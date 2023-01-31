ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

WTVC

Man hit by vehicle in Chattanooga Friday, police looking for suspect

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Police say they are looking for a suspect who hit a pedestrian in Chattanooga Friday. The Chattanooga Police Department says the incident happened on 1419 Greenwood Road:. CPD says the man who was hit has non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a medical facility for treatment,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
thunder1320.com

Franklin County authorities identify woman found near roadway

Franklin County Sheriff’s Department officials have identified the female who was found deceased along a roadway last week as Portia Renee Duncan, age 53. Mrs. Duncan had been reported missing prior to her body’s discovery. Franklin County authorities responded on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 9:56 a.m. to Lightfoot...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Home burns in East Ridge early Saturday morning

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, and Hamilton County EMS responded to a residential fire around 4:16 Saturday morning. According to a release, the house fire occurred at 711 Stateline Road. Fire crews saw heavy smoke and fire coming from all windows and portable propane...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Brainerd High Principal put on leave

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Hamilton County School system has placed a high school principal on leave pending an investigation. Brainerd High’s Dr. Crystal Sorrells was put on leave effective on Monday. She has been under fire since an incident at the school earlier this month. A parent...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
weisradio.com

Sheriff Schrader Announces Inmate Return to Chattooga County Jail

Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader says that inmates returned to the Chattooga County Jail over the past weekend after being housed in Dade County for several days after a furnace malfunction. Monday, January 23rd a gas leak caused by the faulty furnace prompted the sheriff to evacuate the jail and...
WDEF

Ooltewah shooting results in carjacking and high-speed chase

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The shooting suspect on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road was arrested Monday by Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Police arrested the man on I-24 after a high-speed chase. Ooltewah Shooting. The shooting suspect was Brian Stone, who had an accomplice with him, according to Hamilton County police. Richard...
MARION COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga police looking for suspect in homicide shooting Wednesday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they are looking for a suspect in a homicide shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon. When police arrived on scene, CPD says the victim was found dead. CPD says the suspect, a Black man in dark clothing, fled the scene before officers arrived. Chattanooga...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

2 charged with DCS van carjacking at Marion County gas station

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men face charges after authorities say they carjacked a Department of Children's Services (DCS) van taking a sentenced juvenile headed to west Tennessee at a gas station in Marion County. We also learned from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office that investigators believe one of...
MARION COUNTY, TN

