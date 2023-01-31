ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

2022-23 Midseason Report: Wabaunsee girls basketball

Despite facing a bit of a slow start to their 2022-23 campaign, the Wabaunsee girls’ basketball team is slowly putting the pieces together and working to play with more consistency as we head into the final month of the season. In stretches, the Lady Chargers have looked like a...
ALMA, KS
'The Bandana Project' training being held at K-State

MANHATTAN - Kansas State University continues to spread suicide prevention and mental health awareness by partnering with 'The Bandana Project.'. THRIVE Navigators* are hosting five training sessions during spring semester due to the increased demand for open training. Individuals and groups are encouraged to sign-up to attend a training session.
MANHATTAN, KS
Police ID man who died in shooting at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka have made an arrest. Just after 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 900 block of SE 34th Street in Topeka, according to spokesperson Rosie Nichols. First responders located a man later...
TOPEKA, KS
Riley County Arrest Report February 5

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. OSCAR FERNANDO RAMOS BENAVIDES, 41, St. George, Driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked; Bond $750. KODY AUSTIN BUSING, 23, Clay Center, Criminal damage to property;...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Sheriff investigates dognapping from rural Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a dognapping and are asking the public for help to find the animal. During the month of January, deputies, animal control officers and members of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Unit responded to a residence in the 5500 block of SW Wanamaker Road on multiple occasions to check the welfare of Bosco, a 14-year-old bloodhound, following claims of animal neglect, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Search underway for suspect in Kansas robbery investigation

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery, have made an arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect. During the investigation of the Jan. 30th weekend robbery, detectives gathered valuable information. The Sheriff’s Office’s Fugitive Warrant Unit located and arrested Michael-Don A. Vincent Sr., 32.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KBI identifies man found dead in Wamego home

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Wamego Police Department, and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a man identified as Justin L. Meyer 47, of Wamego after his body was found Sunday afternoon at a residence in Wamego. Just after...
WAMEGO, KS
Suspect accused of setting Kan. house fire that injured two

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an intentionally set house fire that resulted in two people being seriously injured. Just after 1a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to 214 NE Chandler Street in reference to an unknown individual causing a disturbance outside of the home, according to spokesperson Rosie Nichols.
TOPEKA, KS
RCPD: Woman accused of computer crime against employer

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged computer crime in Manhattan. On Wednesday, officers filed a report for theft by deception and unlawful acts concerning computers in the 800 block of Levee Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Rescare Community Living...
MANHATTAN, KS
📷: MFD: Fire causes $15K damage to car wash

MANHATTAN - On Wednesday, February 1st, around 10:30 am. Manhattan Fire Department was called out to a fire at the Rapid Wash car wash located at 8207 South Port Drive. When they arrived on scene fire crews located a propane-fueled fire on the exterior of the building. Firefighting foam was...
MANHATTAN, KS
RCPD: Arrest made in connection with Feb. '22 burglary

RILEY COUNTY - On January 31, 2023, Riley County Police Department arrested 24-year-old, Brandon Welty of Manhattan in connection with a February 23, 2022 burglary. According to RCPD, Welty is a suspect in a burglary incident in the 11900 block of Crooked Creek Road in northern Riley County, where 13 guns and other items were reportedly stolen from a home.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
