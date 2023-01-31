ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rajah.com

Spoilers For Monday's Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for this Monday's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation from the Nutter Center at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. The tapings took place before last night's AEW Dynamite and featured Blackpool Combat Club (ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli) battling Tony Nese and Ari Daivari in Tag Team action in the show's main event.
DAYTON, OH
rajah.com

AEW Announces Six Matches For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling announced that next week's show will feature six matches. It was announced that AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) will defend their AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn), AEW World Trios Champions The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) will put their AEW World Trios Championships on the line against Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) and AR Fox, Bryan Danielson will take on La Faccion Ingobernable's RUSH in Singles action, Ricky Starks will compete in the Garcia-Guevara Gauntlet Match, current AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter will go up against The Bunny in an AEW Women's World Title Eliminator Match and current AEW World Champion MJF will face Konosuke Takeshita in an AEW World Title Eliminator Match.
TEXAS STATE
rajah.com

AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight's Show In Dayton, OH. (2/1/2023)

It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio this evening with their latest weekly two-hour AEW Dynamite on TBS television program. On tap for tonight's show is Jon Moxley vs. "Hangman" Adam Page, Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher,...
DAYTON, OH
rajah.com

AEW Announces Four Matches For Tomorrow's Episode Of AEW Rampage

During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, the four matchups that will take place during tomorrow's episode of AEW Rampage were made official. It was announced that Christopher Daniels will be battling La Faccion Ingobernable's RUSH in Singles action, Swerve Strickland will take on Brian Pillman Jr. in Singles action, Saraya and Toni Storm will be in Women's Division Tag Team action and AEW World Trios Champions The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) will put their AEW World Trios Championships on the line against "All Ego" Ethan Page, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy.
OHIO STATE
rajah.com

AEW Dynamite Results (2/1/2023): Wright State University, Dayton, OH.

It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio this evening with their latest weekly two-hour AEW Dynamite on TBS television program. On tap for tonight's show is Jon Moxley vs. "Hangman" Adam Page, Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher,...
DAYTON, OH
rajah.com

Cody Rhodes Reflects On Final Match In NJPW Before Leaving To Launch AEW

Cody Rhodes recently appeared as a guest on the IMPAULSIVE podcast with Logan Paul for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "The American Nightmare" spoke about his final match in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) before leaving to launch All Elite Wrestling (AEW) with The Elite.
rajah.com

Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW

The main event of last Monday night's post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE RAW saw the Men's Royal Rumble winner "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes take on The Judgment Day's Finn Balor in a Singles Match. Fightful Select revealed the producers of the matchups as well as the segments that took place during this past Monday night's post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE RAW.
rajah.com

News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE SmackDown

WWE will hold an episode of WWE SmackDown later tonight from inside the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina and it was previously announced that Braun Strowman and Ricochet will face Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci) in the finals of the SmackDown Tag Team Title Contender’s Tournament.
GREENVILLE, SC
rajah.com

Jeff Cobb Talks His Tryout With The WWE In 2014

NJPW Star Jeff Cobb spoke with Steve Fall of Ten Count on a variety of topics such as his tryout with the WWE in 2014 as well as being told that they didn’t want to hire anyone over the age of 30 despite them signing Kevin Owens at the time.
rajah.com

WrestleMania 39 Updates: Ronda Rousey's Match Revealed, Update On Other Rumored Bouts

The road to WrestleMania has begun, and with it comes a ton of buzz and rumors on the world-wide web about potential matches planned for "The Grandest Stage of Them All." Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that the current working plan for Ronda Rousey's match at the two-night show scheduled for April 1 and April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is for her to team up with Shayna Baszler to challenge Damage CTRL duo Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai for the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships.
INGLEWOOD, CA
rajah.com

Lineup For Next Week’s Episode of WWE's The Bump Revealed

WWE has announced the lineup of next Wednesday's edition of The Bump. According to a report from PWInsider, current NXT Tag Team Champion and New Day member Xavier Woods will visit The Bump crew, along with Woods' UpUpDownDown colleague Tyler Breeze. The first WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion, Bayley, will...
rajah.com

Change Made To The WWE NXT Tag Team Title Match At WWE NXT Vengeance Day

The main event of last Tuesday's Vengeance Day go-home edition of WWE NXT saw the team of Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, The Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid) and Chase U (Andre Chase and Duke Hudson) face each other in The New Day Tag Team Invitational Triple Threat Matchup, where the winner will be added to the WWE NXT Tag Team Title match at WWE NXT Vengeance Day to make it into a Fatal 4-Way Match.
CHARLOTTE, NC
rajah.com

Kota Ibushi On The Possibility Of Joining All Elite Wrestling

Former NJPW Star and pro wrestling veteran Kota Ibushi spoke to Dark Puroresu Flowsion on a number of topics such as how money is something that isn't really important and how it is unnecessary, but what is far more necessary and important to him is to be in a place that fully understands him and he will have a future in.
rajah.com

Tom Hannifan Reflects On Extremely Emotional IMPACT Wrestling Debut

Tom Hannifan recently appeared as a guest on the True Heels BTR show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and IMPACT. During the discussion, the pro wrestling commentator reflected back on what he described as an extremely emotional debut with IMPACT Wrestling. Featured below are some of...
rajah.com

Summer Rae Talks About WWE Superstars Expecting Her To Be In Women's Royal Rumble Match

Summer Rae recently took part in a signing for Golden Ring Collectibles where she spoke about a number of pro wrestling-related topics. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about other WWE Superstars expecting her to be in the Women's Royal Rumble match during the pay-per-view that took place last month.
rajah.com

News On Plans For The Upcoming Season Of Dark Side Of The Ring

PWInsider.com reports that the upcoming fourth season of Dark Side of The Ring will feature wrestling legends such as Abdullah the Butcher, Mike Awesome and Bam Bam Bigelow, but these names have not been confirmed and there is no word yet on when the fourth season will premiere, though the last season of Dark Side of The Ring ended in October 2021.
rajah.com

WWE Releases Candid Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Royal Rumble 2023 (Video)

The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event is in the books. But before we move on to the road to WrestleMania 39 in April, the company has released a nice epilogue in the form of a candid behind-the-scenes documentary-style video looking back at the first WWE pay-per-view of the New Year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy