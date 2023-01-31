ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Devin Booker’s injury return date, revealed

It has now been well over a month since we saw Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker in action. The good news for Suns fans everywhere is that Booker himself recently dropped a massive hint on his imminent return from a groin injury. Right now, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has blessed us with a potential target date for Book’s highly-anticipated comeback.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA Analysis Network

Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Mavs Linked

With just a week to go until the 2023 NBA trade deadline, things have been relatively quiet around the league. There have been some rumors about teams seeking out upgrades, but no real movement has yet occurred on the trade front. This deadline is lacking star power in large part...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Suns Reportedly Emerging as Strong Possibility for OG Anunoby

We're now less than ten days removed from the NBA trade deadline, and rumors only continue to circulate on the status of Phoenix Suns power forward Jae Crowder. A plethora of names, teams and potential trade packages have followed the Suns in their pursuit to offload Crowder since the beginning of the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team

After less than eight months together, the Dallas Mavericks may be giving one player his walking papers. Morten Stig Jensen of Sports Illustrated reported on Thursday that Mavs big man Christian Wood may no longer be on the team past the trade deadline. Jensen said that he will be surprised if Wood is still on... The post Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Video of James Jones and Masai Ujiri stirs Suns-Raptors trade rumors

Suns GM James Jones' walk with Raptors vice chairman and president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri added fuel to trade rumors already in the air. Arizona Sports captured the two executives on video before Phoenix's 114-106 victory over Toronto on Monday. It appeared as if Jones and Ujuri were heading to negotiate. While Jones seemed absorbed in thought, Ujiri was in good spirits, flashing a peace sign and giving a thumbs-up to a fan before heading down the tunnel.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Murray scores 21 points, Hawks roll past Suns 132-100

PHOENIX (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 21 points, Trae Young added 20 and the Atlanta Hawks rolled past the Phoenix Suns 132-100 on Wednesday night. The Hawks never trailed, jumping to a 9-4 lead with three 3-pointers. Atlanta never let up, pushing to a 102-67 advantage by the end of the third quarter and leading by 43 points in the fourth.
PHOENIX, AZ

