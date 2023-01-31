Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Knott's Berry Farm drops Saturdays chaperone policy
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Knott's Berry Farm announced February 3rd that their Saturday night chaperone policy will no longer be enforced. The rule, put in place in July 2022, required visitors 17 and younger to have a chaperone. The policy was created following a series of fights that shut...
Bakersfield Now
Local band and brewery celebrates 8th annual Bob Marley tribute
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Temblor Brewing Company is celebrating reggae icon Bob Marley with a musical tribute featuring Bakersfield reggae ska group, Mento Buru. The event is Saturday, February 4th from 6 PM to 10 PM. Tickets are $5. All Ages are Admitted. Seating is first come, first served.
Behind 'Killing County': A deep dive into the docu-series
"Killing County," the ABC News Studios and Hulu docu-series is now available to watch online. The series takes a look at police tactics here in Kern.
Bakersfield Californian
'Fall in love with the vision': Hundreds have signed petition, but Kern Gateway Trail needs more buy-in, say advocates
Some call it an idea, a concept, or even a vision of something that has the potential to transform outdoor recreation around Bakersfield. But it's also a long shot, an impossible dream that maybe, just maybe, can be made real.
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Mimosa Cafe a new spot for your brunch bunch
I consider this column a public service, a place where people can come on a Sunday morning to get new restaurant ideas, where I can highlight those low-profile places like Bread & Honey that I wrote about a few weeks ago, dining spots you may not have heard of. Fortunately,...
Ice Cube, Cypress Hill to perform at ‘Bakersfield Blaze’ show at Mechanics Bank Arena
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Legendary hip-hop performers Ice Cube and Cypress Hill are two acts headlining the first “Bakersfield Blaze” concert in May, concert promoters said. The concert is scheduled to take place at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield on May 20. Tickets go on sale, Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com, according […]
Bakersfield Now
Fit Fest makes a comeback to Bakersfield
February 4, 2023 — Bakersfield, CA (KBAK/KBFX) - It's all about putting in work at the 3rd annual Bakersfield Fit Fest at the Dignity Health Sports Complex. The fest brought health and fitness to the community in Kern county. According to the event director–Jen Bowden ,it was quite a...
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Thursday Kern County get ready for a beautiful winter weekend
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday, dry conditions will prevail and a warming trend will continue across the area today with high pressure pushing inland through the region. A weak system will bring increased clouds to our area and a little light precipitation to Merced County on Friday. A...
kernvalleysun.com
Kern Valley Search and Rescue retrieves cars from the river
On Jan. 29, Kern Valley Search and Rescue (KVSR) responded to two incidents. First was an early morning call that rescued a man who got his truck stuck in the snow in the mountains south of Weldon. The team was able to locate the man and safely return him to his campsite.
I Just Saw The Trailer For "Killing County" — Which Is About My Hometown — And I'm Embarrassed, Frustrated, And Not The Least Bit Surprised
Watching true crime shows was trendy entertainment until I saw my hometown on the screen.
What Happened to Damacio Diaz? Bakersfield Cop Seen in 'Killing County'
Former NFL player Colin Kaepernick is an executive producer on new Hulu documentary "Killing County," which explores the story of Damacio Diaz.
Bakersfield Now
Snowpack grows; What it could mean for Kern County water allocation
BAKERSFIELD, California — Water allocation rates grew last month from 5 percent to 30 percent, but the latest snowpack data hints that this percentage could increase. A survey by The Department of Water Resources shows California's snowpack has grown for the second time this year. This snowpack is above...
'Killing County' sheds light on police tactics and family tragedies in Kern
"Killing County," the ABC News Studios and Hulu docu-series is now available to watch online. The series takes a look at police tactics here in Kern.
KGET 17
A Bakersfield woman is appearing on a game show
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield native Kelly Gerhold is competing to join the cast on Game Show Networks’ “Master Minds.”. Gerhold is a teacher with a master’s degree in history and is also a natural at whistling. This will be the Bakersfield College adjunct history professor’s...
Bakersfield woman wins $10,000 for Kern County Animal Services
Kern County Animal Services recently received the money they needed for a special event in the Spring and the animals at the Kern County Animal Shelter are really feeling the love.
kernvalleysun.com
Bristol Hospice volunteers needed in Kern County
Would you like to make a difference in someone’s quality of life?. Our Hospice Program is looking for kind-hearted and compassionate volunteers. Volunteers are the heart and soul of Bristol Hospice; for a small amount of time, you can make a BIG difference in someone’s life. Bristol Hospice...
Here’s how much rain fell in January in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — January’s rainstorms helped the Central Valley battle its ongoing drought. The atmospheric river brought rain that prompted rock and mud slides, wet roads, snow and flooding to many parts of Kern County. It was a very wet month, and now there are rain totals showing the amount of rain that fell […]
CalFresh emergency allotments ending soon
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CalFresh emergency allotments that were made available in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be ending after February, according to a Kern County Department of Human Services release. The allotments, which gave eligible low-income households at least an extra $95 a month, began in March 2020. Those eligible will continue to […]
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Feb. 2, 2023
The U.S. Marshals office is asking for help to find an escaped inmate from Sacramento and put him back behind bars. Marshals are looking for Jerome Hardix, 49. Hardix has family ties to Bakersfield and Lake Elsinore and was serving time for criminal threats at the Alternative Care Program. Hardix...
KGET 17
Pet of the Week: Frenchie
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Frenchie!. Frenchie is a 2-month-old pup who will be ready to be adopted Saturday, Feb. 4, according to Kristen White with the Bakersfield SPCA. Frenchie is calm and has the, “sweetest disposition,” White said. For...
