Montgomery, AL

alreporter.com

Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.

Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

Report: Alabama Hospitals lose $1.5 billion since pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A new report out today says Alabama hospitals are worse off now financially than they were before the pandemic. This puts patient care at risk—especially in rural areas. Marsha Raulerson has worked as a pediatrician with D.W. McMillan Memorial Hospital in Brewton since 1980....
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama reportedly made $18.5 million surplus in 2022, notes 'significant portion' planned for debt

Alabama has released its annual NCAA financial report, and the Crimson Tide operated at an $18.5 million surplus during the 2022 fiscal year. However, the report was obtained by The Tuscaloosa News, and it reported that Alabama said that a “significant portion of that profit” will be used toward financing existing debt from projects already completed. Alabama had total operating revenues of $214.37 million and operating expenses of $195.88 million during the fiscal year that spanned July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Alabama (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Alabama (And What Lives Within It) While the answer may be surprising, the largest forest in Alabama is located just outside the largest city in Alabama. Full of mountains due to its proximity to the Appalachian Mountains, Alabama boasts humid summers, scenic drives, and beautiful mountain peaks full of recreational opportunities. But where exactly is the largest forest in Alabama and what can you do in this place?
ALABAMA STATE
selmasun.com

Selma High football standouts sign on Wednesday to play for colleges next year

Selma High School football players signed letters of intent on Wednesday to play for colleges. Marcus Walton, who played quarterback for the Saints, and cornerback Chase Miree will play for Omega Prep. Dakaari Nelson officially signed to play for Penn State. Read about that here. Fabyous Robinson signed to play...
SELMA, AL
AL.com

Whitmire: The Alabama State House is a dump. We need a new one. Really.

Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seeking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. Three years ago, the federal government...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama. The substance is marketed as a supplement that helps with anxiety, depression and energy levels. But experts say the drug has side effects similar to heroin. “Because it is in your brain, it’s like you’re...
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Hopes to four-lane Highway 167 from the Alabama-Florida line

GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—The long desire to four-lane state highway 167 north from the Stateline to Hartford may be a little closer to reality. Two Alabama lawmakers from the wiregrass say Katie Britt’s presence now in the U.S. Senate may benefit that long-sought project. Several Alabama lawmakers met...
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Opelika’s Bryce Speakman signs with Gadsden State Community College

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika High School senior Bryce Speakman has signed to play baseball at Gadsden State Community College. Congratulations, Bryce!. “I just felt it was the right place for me. I wanted to go the junior college route, I felt it was the best route for me. I really liked what coach Lewis had to offer up at Gadsen State,” said Opelika senior Bryce Speakman.
OPELIKA, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama Skies: Ice threat creeps into Alabama

As we mentioned yesterday, the wintry mix was getting just too close to Alabama to not have any impacts. It’s no surprise our northern counties got some sleet and freezing rain. If you’re traveling in this region today, give yourself a little extra time to deal with some possible ice issues, especially on bridges and overpasses. Or, if you’re traveling into northern Mississippi or Tennessee, check highway conditions as those areas received quite a bit more frozen precipitation. There are also areas of dense fog across the state.
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!

Brace yourselves - February 2nd is Groundhog Day! Here come the yearly articles and social media posts looking to the lowly groundhog to predict the arrival of spring. You've probably heard of Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog in Pennsylvania - but here in Alabama, we have Birmingham Bill of the Birmingham, Alabama Zoo. We also have lots of other folklore weather predictions here in the south: wooly bears, hornet's nests, and persimmon seeds - just to name a few. But exactly how well do these time honored predictions work? Can you really use them to make long term weather predictions? Let's take a look and see...
ALABAMA STATE

