The Last of Us Episode 5 Will Drop on Friday Instead of Super Bowl Sunday
The Last of Us has been taking the world by storm, but HBO has decided it would be best to move episode five of the post-apocalyptic series out of the way of Super Bowl Sunday and to instead make it available to all subscribers on Friday, February 10. HBO shared...
Saturday Night Live Casts The Last of Us' Pedro Pascal in HBO's Mario Kart in This Hilarious Trailer
In a hilarious fake trailer, Saturday Night Live has cast The Last of Us' Pedro Pascal in HBO's Mario Kart and tasks him with taking Princess Peach to Rainbow Road. The trailer, which you can check out below, is roughly three minutes long and also features appearances by Bowser, Yoshi, Toad, and Luigi.
Knock at the Cabin and 80 for Brady Dethrone Avatar: The Way of Water at the Domestic Weekend Box Office
After seven weeks atop the domestic weekend box office, Knock at the Cabin and 80 for Brady have both dethroned Avatar: The Way of Water and knocked it down to third place. As reported by Variety, M. Night Shyamalan's latest horror film, Knock at the Cabin, won the weekend with $14.2 million and held off 80 for Brady and its $12.6 million haul.
Pedro Pascal Took an Ambien and Forgot He Was Cast in The Last of Us
Pedro Pascal has admitted that he forgot he landed the lead role of Joel on HBO's The Last of Us because he took an Ambien right before receiving the casting news. Appearing on The Tonight Show, Pascal revealed that he had a momentary lapse in memory when he was offered The Last of Us job because he had taken an Ambien pill to assist with his sleep after participating in an adrenaline-fuelled, late-night call about the series.
Dead Space Remake Cheats and Secrets
There are a few new secrets and cheats in the Dead Space remake that unlock some cool little easter eggs, and even a secret ending. Here's a list of the cheats and secrets we know of so far. There are even more cheats for the original Dead Space, but unfortunately,...
The Last of Us: Episode 4 Review
This review contains full spoilers for episode four of The Last of Us, now available to view on HBO Max. To stay spoiler-free, check out our The Last of Us Season 1 Review. Episode 4 of HBO’s The Last of Us grants Joel and Ellie valuable bonding time that they’ve rarely been able to find time for so far in the series. The emotional stakes are raised by this openness, which presents itself over the course of this shorter 45 minute chapter, thanks to a starkly violent, inciting event. It’s a comparatively slower-paced episode when compared to the emotionally charged chapters it follows, but one that showcases Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal as impressively malleable performers.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Poster Features All of Our Favorite Mushroom Kingdom Characters
A brand-new, beautiful poster of The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been released and it features all of our favorite Mushroom Kingdom characters, including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Donkey Kong, Bowser, and Toad. The poster, which was released by Nintendo, also gives us another look at some of the locations...
The Great Debate: Will the DCU Actually Be Different This Time?
Crisis on infinite DCU reboots? The new DC Studios roadmap is here — or at least part of it is — and it leads us to a pretty obvious question: haven’t we heard this song and dance before? Every few years, DC tells us “things are going to be different this time, I swear!” Sometimes the reboot is in the comics, other times it's in the film and television universe, but two things remain the same: things haven’t been different, and we keep showing up anyway.
Shepherds Meadow Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Shepherd's Meadow, as well as provide all of their solutions!
Homestead Hills Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Homestead Hills, as well as provide all of their solutions!
Netflix's Squid Game Reality Show was Reportedly an 'Inhumane Disaster'
Squid Game, Netflix's 2021 drama about a deadly competition for a massive cash prize, captured hearts for its critical stance on capitalism. Now, Netflix is creating a reality spinoff called Squid Game: The Challenge, and it seems that its filming conditions aren't far from the inhumane conditions presented in the original show, with several contestants speaking out about unsafe filming environments and claiming that the game was rigged.
Humble Plain Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Humble Plain, as well as provide all of their solutions!
Sims 4 Growing Together Release Date and Details
Just in time for the free Infant update for The Sims 4 base game, the new Sims 4 Growing Together expansion pack is sure to increase the ways you can extend your Sims family tenfold. Explore San Sequoia and mingle with the locals, from the Micaelsons to the influential Robleses, and explore new social dynamics.
Forest Ranger Simulator - Official Kickstarter Launch Trailer
Forest Ranger Simulator is a casual simulation game about saving nature. Save the forests and the planet by sorting trash, feeding animals, and completing a variety of tasks. Forest Ranger Simulator is set to release on PC in Q2 2023 and a Kickstarter is also available for the game along with a demo for Steam Next Fest.
How to Get the Free Genshin Impact Lisa Skin in Version 3.4
A new outfit is available for our favorite witch, Lisa in Genshin Impact Version 3.4. Participate in the exclusive Second Blooming event to unlock the free Lisa skin, A Sobriquet Under Shade. Second Blooming is a team challenge limited-time event in Version 3.4 that will put your team-building skills in Genshin Impact to the test.
Knock at the Cabin: For Shyamalan, Spirituality Trumps Suspense
This article contains full spoilers for Knock at the Cabin. For almost 25 years now, M. Night Shyamalan has been one of our most fascinating directors. The 1999 horror film The Sixth Sense was not Shyamalan’s first directed feature (the little-known dramas Praying with Anger and Wide Awake came before), but it was the movie that launched him into the stratosphere essentially overnight. From then on, Shyamalan was one of the few marquee directors with a signature style that was largely recognizable to the general audience, with his movies often being in either the horror or thriller genres, involving supernatural occurrences, and having mind-melting twist endings. Spooky suspense, if you will.
Yonder Cape Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Yonder Cape, as well as provide all of their solutions!
Sons of the Forest Will Now Launch in Early Access to Avoid More Delays
Sons of the Forest developer Endnight Games has announced it will be changing the game's February 23 release date to an early access release date to prevent further delays and to allow fans to jump in and help the studio reach the finish line. Endnight Games revealed its plan for...
Suffer The Night - Official Announcement Trailer (Warning: Flashing Lights)
Check out this terrifying announcement trailer for Suffer The Night, an upcoming game that blends first-person survival horror with the vibe of 80s slasher flicks. Suffer The Night will be available on PC via Steam in 2023. A demo is available now on Steam. In Suffer the Night, players take...
How to Find the Peng Treasure
This page will guide you through how to find the Peng Treasure during Dead Space's main campaign. This valuable hidden artifact acts similarly to a semiconductor, with Isaac able to sell it in a store for a whopping 30,000 credits. Not only that, but you'll also net the There's Always...
