflix will build on Fort Monmouth, which currently houses the latest extension of New Jersey City University’s campus. Before then, the lot served as an Army base which has since been deactivated. At the board meeting on September 12, 2022, University officials announced that they were contemplating discontinuing the use of the campus following concerns regarding shockingly low admissions rates, a nearly $200 million deficit in profits, as well as several layoffs and resignations in leadership.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Kristen Walters

Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New Jersey

A grocery store chain that has been expanding in recent years just opened a new supermarket location in New Jersey this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened its newest Garden State location in Hazlet, according to local reports.
HAZLET, NJ
njbmagazine.com

Lights, Camera, Action!

The Netflix plan selected by the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority (FMERA) over three other bidders’ proposals includes 12 sound stages totaling 500,000 square feet. The project will create 1,500 permanent production jobs, over 3,500 construction-related jobs and generate billions of dollars in economic activity in the years ahead.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ

