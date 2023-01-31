Read full article on original website
Related
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin? Over 60% Choose...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,312,307,240,798 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Eye-Popping Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto trader is suddenly moving more than 3 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) ahead of the blockchain project’s planned major upgrade. According to new data from the whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, a crypto whale abruptly shifted a staggering 3,312,307,240,798 SHIB, valued at $38,257,148 at time of writing, from one unknown wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Surges 204% in Just One Month, Votes To Burn Nearly 5,000,000,000,000 Tokens
One of Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) biggest rivals just voted to burn nearly 5 trillion of its tokens, which is about half of its total supply. Floki (FLOKI) is a Dogecoin (DOGE) and SHIB competitor that was created when tech mogul and crypto enthusiast Elon Musk said he was naming his puppy “Floki.”
Ethereum Whales Are Buying These 3 Cryptocurrencies Hand Over Fist
One of the three has been a big winner so far this year.
Major U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Its Anchor Store as Dillard’s Permanently Closes on March 21
The closing has been reported as “unexpected” by local patrons and social media posters. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Facebook.com, Reddit.com, and Nebraska.tv.
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In March
Best Buy, a major electronics retailer, is closing down several stores across the United States. Retailers have been facing tough times for the past few years, with many companies opting to close down stores to reduce costs. This year, Best Buy, a major electronics retailer, is also closing down several stores across the United States. In this article, we take a closer look at the Best Buy store closures in 2023.
'Gala Dinner With Donald Trump' Now For 1 Ethereum As Sweepstake NFT Floor Price Plunges By 94%
The floor price of Donald Trump Winner Sweepstakes NFT has plunged by 94%, since its first sale on Jan. 12, to 0.122 Ethereum ETH/USD, worth $192. What Happened: Sweepstake NFTs feature images of Trump displaying a sign resembling a ticket, which outlines the prizes offered during the minting, such as a Gala dinner in Miami with Trump, a group cocktail at Mar-A-Lago, a one-on-one conversation with Trump, an hour of golf with the former president and two friends, as well as a Zoom call.
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Will Take 1,157,174 Years To Reach 100 Billion Tokens, Analyst Says
On Monday, 30 January, crypto YouTuber Jeff at OnTheChain.io revealed on Twitter the number of years it might take Shiba Inu to reduce its supply to 100 billion tokens. The crypto analyst identified that Shiba Inu has a quadrillion tokens. He said if the crypto were to burn 1 million tokens per day, then it would take about 1,157,174 years to reduce its entire supply to 100 billion tokens.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Move Over $317,000,000 in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Polygon – Here’s Where It’s Headed
Deep-pocketed crypto investors are suddenly moving hundreds of million worth of crypto assets, including the top two leading digital assets by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). New data from the whale-watching platform Whale Alert finds that crypto whales have moved $317 million worth of BTC, ETH, Polygon (MATIC),...
bitcoinist.com
Three Tokens Dominating The Bear Market; Shiba Inu (SHIB), Litecoin (LTC) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
It’s been a tough time for crypto, with dismal global macroeconomic factors, and a series of crypto collapses, from TerraFormLabs to FTX and Genesis. Nevertheless, whilst the bear market is here, there are ways to make profits, if investors can find the right coins. Here’s 3 cryptos that are...
investing.com
Dogecoin Price Spikes Near $0.095 Following Major Whale Transactions and Address Activity
© Reuters Dogecoin Price Spikes Near $0.095 Following Major Whale Transactions and Address Activity. Dogecoin has experienced a surge in price in the past few days. The cryptocurrency has seen its highest daily transaction volumes in 2023. Dogecoin’s price has surged by over 40% in the previous month.
dailyhodl.com
New Cardano-Based Stablecoin DJED Quickly Attracts Over 27,000,000 ADA in Reserves
A new decentralized stablecoin based on smart contract platform Cardano (ADA) is quickly gathering millions of ADA in its reserves. According to data from Djed (DJED), the new stablecoin has seen a parabolic rise in its reserve assets, leaving it overcollateralized as intended. The data shows that DJED has a...
cryptoglobe.com
Mysterious Dogecoin Whale Moves 450 Million $DOGE for a $0.09 Fee
A mysterious Dogecoin ($DOGE) whale has moved over 450 million tokens worth over $40.5 million, in a transaction that cost then only 1.01 $DOGE in transaction fees, meaning they paid $0.09 to move such a large amount of tokens. The transaction was first spotted by whale monitoring service Dogecoin Whale...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Is Headed For $25,000, Says Peter Brandt After “Extremely Rare” BTC Bottom
Bitcoin continued to trade sideways Tuesday, threatening to extend its week-long stay within a narrow range. On Sunday, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rose as high as $23,955 before recoiling. This is the second time the top crypto has teased $24,000 this month after tapping $23,799 last Wednesday. Other...
u.today
Cardano's (ADA) Ouroboros Upgrade Will Change Ethereum-Killer Narrative, Here's How
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptonewsbtc.org
Elon Musk’s Twitter ‘Slaps’ Dogecoin (DOGE) Army, Here’s What Happened
Twitter has suspended device that allowed customers to tip one another on Twitter utilizing Dogecoin. A number of main DOGE-themed accounts, together with a UX/UI and graphic designer at Dogecoin, have drawn the eye of the Dogecoin neighborhood to the truth that the @MyDogeTip account has been suspended. Twitter suspends...
investing.com
Meta stuns Street with lower costs, big buyback, upbeat sales
(Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc's stricter cost controls this year and a new $40 billion share buyback sent shares soaring on Wednesday, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg called 2023 the "Year of Efficiency." The parent of Instagram and Facebook (NASDAQ:META), which has fallen on hard times amid a broad post-pandemic slump in...
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano-Powered Algorithmic Stablecoin Djed Reserve Ratio Hits 630% With 29 Million $ADA Backing
The reserve ratio of the recently launched Cardano-powered algorithmic stablecoin Djed ($DJED) has now surpassed 600% after investors moved over 28.3 million $ADA to its base reserves to mint over 11.4 million DJED. According to data from the project’s website, its reserve ratio is currently sitting at 628%, while its...
coinchapter.com
Is Twitter Implementing Dogecoin As A Payment Option?
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Elon Musk is reportedly moving forward with plans to introduce payment tools on Twitter. However, Musk’s vision entails introducing fiat payments first, while Twitter implementing Dogecoin as a payment option would be a part of future updates. In a Jan 30 report, the Financial...
decrypt.co
Coinbase Bull Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF Has Best Month Ever
Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) came roaring back in January, notching a partial bounceback from its tumultuous time in 2022. Shares of the exchange traded fund closed out the month at $39.93, a near 28% increase from the end of December, marking its best monthly performance since launching in 2014.
Comments / 0