ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Video shows Donald Trump asserting Fifth Amendment right in deposition in NY AG's civil fraud case

By Kevin McCoy, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZ4Wm_0kXjIBqg00

Newly released video showed former President Donald Trump being questioned under oath in August 2022 for the massive civil fraud lawsuit filed against him, his businesses and his three oldest children by the New York Attorney General's Office.

After answering preliminary questions from New York Attorney General Letitia James, Trump used an introductory statement to characterize the investigation as a "witch hunt," an accusation he has repeated since the case was filed last year.

The video confirmed that Trump used much of the deposition to invoke his Fifth Amendment right not to answer questions on grounds that he might incriminate himself. Trump said anyone in his position who did not take the Fifth "would be a fool, an absolute fool," according to CBS News , which first obtained the video.

At the time of the deposition in August of last year, the New York Times reported that Trump repeatedly asserted his Fifth Amendment right in response to the questioning.

Go deeper

►Reports: NYC grand jury to see evidence in Trump-Stormy Daniels hush money case

►'We're here': Donald Trump hits the campaign trail again in New Hampshire, South Carolina

►More: Meta to restore Trump Facebook, Instagram accounts, reversing Jan. 6 Capitol attack ban

►More: Meet Barbara Jones, the former federal judge named to monitor Trump Organization finances

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Video shows Donald Trump asserting Fifth Amendment right in deposition in NY AG's civil fraud case

Comments / 9

bill meehan
5d ago

I think 🤔 he said, anyone who pleads the fifth is guilty. that kinda spells it out 🙄🙄🙄

Reply
20
Political Ronin
5d ago

Nobody said it better than ConDon himself..."Only criminals plead the 5th"

Reply
16
Christopher Chavez
5d ago

The only other excuse the fifth was for him was to say ya it’s all about ME . And I’m guilty , Guantanamo bay baby!!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Anthony James

Donald Trump Gets Another Lawsuit - See The Crime He Allegedly Committed In Italy

The Durham Investigation, led by John Durham, was originally tasked with examining the origins of the Russia investigation and determining if there was any misconduct on the part of government officials. However, the recent revelation that the investigation expanded to include a criminal probe into Trump's financial dealings has raised eyebrows. This is because it seems to indicate that the investigation may have gone beyond its original scope and may have had a different objective altogether.
msn.com

Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation

Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Minnesota

"I have done nothing wrong": Mike Lindell says MyPillow lost $100 million after election fraud claims

MINNEAPOLIS -- MyPillow founder Mike Lindell is one of three candidates running for the most powerful position in the Republican party -- the Chair of the Republican National Committee. The election is next week.This comes as Lindell is facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit over his promotion of the Big Lie -- as well as the FBI's seizure of his cell phone.Lindell says the reason he can win is because Republicans are so divided -- and, as he points out, he has a lot of supporters.MORE: 'I Want Them To Sue Me': MyPillow's Mike Lindell Says Lawsuit From Dominion Would Show...
MINNESOTA STATE
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
RadarOnline

Moneybags Ivanka Trump & Husband Jared Kushner Visit Their Renovated 'Billionaire Bunker' Before Returning To Luxury $47k Per Month Condo

Ivanka Trump's marriage to Jared Kushner might be on the rocks, but their bank accounts are solid! The duo, who are rumored to have hit turbulence in their 13-year marriage, were spotted bouncing around their not one, but two million-dollar properties over the weekend.Ivanka and Jared have been spending lots of time apart, but renovations are still going full-steam ahead on the pair's $24 million dream home in Miami's exclusive "Billionaire Bunker" community, RadarOnline.com has learned. Ivanka and Jared kept it casual while checking out the waterfront mansion they will soon call home with their three children — Arabella, 11,...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

768K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy