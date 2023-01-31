Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Buffet in Ohio According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenPlain City, OH
Explore Ohio: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Next Road TripBryan DijkhuizenOhio State
19 Date Ideas in Columbus, OhioSadie SmileyColumbus, OH
Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now openKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes lose 4th straight, Michigan runs away 77-69 SundayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
This is the Best Buffet in Ohio According to Yelp Reviews
Ohio is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now open
A highly-anticipated celebrity-owned restaurant finally opened this week in Ohio after the grand opening was initially delayed back in January. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Esco Restaurant & Tapas held their grand opening event in Columbus, according to local sources.
columbusunderground.com
Theater Review: MadLab’s ‘Snowville Cafe’ a Beautiful, Wistful Look at Columbus and Love
The world premiere of Julie Whitney Scott’s Snowville Cafe at MadLab and directed by new Artistic Director James Blackmon, is a warm, sometimes painful look at a marriage teetering on the brink and a look at a neighborhood – and a world – as it changes. Set...
columbusunderground.com
Construction Roundup: February 2023
Welcome to our first installment of the Construction Roundup series of 2023! Despite the cold start to the new year, there’s plenty of development happening throughout Downtown Columbus, Franklinton, The Short North, Weinland Park, Olde Towne East and other nearby neighborhoods. The photos below were all taken throughout January...
columbusunderground.com
OSU Plans to Demolish Historic Near East Side Home for New Hospital Building
A proposal from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center to build a new, 80-bed rehabilitation hospital on the Near East Side will be presented to the neighborhood next week. The new building would be located at the corner of Taylor Avenue and Atcheson Street, directly south of the existing...
sciotopost.com
Watch Your Pets Outdoors While Peak Coyote Mating Season is High
OHIO – Ohio Department of Wildlife says that wildlife aggression of coyotes is high during the Late Winter season because of Mating Season. The next 4-6 weeks is mating season for coyotes. Please pay attention to your dogs, or cats when outside. The outcome can be tragic as they can, and will attack your pets. Coyote breeding typically peaks in late February, and early March. Male coyotes can become more aggressive during this time of year. Keep your pets safe!
sciotopost.com
Ohio’s Own Buckeye Chuck Groundhog Predicted Today Also
OHIO – Much like Pennsylvania’s Phil groundhog, the Buckeye State has its own rodent. Located in Marion Ohio Buckeye Chuck also made his prediction this morning. Buckeye Chuck started predicting weather in 1979 by an act of Ohio State Legislation. According to the Facebook site, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% accuracy since that time.
Two men injured in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men were injured after a south Columbus shooting overnight Sunday. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers went to the 3000 block of Markham Road just before 3 a.m. and found two men between the ages of 19 and 20 suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to Grant […]
Two men dead in south Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after a crash on State Route 104 near Alum Creek Drive Saturday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. when a Toyota Camry, driven by Aden Dagane, was believed to be going in the wrong direction on the off-ramp of SR-104 and […]
Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. Benjamin Dunham, 18, was arrested on Thursday after a report of cameras placed in restrooms at the Marion YMCA and the Marion campus of OSU, according to the Marion […]
columbusunderground.com
Street Safety: City Wins Grant for Livingston Avenue, Downtown Speed Limit to Change
The city of Columbus announced earlier this week that it was awarded a $12 million federal grant to improve a portion of East Livingston Avenue in Driving Park. The city will chip in another $12 million for the project, which has been the focus of a safety study and community outreach effort initiated by the Department of Public Service.
House Infested with over 200 rats
This is an older story that I posted to a small audience on social-media and I decided to make it available to a wider range of peoplSome information in sources has been redacted by me, not the involved agencies. In this case, names are not necessary to tell this story as there are ages, health conditions, and ethics to consider. Mary Scerba, a Springfield, Ohio resident came to me about a rat-infested neighbor’s home. When speaking with her on December 31, 2022, she stated they could still see many rats from the property located at 413 Rice St after initially reporting it in September 2022. Her dogs were still being bitten, and she did not feel the City of Springfield was doing anything about it. This was even after Assistant Mayor Rob Rue visited her personally to address the issue. I contacted Springfield City Code Enforcement Manager Kim Fultz and she advised of the following record for 413 S Race St.: The property was issued orders for junk & trash to the property owner on September 20, 2022. The violation was brought into compliance and the case was closed. On October 18, 2022, Code Enforcement received an additional complaint, orders were issued to the property owner on October 27, 2022. The accumulations were removed, and the violation was brought into compliance. She then advised me the rat infestation was sent to the Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) for investigation and follow-up and provided contact information.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Route 23 closed south of Columbus
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A major traffic disruption is taking place on Route 23 Southbound just south of Columbus near the I-270 exit. The highway has been closed due to a tractor-trailer that is blocking both southbound lanes. Law enforcement and a heavy wrecker are currently on the scene...
Third suspect arrested in fatal Platform Lounge shooting
Columbus, Ohio (WCMH) – A third suspect in the October fatal shooting of Jeffrey Chandler outside of an eastside Columbus nightclub has been arrested. According to a Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit, Lee Gill III was arrested Wednesday, over three months after being named a suspect in the death of Chandler, who was gunned down […]
The Abandoned Town in Ohio that Is Considered to be ”Haunted”
Moonvilleis an abandoned town in Vinton County, Ohio's Brown Township, in the southeast of the country. Except for a few foundations, a cemetery, and an abandoned railroad tunnel that has inspired several ghost stories, nothing remains of this old mining town.
WISH-TV
Local Reports: 5-month-old baby rescued in Indianapolis has died
COLUMBUS, OH. (WISH) — Ky’Air Thomas, a twin baby who was kidnapped by a woman in December in Ohio was found dead Saturday night, police say. The Columbus Police Department said they received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday about a baby not breathing in a home on East Whittier Street. Police say the baby was taken to a children’s hospital but died around 11:44 p.m. that same night.
cwcolumbus.com
Police searching for suspicious man accused of offering candy to child in Grove City
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said they are searching for a suspicious man accused of offering candy to a child in a Grove City neighborhood. Grove City police said a mother reported that a man in a dark blue Honda CRV offered her son candy in the driveway of their Claybrooke Crossing home on Jan. 28 around 5 p.m.
Police looking for missing 40-year-old woman from north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are asking for help in locating a missing 40-year-old woman from north Columbus. Renee Lynne Benedetti was reported missing in the area of Morse Road and Georgetown Road on Wednesday and has been missing for several days, according to police. Benedetti is 5 feet, 2...
60-year-old man dead in North Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 60-year-old man is dead and another is in stable condition after each victim was shot late Tuesday night in North Linden. Officers were called on reports of a shooting at a home in the 2800 block of Atwood Terrace near Weber Rd. at 11:58 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the […]
Comments / 0