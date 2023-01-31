Read full article on original website
Davenport Community School District Receives STEM BEST® + HD Program Award
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ STEM Advisory Council announced Davenport Community School District as one of the 37 school districts joining the STEM BEST® (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) + HD (High Demand) Program. The STEM BEST Program brings schools and businesses together to provide students with real workplace experiences, introduce businesses and career opportunities in Iowa and gain career-ready skills.
Find Cool Illinois And Iowa Events This Week In The FUN10 List!
Fun10 — ten ways for you to have fun in the Quad-Cities, this week and every week, running every Sunday, only on your site for fun, free, local entertainment, QuadCities.com!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads...
Illinois Covid State Of Emergency Coming To An End?
At long last, the state of emergency due to covid-19 is coming to an end in Illinois. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced in a statement Tuesday that the statewide public health emergency declaration will end on May 11, in line with Joe Biden’s announcement that the federal government state of emergency will end that same day.
Meet The Illinois And Iowa Pets Of The Week!
It’s Monday and it’s time for the Illinois and Iowa Pets of the Week!. This week, Quad City Animal Welfare Center is doing a “Looking for Love” Adoption promotion starting Wednesday Feb 1st through Wednesday Feb 15th. QCAWC are waiving adoption fees for seven cats and seven dogs who have been “Looking for Love” for way too long and deserve to find their forever home!
