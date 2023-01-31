Read full article on original website
WTVC
Hamilton County EMS recognizes personnel for outstanding service in an awards banquet.
CHATTANOOGA, TN. — On Saturday, the Hamilton County EMS held its annual awards banquet. This event honors the employees that have gone above and beyond to serve the citizens of Hamilton County for the heroic acts and incredible contributions they have done this past year. Hamilton County Director John...
WTVCFOX
'We spend the money:' Hamilton County Commissioners, mayor spar over Silverdale costs
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Taxpayers are paying for a mistake in Hamilton County, and county commissioners shared their concerns about it at their Wednesday meeting in a heated exchange with Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp. As we've been reporting, the cost of an upgrade to the Silverdale Detention Center went...
WTVC
Chattanooga Police investigating after a woman was shot early Sunday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot on Dorris Street. CPD says a 22-year-old woman was shot around midnight. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say the woman was on Dorris Street when she heard gunfire...
WTVC
Man hit by vehicle in Chattanooga Friday, police looking for suspect
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Police say they are looking for a suspect who hit a pedestrian in Chattanooga Friday. The Chattanooga Police Department says the incident happened on 1419 Greenwood Road:. CPD says the man who was hit has non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a medical facility for treatment,...
WTVC
Fire destroys century-old building in Dekalb County, Alabama late Thursday night
MENTONE, Ala. — UPDATE:. We spoke with the Hitching Post's owner, Jerry Clifton, later on Friday about this devastating fire. He tells us he had plans to add more businesses inside the building. He says friends and neighbors alerted him to the fire late Thursday night. He says it's...
thunder1320.com
Franklin County authorities identify woman found near roadway
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department officials have identified the female who was found deceased along a roadway last week as Portia Renee Duncan, age 53. Mrs. Duncan had been reported missing prior to her body’s discovery. Franklin County authorities responded on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 9:56 a.m. to Lightfoot...
WTVC
Woman dead, driver hospitalized after crash in Cleveland Sunday morning, police say
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Cleveland Police are investigating after two women were involved in a fatal crash Sunday morning. The crash happened on Keith Street near Monterrey’s Mexican Restaurant around 5:05 a.m. Cleveland Police say two women were found inside the vehicle. The 24-year-old driver was flown by Life...
WTVC
Hit & run: Man fighting for his life after vehicle strikes him in downtown Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The search is on for the driver who struck and badly injured a man in Chattanooga early Friday morning. Chattanooga Police say the incident happened at about 1 a.m. on the 1900 block of Market Street. CPD officers arrived to find the unidentified 38-year-old man suffering...
WTVC
Sweetwater Police officers shoot man threatening family members with gun, TBI says
SWEETWATER, Tenn. — Police officers in Sweetwater, Tennessee shot a man who pointed a gun at them late Thursday night, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). A TBI release says the incident happened at a home on Raby Road. Officers responded to a report that a man...
thunder1320.com
Deceased Female Found on Lightfoot Lane in Franklin County: Investigation Underway
Breaking news, on February 2nd, 2023 at approximately 9:56 am, a deceased female was found on Lightfoot Lane. Franklin County Sheriff arrived on the scene and transported the 53-year-old female to the Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems hospital where she was pronounced dead. The case is under investigation and an...
WBIR
TBI investigating Sweetwater police shooting
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Sweetwater police shot a suspect. It happened Thursday night and the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, TBI says.
WTVC
Home burns in East Ridge early Saturday morning
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, and Hamilton County EMS responded to a residential fire around 4:16 Saturday morning. According to a release, the house fire occurred at 711 Stateline Road. Fire crews saw heavy smoke and fire coming from all windows and portable propane...
WDEF
Brainerd High Principal put on leave
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Hamilton County School system has placed a high school principal on leave pending an investigation. Brainerd High’s Dr. Crystal Sorrells was put on leave effective on Monday. She has been under fire since an incident at the school earlier this month. A parent...
weisradio.com
Sheriff Schrader Announces Inmate Return to Chattooga County Jail
Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader says that inmates returned to the Chattooga County Jail over the past weekend after being housed in Dade County for several days after a furnace malfunction. Monday, January 23rd a gas leak caused by the faulty furnace prompted the sheriff to evacuate the jail and...
WSB Radio
GBI says North GA deputies not wearing body cameras when unarmed man was shot and killed
Many departments that don’t use cameras are in rural areas, like Gordon County, where funding can be an issue.
WTVC
Driver injured in head-on crash in Rhea County Friday night, says THP
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, a Ford pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 when it crossed the center line into opposing traffic. The truck struck a tractor trailer head-on that was traveling westbound, says THP. THP says the 20-year-old driver of the...
WDEF
Ooltewah shooting results in carjacking and high-speed chase
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The shooting suspect on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road was arrested Monday by Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Police arrested the man on I-24 after a high-speed chase. Ooltewah Shooting. The shooting suspect was Brian Stone, who had an accomplice with him, according to Hamilton County police. Richard...
WTVC
Chattanooga police looking for suspect in homicide shooting Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they are looking for a suspect in a homicide shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon. When police arrived on scene, CPD says the victim was found dead. CPD says the suspect, a Black man in dark clothing, fled the scene before officers arrived. Chattanooga...
WTVCFOX
2 charged with DCS van carjacking at Marion County gas station
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men face charges after authorities say they carjacked a Department of Children's Services (DCS) van taking a sentenced juvenile headed to west Tennessee at a gas station in Marion County. We also learned from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office that investigators believe one of...
Person taken to hospital after shooting involving US Marshals in Monroe County
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. A person has been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
