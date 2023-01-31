During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling announced that next week's show will feature six matches. It was announced that AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) will defend their AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn), AEW World Trios Champions The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) will put their AEW World Trios Championships on the line against Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) and AR Fox, Bryan Danielson will take on La Faccion Ingobernable's RUSH in Singles action, Ricky Starks will compete in the Garcia-Guevara Gauntlet Match, current AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter will go up against The Bunny in an AEW Women's World Title Eliminator Match and current AEW World Champion MJF will face Konosuke Takeshita in an AEW World Title Eliminator Match.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO