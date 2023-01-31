ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Now

Knott's Berry Farm drops Saturdays chaperone policy

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Knott's Berry Farm announced February 3rd that their Saturday night chaperone policy will no longer be enforced. The rule, put in place in July 2022, required visitors 17 and younger to have a chaperone. The policy was created following a series of fights that shut...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Local band and brewery celebrates 8th annual Bob Marley tribute

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Temblor Brewing Company is celebrating reggae icon Bob Marley with a musical tribute featuring Bakersfield reggae ska group, Mento Buru. The event is Saturday, February 4th from 6 PM to 10 PM. Tickets are $5. All Ages are Admitted. Seating is first come, first served.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

PETE TITTL: Mimosa Cafe a new spot for your brunch bunch

I consider this column a public service, a place where people can come on a Sunday morning to get new restaurant ideas, where I can highlight those low-profile places like Bread & Honey that I wrote about a few weeks ago, dining spots you may not have heard of. Fortunately,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Fit Fest makes a comeback to Bakersfield

February 4, 2023 — Bakersfield, CA (KBAK/KBFX) - It's all about putting in work at the 3rd annual Bakersfield Fit Fest at the Dignity Health Sports Complex. The fest brought health and fitness to the community in Kern county. According to the event director–Jen Bowden ,it was quite a...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Happy Thursday Kern County get ready for a beautiful winter weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday, dry conditions will prevail and a warming trend will continue across the area today with high pressure pushing inland through the region. A weak system will bring increased clouds to our area and a little light precipitation to Merced County on Friday. A...
KERN COUNTY, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Kern Valley Search and Rescue retrieves cars from the river

On Jan. 29, Kern Valley Search and Rescue (KVSR) responded to two incidents. First was an early morning call that rescued a man who got his truck stuck in the snow in the mountains south of Weldon. The team was able to locate the man and safely return him to his campsite.
WELDON, CA
Bakersfield Now

Snowpack grows; What it could mean for Kern County water allocation

BAKERSFIELD, California — Water allocation rates grew last month from 5 percent to 30 percent, but the latest snowpack data hints that this percentage could increase. A survey by The Department of Water Resources shows California's snowpack has grown for the second time this year. This snowpack is above...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

A Bakersfield woman is appearing on a game show

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield native Kelly Gerhold is competing to join the cast on Game Show Networks’ “Master Minds.”. Gerhold is a teacher with a master’s degree in history and is also a natural at whistling. This will be the Bakersfield College adjunct history professor’s...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Bristol Hospice volunteers needed in Kern County

Would you like to make a difference in someone’s quality of life?. Our Hospice Program is looking for kind-hearted and compassionate volunteers. Volunteers are the heart and soul of Bristol Hospice; for a small amount of time, you can make a BIG difference in someone’s life. Bristol Hospice...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Here’s how much rain fell in January in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — January’s rainstorms helped the Central Valley battle its ongoing drought. The atmospheric river brought rain that prompted rock and mud slides, wet roads, snow and flooding to many parts of Kern County. It was a very wet month, and now there are rain totals showing the amount of rain that fell […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

CalFresh emergency allotments ending soon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CalFresh emergency allotments that were made available in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be ending after February, according to a Kern County Department of Human Services release. The allotments, which gave eligible low-income households at least an extra $95 a month, began in March 2020. Those eligible will continue to […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Feb. 2, 2023

The U.S. Marshals office is asking for help to find an escaped inmate from Sacramento and put him back behind bars. Marshals are looking for Jerome Hardix, 49. Hardix has family ties to Bakersfield and Lake Elsinore and was serving time for criminal threats at the Alternative Care Program. Hardix...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Pet of the Week: Frenchie

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Frenchie!. Frenchie is a 2-month-old pup who will be ready to be adopted Saturday, Feb. 4, according to Kristen White with the Bakersfield SPCA. Frenchie is calm and has the, “sweetest disposition,” White said. For...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

