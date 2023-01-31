Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Phoenix Favorite Grocer Expands to Surprise with Grand Opening CelebrationAsh JurbergSurprise, AZ
Local Restaurant and Market Closing After 6 MonthsGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Related
Report: Suns Expected to Make 'Significant' Changes After This Season
Bleacher Report NBA writer Eric Pincus suggests drastic change is going to happen within the Phoenix Suns after the 2022-23 season.
Three Unlikely Players Phoenix Could Still Acquire at Trade Deadline
The Feb. 9 trade deadline is approaching quickly and the Phoenix Suns may look to add these three unlikely players to bolster their roster
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Suns Center Deandre Ayton Rumored to be Future Target for Mavericks
With the Deandre Ayton trade rumors continuing to swirl, the Dallas Mavericks have emerged as a potential target for the Phoenix Suns' young center.
Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends Zach LaVine And Nikola Vucevic To The Mavericks, Ben Simmons To The Bulls
A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season.
Massive News About Devin Booker
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported an update on Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.
Atlanta Hawks at Phoenix Suns Game Day Preview
Complete game day preview for the matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns.
Lakers may get their 2023 first-round pick back from Pelicans
The Los Angeles Lakers traded a lot of draft capital to the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis but it was instantly worth it as the team won the NBA Championship in AD’s first season with the team. One of the picks the team traded was a pick swap...
Three Keys to a Suns Victory Over the Hawks
The Phoenix Suns are set to face-off against the Atlanta Hawks tonight and will need some factors to go their way in order to secure a win
Report: Pacers, Pelicans Expected to Join O.G. Anunoby Sweepstakes
Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby is expected to draw trade deadline interest from the Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, and Phoenix Suns
REPORT: Devin Booker’s injury return date, revealed
It has now been well over a month since we saw Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker in action. The good news for Suns fans everywhere is that Booker himself recently dropped a massive hint on his imminent return from a groin injury. Right now, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has blessed us with a potential target date for Book’s highly-anticipated comeback.
2023 NBA Trade Deadline: The Perfect Target For Every Team
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is around the corner and every team will try to improve their roster. These are the best candidates for all 30 teams in the league.
NBA Analysis Network
Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Mavs Linked
With just a week to go until the 2023 NBA trade deadline, things have been relatively quiet around the league. There have been some rumors about teams seeking out upgrades, but no real movement has yet occurred on the trade front. This deadline is lacking star power in large part...
Phoenix Suns balk at the idea of receiving Grayson Allen for Jae Crowder
Milwaukee continues to be persistent in their pursuit of Jae Crowder.
Yardbarker
Suns Reportedly Emerging as Strong Possibility for OG Anunoby
We're now less than ten days removed from the NBA trade deadline, and rumors only continue to circulate on the status of Phoenix Suns power forward Jae Crowder. A plethora of names, teams and potential trade packages have followed the Suns in their pursuit to offload Crowder since the beginning of the season.
Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team
After less than eight months together, the Dallas Mavericks may be giving one player his walking papers. Morten Stig Jensen of Sports Illustrated reported on Thursday that Mavs big man Christian Wood may no longer be on the team past the trade deadline. Jensen said that he will be surprised if Wood is still on... The post Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Video of James Jones and Masai Ujiri stirs Suns-Raptors trade rumors
Suns GM James Jones' walk with Raptors vice chairman and president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri added fuel to trade rumors already in the air. Arizona Sports captured the two executives on video before Phoenix's 114-106 victory over Toronto on Monday. It appeared as if Jones and Ujuri were heading to negotiate. While Jones seemed absorbed in thought, Ujiri was in good spirits, flashing a peace sign and giving a thumbs-up to a fan before heading down the tunnel.
The Mavericks Reportedly Want To Acquire Deandre Ayton In The Future
Deandre Ayton is a target for the Dallas Mavericks.
Spurs Help Out Heat, Suns in Jae Crowder Trade Idea
Jae Crowder is one of the likeliest players to be dealt at the NBA Trade Deadline. Could the San Antonio Spurs assist in his trade?
FOX Sports
Murray scores 21 points, Hawks roll past Suns 132-100
PHOENIX (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 21 points, Trae Young added 20 and the Atlanta Hawks rolled past the Phoenix Suns 132-100 on Wednesday night. The Hawks never trailed, jumping to a 9-4 lead with three 3-pointers. Atlanta never let up, pushing to a 102-67 advantage by the end of the third quarter and leading by 43 points in the fourth.
