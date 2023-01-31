Read full article on original website
Related
📷: Seven K-State Vet. Med. students chosen for scholarship program
MANHATTAN - Kansas State University's College of Veterinary Medicine announced seven students have been chosen for 'The Veterinary Training Program for Rural Kansas' (VTPRK). VTPRK is the largest veterinary scholarship program offered by the state of Kansas. The new recipients are first-year veterinary students including: Chance Kopsa of Beloit; Ryann...
2022-23 Midseason Report: Wabaunsee girls basketball
Despite facing a bit of a slow start to their 2022-23 campaign, the Wabaunsee girls’ basketball team is slowly putting the pieces together and working to play with more consistency as we head into the final month of the season. In stretches, the Lady Chargers have looked like a...
K-State trauma specialist examines effects of deployment on military couples
MANHATTAN - Kansas State University trauma specialist, Briana Nelson Goff, explores the effects of war deployment and trauma on military couples in her newest book, "Bulletproof Vows: Stories of Couples Navigating Military Deployments and Life's Battles." The book shares the experiences of eight Army couples, who were stationed at either...
📷: Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program honored graduates
GEARY COUNTY - On February 2nd, the 2022-2023 class of the Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program was honored with a graduation ceremony. The class spent six months visiting communities and talking with leaders in Geary, Pottawatomie, Riley and Wabaunsee counties. “This diverse class found and embraced the most important component...
'The Bandana Project' training being held at K-State
MANHATTAN - Kansas State University continues to spread suicide prevention and mental health awareness by partnering with 'The Bandana Project.'. THRIVE Navigators* are hosting five training sessions during spring semester due to the increased demand for open training. Individuals and groups are encouraged to sign-up to attend a training session.
City of MHK: Hummels Place closed on weekdays starting 2/1
MANHATTAN - Starting on Thursday February 2nd, Hummels Place/Lodging Cats Place east of Hayes Drive will be closed to replace a natural gas main for Kansas Gas Service. The road closure is expected to last until Friday, February 10th. Access to Arby's and Burger King will limited to the McCall...
MHK Public Library card sign-up on KSU campus 2/8
MANHATTAN - Librarians from the Manhattan Public Library will be in Hale Library on Wednesday, February 8th from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. K-State students can stop by the second floor of Hale Library to sign-up for a free library card to the Manhattan Public Library. A library card for the...
Police ID man who died in shooting at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka have made an arrest. Just after 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 900 block of SE 34th Street in Topeka, according to spokesperson Rosie Nichols. First responders located a man later...
Riley County Arrest Report February 5
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. OSCAR FERNANDO RAMOS BENAVIDES, 41, St. George, Driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked; Bond $750. KODY AUSTIN BUSING, 23, Clay Center, Criminal damage to property;...
Sheriff investigates dognapping from rural Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a dognapping and are asking the public for help to find the animal. During the month of January, deputies, animal control officers and members of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Unit responded to a residence in the 5500 block of SW Wanamaker Road on multiple occasions to check the welfare of Bosco, a 14-year-old bloodhound, following claims of animal neglect, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Search underway for suspect in Kansas robbery investigation
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery, have made an arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect. During the investigation of the Jan. 30th weekend robbery, detectives gathered valuable information. The Sheriff’s Office’s Fugitive Warrant Unit located and arrested Michael-Don A. Vincent Sr., 32.
KBI identifies man found dead in Wamego home
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Wamego Police Department, and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a man identified as Justin L. Meyer 47, of Wamego after his body was found Sunday afternoon at a residence in Wamego. Just after...
Suspect accused of setting Kan. house fire that injured two
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an intentionally set house fire that resulted in two people being seriously injured. Just after 1a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to 214 NE Chandler Street in reference to an unknown individual causing a disturbance outside of the home, according to spokesperson Rosie Nichols.
'Path 2 Better' makes first donation drop off at Be Able
MANHATTAN - PowerHits 97.5 took the first set of donations for 'Path to Better' to Be Able Community on Thursday. More items from the list below can be donated by dropping them off at the Eagle Radio office located at 301 S. 4th Street, Suite 130. You can also make...
RCPD: Woman accused of computer crime against employer
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged computer crime in Manhattan. On Wednesday, officers filed a report for theft by deception and unlawful acts concerning computers in the 800 block of Levee Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Rescare Community Living...
RCPD: Man arrested for theft of truck, violation of protection order
MANHATTAN - On February 1st, Riley County Police officers responded to the report of a stolen truck from the 4100 block of McDowell Creek Road. A 65-year-old man reported a 41-year-old man had stolen his 2016 Ford F-250. Officers located the missing truck and suspect in the 700 block of...
📷: MFD: Fire causes $15K damage to car wash
MANHATTAN - On Wednesday, February 1st, around 10:30 am. Manhattan Fire Department was called out to a fire at the Rapid Wash car wash located at 8207 South Port Drive. When they arrived on scene fire crews located a propane-fueled fire on the exterior of the building. Firefighting foam was...
RCPD: Arrest made in connection with Feb. '22 burglary
RILEY COUNTY - On January 31, 2023, Riley County Police Department arrested 24-year-old, Brandon Welty of Manhattan in connection with a February 23, 2022 burglary. According to RCPD, Welty is a suspect in a burglary incident in the 11900 block of Crooked Creek Road in northern Riley County, where 13 guns and other items were reportedly stolen from a home.
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0