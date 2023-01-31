ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In March

Best Buy, a major electronics retailer, is closing down several stores across the United States. Retailers have been facing tough times for the past few years, with many companies opting to close down stores to reduce costs. This year, Best Buy, a major electronics retailer, is also closing down several stores across the United States. In this article, we take a closer look at the Best Buy store closures in 2023.
Benzinga

'Gala Dinner With Donald Trump' Now For 1 Ethereum As Sweepstake NFT Floor Price Plunges By 94%

The floor price of Donald Trump Winner Sweepstakes NFT has plunged by 94%, since its first sale on Jan. 12, to 0.122 Ethereum ETH/USD, worth $192. What Happened: Sweepstake NFTs feature images of Trump displaying a sign resembling a ticket, which outlines the prizes offered during the minting, such as a Gala dinner in Miami with Trump, a group cocktail at Mar-A-Lago, a one-on-one conversation with Trump, an hour of golf with the former president and two friends, as well as a Zoom call.
bitcoinist.com

Shiba Inu Will Take 1,157,174 Years To Reach 100 Billion Tokens, Analyst Says

On Monday, 30 January, crypto YouTuber Jeff at OnTheChain.io revealed on Twitter the number of years it might take Shiba Inu to reduce its supply to 100 billion tokens. The crypto analyst identified that Shiba Inu has a quadrillion tokens. He said if the crypto were to burn 1 million tokens per day, then it would take about 1,157,174 years to reduce its entire supply to 100 billion tokens.
dailyhodl.com

New Cardano-Based Stablecoin DJED Quickly Attracts Over 27,000,000 ADA in Reserves

A new decentralized stablecoin based on smart contract platform Cardano (ADA) is quickly gathering millions of ADA in its reserves. According to data from Djed (DJED), the new stablecoin has seen a parabolic rise in its reserve assets, leaving it overcollateralized as intended. The data shows that DJED has a...
cryptoglobe.com

Mysterious Dogecoin Whale Moves 450 Million $DOGE for a $0.09 Fee

A mysterious Dogecoin ($DOGE) whale has moved over 450 million tokens worth over $40.5 million, in a transaction that cost then only 1.01 $DOGE in transaction fees, meaning they paid $0.09 to move such a large amount of tokens. The transaction was first spotted by whale monitoring service Dogecoin Whale...
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin Is Headed For $25,000, Says Peter Brandt After “Extremely Rare” BTC Bottom

Bitcoin continued to trade sideways Tuesday, threatening to extend its week-long stay within a narrow range. On Sunday, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rose as high as $23,955 before recoiling. This is the second time the top crypto has teased $24,000 this month after tapping $23,799 last Wednesday. Other...
u.today

Cardano's (ADA) Ouroboros Upgrade Will Change Ethereum-Killer Narrative, Here's How

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptonewsbtc.org

Elon Musk’s Twitter ‘Slaps’ Dogecoin (DOGE) Army, Here’s What Happened

Twitter has suspended device that allowed customers to tip one another on Twitter utilizing Dogecoin. A number of main DOGE-themed accounts, together with a UX/UI and graphic designer at Dogecoin, have drawn the eye of the Dogecoin neighborhood to the truth that the @MyDogeTip account has been suspended. Twitter suspends...
investing.com

Meta stuns Street with lower costs, big buyback, upbeat sales

(Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc's stricter cost controls this year and a new $40 billion share buyback sent shares soaring on Wednesday, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg called 2023 the "Year of Efficiency." The parent of Instagram and Facebook (NASDAQ:META), which has fallen on hard times amid a broad post-pandemic slump in...
coinchapter.com

Is Twitter Implementing Dogecoin As A Payment Option?

NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Elon Musk is reportedly moving forward with plans to introduce payment tools on Twitter. However, Musk’s vision entails introducing fiat payments first, while Twitter implementing Dogecoin as a payment option would be a part of future updates. In a Jan 30 report, the Financial...
decrypt.co

Coinbase Bull Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF Has Best Month Ever

Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) came roaring back in January, notching a partial bounceback from its tumultuous time in 2022. Shares of the exchange traded fund closed out the month at $39.93, a near 28% increase from the end of December, marking its best monthly performance since launching in 2014.

