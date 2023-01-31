Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
WCSO Public Parking Lot to Close for Roadway Repairs
The Washington County Sheriff's Office wants the public to know that the public parking lot will be closed Monday through Wednesday (February 6-8). as the street department repaira the roadway. Last week there was a water line break which resulted in the roadway at the WCSO's public parking entrance needing...
KOKI FOX 23
Underwater vehicles removed from Nowata County quarry
NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. — Divers have recovered three stolen vehicles from a rock quarry in Nowata County. Five vehicles in total were pulled out on Saturday. They were at the bottom of a pool of water known as ‘The Rock Crusher.’. Chance James found the vehicles while diving...
Dive Team Recovers 5 Vehicles From Nowata County Body Of Water
A dive team pulled five vehicles out of a body of water in Nowata County on Saturday, but more are still underwater. A man who lives in the area saw one car, and then realized there were several others. That man, a group of divers and a wrecker company teamed...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Dies in Osage County Crash
A Bartlesville man is dead following a fatality collision on Thursday just west of town. The collision at about 2:30pm on Thursday on State Highway 123 at County Road 2712, approximately 1.25 miles southwest of Bartlesville, OK. in Osage County. A 2022 Kenworth driven by Brent M. Gregory,41,of Olathe, KS,...
kaynewscow.com
Kay County Health Department spokesman reports Golden Chick has not been closed
PONCA CITY — Kay County Health Department spokesman Scott Haywood said today that Golden Chick has not been closed by the health department. Haywood said the food establishment was recently sold and that the new owners have not obtained a food license as of yet but that they have not been told to close by the health department.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Seen on Grand Larceny Charge
Clark Alan Boone was seen in Washington County Court this Friday on charges alleging grand larceny and driving with license revoked. According to an affidavit, officers were dispatched to the area of Herrick and Virginia in Bartlesville and made a traffic stop on a red truck heading south that was pulling a camper that had been reported stolen.
US-169 off ramp closed till Monday
The southbound US-169 off-ramp to 21st St. in Tulsa is closed through 3 p.m. Monday because of an unstable oversized load. This is a developing story.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Madison Middle School Students Win Tulsa Regional MATHCOUNTS Competition
A team of four Bartlesville Madison Middle School students won first place in a regional round of a statewide and national mathematics competition called MATHCOUNTS, held at the University of Tulsa on Saturday. The Madison team members are Emily Liu (6th grade), Carson Lee (8th grade), Eric Wu (6th grade)...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Arrested For Burglary
A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Friday for Second Degree Burglary. According to an affidavit, Teddy Dean Roach Jr. allegedly was seen carrying an electric heater from behind an RV that is parked on church grounds. The RV is used on the weekends by a pastor....
insideradio.com
Property Owner Warned As FCC Tracks Rare Midwest Pirate To Tulsa.
The Federal Communications Commission issued 21 notices to landlords of alleged pirate radio operators during all of 2022 and it expects to step up its enforcement in the coming months. Its latest warning is not going to one of the hot spots for pirates, like New York or San Francisco, but rather Tulsa, OK.
kggfradio.com
Bartlesville Man Arrested in Montgomery County
A Bartlesville man flees a sheriff's deputy but is arrested in rural Montgomery County. On Sunday at around 9:40pm, a patrol deputy was traveling south on Highway 75 near Bolton. A vehicle driving north was clocked driving 108mph in a 65mph zone. The deputy attempted to pull over the driver but they failed to stop for the deputy. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle finally came to a stop.
New Olive Garden Restaurant Opening This Fall
The chain’s new location has reportedly been long-awaited by locals. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, TulsaWorld.com, and PostlandCourier.com.
KTUL
Winter weather continues Wednesday afternoon, will create difficult travel conditions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several Green Country counties will remain under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon Thursday. Monday and Tuesday brought sleet into the area, creating slick travel conditions and coating side streets with a layer of ice. City of Tulsa crews and ODOT have been working around...
OHP Identifies Man Killed In Payne County Crash
A man was killed Thursday morning in a Payne County crash, according to troopers. Harold Butler, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene just after 7 a.m. near State Highway 33 and County Road Redlands approximately 4 miles east of Coyle. According to an incident report, Butler lost control of...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Woman Arrested for Domestic Abuse
A Bartlesville woman was arrested on February 1st after a dispatch call was made for a possible domestic situation, where the victim said he was struck in the face. Shylo Amanda Short and the victim were in the process of moving the victim and his clothes out of the house.
KTUL
Oklahoma troopers rescue dog hit by passing vehicle on highway
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped rescue a dog that they say was hit by a car Monday morning. On Jan. 30, troopers responded to the call on I-40 near Peebly Road. Troopers say they found the male Great Pyrenees alive, but with several injuries. Trooper...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa burger restaurant closes downtown location
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa burger restaurant is closing their downtown location. The Fat Guy’s Burger Bar near E. Archer St. and S. Greenwood Ave. will be closing, according to a Fat Guy’s social media post. The post said the location closed because the lease expired. The...
kggfradio.com
Multi Vehicle Crash In Bartlesville Kills One
The Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash. Police records show the crash took place around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening when a pickup truck crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Lynn Lane and Albany. Police say the truck pushed the SUV about 100 yards down the street, then slid into a minivan.
Pawhuska Journal
Osage County officer indicted by grand jury
A multicounty grand jury has indicted a sergeant with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office for offenses he is alleged to have committed prior to working for Osage County. An indictment shows that a grand jury charged Michael Shawn Bonin, 45, with two counts – one count of second-degree burglary, and one count of grand larceny. The indictment says Bonin broke into the ammunition storage facility at the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office shooting range and took more than $1,000 of ammunition.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Dewey Police Make Arrests After Dispensary Break-Ins
Three suspects are arrested after four of the five medical marijuana dispensaries in the City of Dewey experience break-ins. Patrol Officer Robbie Hicks with the Dewey Police Department (DPD) says it has taken roughly a month to investigate the matter. Hicks says he believes accessibility is the reason for the uptick in dispensary break-ins on a more local level. He says these are cash-only businesses that keep everything on site, which unfortunately make them easy targets.
