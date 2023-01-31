ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now open

A highly-anticipated celebrity-owned restaurant finally opened this week in Ohio after the grand opening was initially delayed back in January. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Esco Restaurant & Tapas held their grand opening event in Columbus, according to local sources.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Construction Roundup: February 2023

Welcome to our first installment of the Construction Roundup series of 2023! Despite the cold start to the new year, there’s plenty of development happening throughout Downtown Columbus, Franklinton, The Short North, Weinland Park, Olde Towne East and other nearby neighborhoods. The photos below were all taken throughout January...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Watch Your Pets Outdoors While Peak Coyote Mating Season is High

OHIO – Ohio Department of Wildlife says that wildlife aggression of coyotes is high during the Late Winter season because of Mating Season. The next 4-6 weeks is mating season for coyotes. Please pay attention to your dogs, or cats when outside. The outcome can be tragic as they can, and will attack your pets. Coyote breeding typically peaks in late February, and early March. Male coyotes can become more aggressive during this time of year. Keep your pets safe!
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio’s Own Buckeye Chuck Groundhog Predicted Today Also

OHIO – Much like Pennsylvania’s Phil groundhog, the Buckeye State has its own rodent. Located in Marion Ohio Buckeye Chuck also made his prediction this morning. Buckeye Chuck started predicting weather in 1979 by an act of Ohio State Legislation. According to the Facebook site, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% accuracy since that time.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Two men injured in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men were injured after a south Columbus shooting overnight Sunday. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers went to the 3000 block of Markham Road just before 3 a.m. and found two men between the ages of 19 and 20 suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to Grant […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two men dead in south Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after a crash on State Route 104 near Alum Creek Drive Saturday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. when a Toyota Camry, driven by Aden Dagane, was believed to be going in the wrong direction on the off-ramp of SR-104 and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. Benjamin Dunham, 18, was arrested on Thursday after a report of cameras placed in restrooms at the Marion YMCA and the Marion campus of OSU, according to the Marion […]
MARION, OH
columbusunderground.com

Street Safety: City Wins Grant for Livingston Avenue, Downtown Speed Limit to Change

The city of Columbus announced earlier this week that it was awarded a $12 million federal grant to improve a portion of East Livingston Avenue in Driving Park. The city will chip in another $12 million for the project, which has been the focus of a safety study and community outreach effort initiated by the Department of Public Service.
COLUMBUS, OH
Steel Ohio Media

House Infested with over 200 rats

This is an older story that I posted to a small audience on social-media and I decided to make it available to a wider range of peoplSome information in sources has been redacted by me, not the involved agencies. In this case, names are not necessary to tell this story as there are ages, health conditions, and ethics to consider. Mary Scerba, a Springfield, Ohio resident came to me about a rat-infested neighbor’s home. When speaking with her on December 31, 2022, she stated they could still see many rats from the property located at 413 Rice St after initially reporting it in September 2022. Her dogs were still being bitten, and she did not feel the City of Springfield was doing anything about it. This was even after Assistant Mayor Rob Rue visited her personally to address the issue. I contacted Springfield City Code Enforcement Manager Kim Fultz and she advised of the following record for 413 S Race St.: The property was issued orders for junk & trash to the property owner on September 20, 2022. The violation was brought into compliance and the case was closed. On October 18, 2022, Code Enforcement received an additional complaint, orders were issued to the property owner on October 27, 2022. The accumulations were removed, and the violation was brought into compliance. She then advised me the rat infestation was sent to the Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) for investigation and follow-up and provided contact information.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Route 23 closed south of Columbus

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A major traffic disruption is taking place on Route 23 Southbound just south of Columbus near the I-270 exit. The highway has been closed due to a tractor-trailer that is blocking both southbound lanes. Law enforcement and a heavy wrecker are currently on the scene...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Third suspect arrested in fatal Platform Lounge shooting

Columbus, Ohio (WCMH) – A third suspect in the October fatal shooting of Jeffrey Chandler outside of an eastside Columbus nightclub has been arrested. According to a Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit, Lee Gill III was arrested Wednesday, over three months after being named a suspect in the death of Chandler, who was gunned down […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WISH-TV

Local Reports: 5-month-old baby rescued in Indianapolis has died

COLUMBUS, OH. (WISH) — Ky’Air Thomas, a twin baby who was kidnapped by a woman in December in Ohio was found dead Saturday night, police say. The Columbus Police Department said they received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday about a baby not breathing in a home on East Whittier Street. Police say the baby was taken to a children’s hospital but died around 11:44 p.m. that same night.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

60-year-old man dead in North Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 60-year-old man is dead and another is in stable condition after each victim was shot late Tuesday night in North Linden. Officers were called on reports of a shooting at a home in the 2800 block of Atwood Terrace near Weber Rd. at 11:58 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH

