Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Clothing Stores: Major Retailers Closing Doors Across the USMinha D.New York City, NY
Mexican Immigrants Slam Other Foreign Migrants For "Expecting" Luxury Living Paid For By The CityC. HeslopNew York City, NY
22 Year-Old Instagram Model Killed Her Father After a Rage Over LaptopAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
The Patient Picked a Piece of Tumor Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
New Jersey Monthly
The Princeton Pizzeria You Must Try
Pizzeria offering classic and eccentric creations on its signature thin crust. John and Jan Ordway created the kind of eatery they wanted for their young daughters—a friendly, community-minded spot with a focus on organic, farm-fresh ingredients. Gluten-free crust is available; all sauces and toppings are gluten free. THE MENU.
North Jersey Wedding Venue 'The Manor' To Shutter After 66 Years
A North Jersey wedding venue will close its doors after 66 years in business come July. The Manor, in West Orange, announced it will be closing on July 6, 2023. "We are agonizingly aware that there is no 'good' time for this to happen and are doing our sincere best to responsibly and respectfully resolve each and every pending event thoughtfully," the Knowles family wrote on the venue's website, thanking clients for graciousness and understanding.
This Astonishing Steak Is The Biggest In New Jersey And Its Glorious
There's nothing quite like a nice steak dinner, especially when you know you're about to have the absolute biggest steak in the entire state of New Jersey. I love going to steakhouses, granted it's not something I do more than once a year or so but when I go it's definitely a memorable experience.
Is This All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant in NJ The Best Bang For Your Buck?
I think I may have stumbled across the best bang for your buck in New Jersey on onlyinyourstate.com. I love all things Asian food and this restaurant in New Brunswick, NJ is for sure worth the trip if you’re bringing a big appetite and little cash. Of course, there...
Amazing Soppressata pizza is found at this Neptune City, NJ restaurant
They had me when I walked in the front door and saw the brick and tile wood-fired oven. The flames glowed a bright orange surely delivering some of the best pizza at the shore. We were at Al Ponte in Neptune City. And yes, the pizza did not disappoint. Jodi...
jerseyshoreonline.com
What Happened To The Residents Of Surf & Stream?
MANCHESTER – The last of the people who called Surf and Stream Campgrounds their home had no choice but to say goodbye to their surroundings. For some, it meant leaving behind more than 30 years of memories. At the beginning of last year, the Ocean County Commissioners announced plans...
Crumbl Cookies is set to open its first Ocean County store
BRICK — The cookies in the iconic pink packaging are coming to a brand new Garden State location. Crumbl Cookies will open a new bakery in Brick Township on Feb. 9, the cookie shop’s first location in Ocean County. A grand opening celebration will take place on Feb....
Crumbl Cookies is opening first Ocean County bakery, here’s where
If you live in Ocean County, you might not be familiar with Crumbl Cookies, a chain brand of designer cookies. You might be familiar with Uncle Doods Donuts in Toms River. Essentially, Crumbl Cookies is the Uncle Doods of the cookie business. The chain is opening its first Ocean County location on February 9. According to owner Marc DeCorso, the store will host a grand opening celebration on February 10. The store will be in a busy shopping plaza and will be open 8 am to 10 pm Monday through Thursday and until midnight on weekends. It’s sure to be The post Crumbl Cookies is opening first Ocean County bakery, here’s where appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ hidden gem restaurant makes national top 100 list
How could a tiny, modest NJ restaurant become land on a list of the top 100 dining spots across the country?. For those who love Jessica’s Cafe, it’s easy to understand. It’s housed in an unassuming barn-like structure that appears, from a Google Maps search, to share with a Pella Windows place, which occupies the second floor. You probably wouldn’t even turn your head to notice Jessica’s Café on Terrill Road in Plainfield. But now, you know better.
