Spoilers For Monday's Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for this Monday's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation from the Nutter Center at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. The tapings took place before last night's AEW Dynamite and featured Blackpool Combat Club (ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli) battling Tony Nese and Ari Daivari in Tag Team action in the show's main event.
AEW Announces Six Matches For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling announced that next week's show will feature six matches. It was announced that AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) will defend their AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn), AEW World Trios Champions The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) will put their AEW World Trios Championships on the line against Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) and AR Fox, Bryan Danielson will take on La Faccion Ingobernable's RUSH in Singles action, Ricky Starks will compete in the Garcia-Guevara Gauntlet Match, current AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter will go up against The Bunny in an AEW Women's World Title Eliminator Match and current AEW World Champion MJF will face Konosuke Takeshita in an AEW World Title Eliminator Match.
AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight's Show In Dayton, OH. (2/1/2023)
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio this evening with their latest weekly two-hour AEW Dynamite on TBS television program. On tap for tonight's show is Jon Moxley vs. "Hangman" Adam Page, Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher,...
AEW Announces Four Matches For Tomorrow's Episode Of AEW Rampage
During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, the four matchups that will take place during tomorrow's episode of AEW Rampage were made official. It was announced that Christopher Daniels will be battling La Faccion Ingobernable's RUSH in Singles action, Swerve Strickland will take on Brian Pillman Jr. in Singles action, Saraya and Toni Storm will be in Women's Division Tag Team action and AEW World Trios Champions The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) will put their AEW World Trios Championships on the line against "All Ego" Ethan Page, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy.
AEW Dynamite Results (2/1/2023): Wright State University, Dayton, OH.
Cody Rhodes Reflects On Final Match In NJPW Before Leaving To Launch AEW
Cody Rhodes recently appeared as a guest on the IMPAULSIVE podcast with Logan Paul for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "The American Nightmare" spoke about his final match in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) before leaving to launch All Elite Wrestling (AEW) with The Elite.
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW
The main event of last Monday night's post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE RAW saw the Men's Royal Rumble winner "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes take on The Judgment Day's Finn Balor in a Singles Match. Fightful Select revealed the producers of the matchups as well as the segments that took place during this past Monday night's post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE RAW.
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
WWE will hold an episode of WWE SmackDown later tonight from inside the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina and it was previously announced that Braun Strowman and Ricochet will face Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci) in the finals of the SmackDown Tag Team Title Contender’s Tournament.
Jeff Cobb Talks His Tryout With The WWE In 2014
NJPW Star Jeff Cobb spoke with Steve Fall of Ten Count on a variety of topics such as his tryout with the WWE in 2014 as well as being told that they didn’t want to hire anyone over the age of 30 despite them signing Kevin Owens at the time.
WrestleMania 39 Updates: Ronda Rousey's Match Revealed, Update On Other Rumored Bouts
The road to WrestleMania has begun, and with it comes a ton of buzz and rumors on the world-wide web about potential matches planned for "The Grandest Stage of Them All." Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that the current working plan for Ronda Rousey's match at the two-night show scheduled for April 1 and April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is for her to team up with Shayna Baszler to challenge Damage CTRL duo Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai for the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships.
Ric Flair Talks About WWE Clicking Right Now, Gives High Praise To The Bloodline Storyline
Ric Flair thinks WWE is on its' game right now. "The Nature Boy" spoke on a recent episode of his podcast, "To Be The Man," the pro wrestling legend spoke about WWE clicking right now, giving high praise to The Bloodline storyline. Featured below are some of the highlights. On...
Lineup For Next Week’s Episode of WWE's The Bump Revealed
WWE has announced the lineup of next Wednesday's edition of The Bump. According to a report from PWInsider, current NXT Tag Team Champion and New Day member Xavier Woods will visit The Bump crew, along with Woods' UpUpDownDown colleague Tyler Breeze. The first WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion, Bayley, will...
Change Made To The WWE NXT Tag Team Title Match At WWE NXT Vengeance Day
The main event of last Tuesday's Vengeance Day go-home edition of WWE NXT saw the team of Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, The Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid) and Chase U (Andre Chase and Duke Hudson) face each other in The New Day Tag Team Invitational Triple Threat Matchup, where the winner will be added to the WWE NXT Tag Team Title match at WWE NXT Vengeance Day to make it into a Fatal 4-Way Match.
Kota Ibushi On The Possibility Of Joining All Elite Wrestling
Former NJPW Star and pro wrestling veteran Kota Ibushi spoke to Dark Puroresu Flowsion on a number of topics such as how money is something that isn't really important and how it is unnecessary, but what is far more necessary and important to him is to be in a place that fully understands him and he will have a future in.
Tony Khan Talks About AEW's Interest In Signing Kota Ibushi, Other Top Free Agents In Wrestling
Tony Khan is someone who is always keeping his eye out for promising new talent and slam-dunk sure-things when scouting and deciding on the level of interest in signing talent to All Elite Wrestling. During an appearance on Busted Open Radio on SiriusXM satellite radio, the AEW and ROH President...
Tom Hannifan Reflects On Extremely Emotional IMPACT Wrestling Debut
Tom Hannifan recently appeared as a guest on the True Heels BTR show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and IMPACT. During the discussion, the pro wrestling commentator reflected back on what he described as an extremely emotional debut with IMPACT Wrestling. Featured below are some of...
Summer Rae Talks About WWE Superstars Expecting Her To Be In Women's Royal Rumble Match
Summer Rae recently took part in a signing for Golden Ring Collectibles where she spoke about a number of pro wrestling-related topics. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about other WWE Superstars expecting her to be in the Women's Royal Rumble match during the pay-per-view that took place last month.
News On Plans For The Upcoming Season Of Dark Side Of The Ring
PWInsider.com reports that the upcoming fourth season of Dark Side of The Ring will feature wrestling legends such as Abdullah the Butcher, Mike Awesome and Bam Bam Bigelow, but these names have not been confirmed and there is no word yet on when the fourth season will premiere, though the last season of Dark Side of The Ring ended in October 2021.
WWE Releases Candid Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Royal Rumble 2023 (Video)
The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event is in the books. But before we move on to the road to WrestleMania 39 in April, the company has released a nice epilogue in the form of a candid behind-the-scenes documentary-style video looking back at the first WWE pay-per-view of the New Year.
Jon Moxley Talks About Not Taking Time Off From AEW, How Pro Wrestling Still "Feeds His Soul"
Jon Moxley recently appeared as a guest on the Justin Kinner Show for an in-depth interview promoting all things AEW. During the discussion, the longtime All Elite Wrestling star spoke about not taking time off from the promotion, as well as how pro wrestling still feeds his soul. Featured below...
