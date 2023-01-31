Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discount retail store opens new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
The Fancy Feast fiasco that resulted in two elderly women convictedJade Talks CrimeWetumpka, AL
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.Sherif SaadAutauga County, AL
Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music LegendApril KillianAlabama State
Related
The debate around NIL and Alabama high school athletics is here
Peter Woods walked into Thompson High’s turf-laden field house last July as one of the best senior defenders in the country. He was on the path to four-straight Alabama state titles with a five-star ranking, and he invited friends and media to see him reveal his college future. Some...
Wild message board post suggests Bo Nix will return to Auburn football
A poster on Auburn Undercover’s infamous ‘The Bunker’ message board shared a wild theory he heard through the grapevine about Bo Nix bolting Oregon to return to the Plains and finish his collegiate career with Auburn football. The poster cited a possible COVID exemption that would give...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
Where the A-List, other top Alabama 2023 seniors will play college football
Most of Alabama’s top senior recruits signed in December, including A-List No. 1 Peter Woods of Thompson. The standout defensive lineman was one of several in-state players to join Dabo Swinney’s team at Clemson. Here is a look at where the players who made AL.com’s final A-List and...
utv44.com
Report: Alabama Hospitals lose $1.5 billion since pandemic
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A new report out today says Alabama hospitals are worse off now financially than they were before the pandemic. This puts patient care at risk—especially in rural areas. Marsha Raulerson has worked as a pediatrician with D.W. McMillan Memorial Hospital in Brewton since 1980....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama reportedly made $18.5 million surplus in 2022, notes 'significant portion' planned for debt
Alabama has released its annual NCAA financial report, and the Crimson Tide operated at an $18.5 million surplus during the 2022 fiscal year. However, the report was obtained by The Tuscaloosa News, and it reported that Alabama said that a “significant portion of that profit” will be used toward financing existing debt from projects already completed. Alabama had total operating revenues of $214.37 million and operating expenses of $195.88 million during the fiscal year that spanned July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Alabama (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Alabama (And What Lives Within It) While the answer may be surprising, the largest forest in Alabama is located just outside the largest city in Alabama. Full of mountains due to its proximity to the Appalachian Mountains, Alabama boasts humid summers, scenic drives, and beautiful mountain peaks full of recreational opportunities. But where exactly is the largest forest in Alabama and what can you do in this place?
Alabama county official questions if a ‘queer transgender man’ has a ‘wee-wee’
An Alabama county commissioner was temporarily booted from a social media site after he made a post questioning whether a “queer transgender man” is straight or has a “wee-wee.”. “So, is a Queer Transgender man straight or what, does it have a wee-wee or not?” Hale County...
BBQ is in the name but tacos are the game for this Alabama food truck
Back when he was making his rounds for Birmingham’s Buffalo Rock Company, Charles Pilot loved to check out all the food trucks along his route. “I used to always stop by the taco trucks,” he says. “I enjoy me a good taco.”. Those taco treks fueled a...
selmasun.com
Selma High football standouts sign on Wednesday to play for colleges next year
Selma High School football players signed letters of intent on Wednesday to play for colleges. Marcus Walton, who played quarterback for the Saints, and cornerback Chase Miree will play for Omega Prep. Dakaari Nelson officially signed to play for Penn State. Read about that here. Fabyous Robinson signed to play...
Ranking the Top Football Recruiting Classes for 2023
Alabama is No. 1, Nebraska 25th in Jeremy Pernell’s annual top 40
Whitmire: The Alabama State House is a dump. We need a new one. Really.
Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seeking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. Three years ago, the federal government...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces almost $200 million more available for broadband expansion
Alabama’s efforts to extend access to broadband service to unserved areas received a boost Jan. 26 with the U.S. Treasury Department approval of the state’s plan for the Capital Projects Fund. The approval makes $191.8 million available for broadband expansion, Gov. Kay Ivey said. The Alabama Department of...
Upscale bowling, billiards and food franchise coming to Hoover: First of 8 for Alabama
An upscale entertainment franchise featuring bowling lanes, billiard tables and fine food is eyeing Alabama for expansion, with at least eight locations planned in coming years. The first 810 Billards & Bowling location in Alabama could open in Hoover later this year, according to the company’s CEO. The entertainment...
wtvy.com
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama. The substance is marketed as a supplement that helps with anxiety, depression and energy levels. But experts say the drug has side effects similar to heroin. “Because it is in your brain, it’s like you’re...
wdhn.com
Hopes to four-lane Highway 167 from the Alabama-Florida line
GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—The long desire to four-lane state highway 167 north from the Stateline to Hartford may be a little closer to reality. Two Alabama lawmakers from the wiregrass say Katie Britt’s presence now in the U.S. Senate may benefit that long-sought project. Several Alabama lawmakers met...
WTVM
Opelika’s Bryce Speakman signs with Gadsden State Community College
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika High School senior Bryce Speakman has signed to play baseball at Gadsden State Community College. Congratulations, Bryce!. “I just felt it was the right place for me. I wanted to go the junior college route, I felt it was the best route for me. I really liked what coach Lewis had to offer up at Gadsen State,” said Opelika senior Bryce Speakman.
Alabama Skies: Ice threat creeps into Alabama
As we mentioned yesterday, the wintry mix was getting just too close to Alabama to not have any impacts. It’s no surprise our northern counties got some sleet and freezing rain. If you’re traveling in this region today, give yourself a little extra time to deal with some possible ice issues, especially on bridges and overpasses. Or, if you’re traveling into northern Mississippi or Tennessee, check highway conditions as those areas received quite a bit more frozen precipitation. There are also areas of dense fog across the state.
Final 2022-23 ASWA Alabama High School State Basketball Rankings
The Alabama Sports Writers Association basketball rankings for high school boys and girls.
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!
Brace yourselves - February 2nd is Groundhog Day! Here come the yearly articles and social media posts looking to the lowly groundhog to predict the arrival of spring. You've probably heard of Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog in Pennsylvania - but here in Alabama, we have Birmingham Bill of the Birmingham, Alabama Zoo. We also have lots of other folklore weather predictions here in the south: wooly bears, hornet's nests, and persimmon seeds - just to name a few. But exactly how well do these time honored predictions work? Can you really use them to make long term weather predictions? Let's take a look and see...