News 12
2 girls hailed as heroes after saving 6 others from Middletown fire
Two girls are being called heroes for helping six others escape a fire in Middleton Township early Thursday morning. A fire broke out on Ideal Avenue - leaving one person injured, three people displaced and one house destroyed. Flames damaged a second home in the front of the property. In...
brookdalecc.edu
Culinary Education Center Opens Doors for Lunch and Dinner Service
The Culinary Education Center of Monmouth County (CEC) located at 101 Drury Lane, Asbury Park, NJ, will open its doors for lunch service starting on February 8. The delicious hand-crafted menus are prepared by the professional instructors and student chefs and served every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. In addition, the Center will offer dinner service starting on March 1st.
Beloved New Jersey Bakery Closes After 43 Years In Business
Another New Jersey staple has closed its doors, and although it's sad to see, I'm happy that it was on the owner's own terms. Everyone has a favorite bakery, even if sweets and baked goods aren't your things. I'm a fan of Fumosa, as well as Colonial both off 35...
Good news for seal pup stranded on NJ beach
BRIGANTINE — Good news from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center. Their only patient, a female harbor seal (#22-155) found stranded on Monmouth Beach on Dec. 28 is reportedly doing very well under the expert care of the center’s stranding staff, veterinarian, and volunteers. When the pup was found,...
goodmorningwilton.com
GOOD Home: This Week’s Artic Blast and Frozen Pipes—What You Need to Know
GOOD Home is a biweekly column published in partnership with PuroClean of Wilton | Ridgefield about home safety, maintenance, weather preparedness, and damage prevention, with the goal to save homeowners from the hassle and headaches of severe property damage. Located in south Wilton (24 Danbury Rd., Suite 204), PuroClean provides 24/7 water damage remediation, fire and smoke restoration, and mold and biohazard removal services to the Fairfield County community and across southwest CT and Northeastern Westchester County.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Grocery Outlet opens new store in New Jersey
Grocery Outlet, the fast-growing West Coast discounter, is continuing its East Coast expansion with the opening of a new store on Thursday in New Jersey. Located at 3057 NJ-35 in Hazlet, the new store employs 25 people, and is the retailer’s third New Jersey location, according to the Emeryville, California-based retailer’s website.
Winning Ocean County Lottery Ticket Worth $50K
OCEAN COUNTY – One lucky player matched four of the five white balls and the Double Play ball drawn, scoring the $50,000 double play prize. The winning ticket was sold at Spirit’s Unlimited located at 941 Route 37 West in Toms River. The Double Play drawing results for the February 1 drawing were: 04, 23, 39, 57 and 63. The Double Play Ball number was 26.
This Amazing Shop Is Has Been Named The Holy Grail Of Coffee In New Jersey
There might be no more serious topic in New Jersey than coffee. It might be more important than pizza and pork roll, and now a major website has named the place you can get New Jersey's best cup of coffee. When you hear that someone has declared one coffee shop...
thedigestonline.com
Netflix and Thrill: Is New Jersey the Next Hollywood?
On January 12, 2022, NJ Governor Phil Murphy announced the construction of a massive film production facility in Monmouth County. Netflix will build on Fort Monmouth, which currently houses the latest extension of New Jersey City University’s campus. Before then, the lot served as an Army base which has since been deactivated. At the board meeting on September 12, 2022, University officials announced that they were contemplating discontinuing the use of the campus following concerns regarding shockingly low admissions rates, a nearly $200 million deficit in profits, as well as several layoffs and resignations in leadership.
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New Jersey
A grocery store chain that has been expanding in recent years just opened a new supermarket location in New Jersey this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened its newest Garden State location in Hazlet, according to local reports.
njbmagazine.com
Lights, Camera, Action!
The Netflix plan selected by the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority (FMERA) over three other bidders’ proposals includes 12 sound stages totaling 500,000 square feet. The project will create 1,500 permanent production jobs, over 3,500 construction-related jobs and generate billions of dollars in economic activity in the years ahead.
