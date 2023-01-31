Read full article on original website
sanatogapost.com
MontCo, Berks Liquor License-Holders Cited in January
ALLENTOWN PA – A total of 70 complaints about liquor law violations at restaurants and bars that serve alcoholic beverages in Montgomery, Berks, and four other counties were received by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement during January 2023, according to its month-end report. Troopers assigned...
skooknews.com
BOCCE BALL: North Schuylkill Wins at Home Over Mahanoy Area
On Friday, North Schuylkill held their home meet for Bocce Ball and squeaked by Mahanoy Area in both matches. With the help of Special Olympics, Bocce Ball has become the Schuylkill County area's newest high school sport. The game, which is a bowling style game, involves two teams of 7...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Friedensburg Man
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locating a man from Friedensburg. Tyler Allen Styer, 30, with a last known address of 259 Frieden Manor, Friedensburg, is wanted on two active bench warrants. Styer is declared an Absconder violating the conditions governing parole. Additionally, Styer failed to appear at Magisterial District Court 21-3-07 for a preliminary hearing on November 2, 2020.
New women's center opens in Carbon County
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Michele Moyer has had a vision for seven years to create a place for women to escape abusive situations. "There are women out there who want to get away, but they don't have the means, they don't have the help. I found myself in that situation eventually, I ended up getting free because that person left," said Michele Moyer, founder, New Beginnings Women's Center.
WGAL
UPDATE: Townhomes damaged by fire in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Fire damaged townhomes in Cumberland County Saturday afternoon. Crews were called to the 300 block of Liberty Court in Mechanicsburg just before 2 p.m. According to Jonathan House, first lieutenant at Silver Spring Fire Company, there were visible flames to the rear of one home on arrival.
Lackawanna County Pearl Harbor Ceremony
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s one of the darkest days in US history, the bombing of Pearl Harbor 81 years ago. December 7, 1941, 2,403 people lost their lives when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor Hawaii, plunging the U.S. into World War II. Honesdale, Wayne County, Dec. 7, 2022, eight decades later, dozens of […]
pahomepage.com
Four displaced in Plymouth Twp. house fire
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In frigid temperatures, crews battled a house fire Friday morning that left four people displaced in Plymouth Township. PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In frigid temperatures, crews battled a house fire Friday morning that left four people displaced in Plymouth Township.
WGAL
Multi-vehicle crash on Route 30 in Lancaster County
Emergency dispatchers say a crash involving three vehicles slowed traffic in the westbound lanes of Route 30 Sunday afternoon. The crash occurred just before 1 p.m. between the Harrisburg and Manheim Pike exits. Lancaster City Police are investigating.
WFMZ-TV Online
One person injured in three-car crash in West Brunswick Township
WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - One person was seriously injured in a three-car crash in Schuylkill County. The wreck happened Saturday afternoon at Routes 895 and 61 in West Brunswick Township. One of the drivers was flown to the hospital. No one else was hurt. The road was shut down,...
Luzerne County’s first regional police department active one month
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The first-ever regional police department in Luzerne County is marking one month patrolling the streets. The Wyoming Area Regional Police Department covers five communities, all of which had their own police departments for decades. There have been numerous efforts in Luzerne County over the years in different parts of the county […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Multi-vehicle crash in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There was a multi-vehicle crash in Allentown at Business Park Lane and American Parkway. The accident involved two cars. Both drivers sustained non life threatening injuries. Towing was on scene to remove the vehicles.
abc27.com
Pa. woman loses $14K to person claiming to be deputy
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman lost $14,000 after she thought she was talking to a sheriff’s deputy from Deleware back in January. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a Perry County woman reported a person claiming to be from a Deleware state sheriff’s office told her she had a warrant for failing to respond to a subpoena.
NBC Philadelphia
Explosion That Rocked Homes in Bucks County Likely Due to Military Exercises
Social media lit up early Sunday after the sound of an explosion shook homes in Bensalem. NBC10 has obtained video from a local home where the noise can be heard reverberating through a Bensalem neighborhood. At round 2 a.m., neighbors who had been awoken by the sound began posting reactions...
WFMZ-TV Online
Firefighters use ATVs to knock out brush fire
UNION TWP., Pa. - Fire crews in Berks County had to overcome some tough terrain to knock out a brush fire. It broke out around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon in Union Township near the 100 block of Crusher Road. Several fire companies from Berks and Chester counties responded. The fire...
Home left in ruin after Monroe County fire
TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two firefighters sustained minor injuries and a home is now considered a total loss following a Monroe County fire. Officials said crews were dispatched to the 100 block of State Route 940 at 1:10 p.m. in Tobyhanna Township for the report of a house fire. Chief Tyler Rispoli with […]
skooknews.com
Fire Crews at Scene of Working Barn Fire near Pine Grove
Firefighters are responding to a barn fire in Washington Township late Saturday. Around 8:30pm, Saturday, emergency personnel were called to a possible barn fire near the intersection of Sweet Arrow Lake Road and Stoney Top Road in Washington Township. Schuylkill 911 reported receiving multiple calls on the fire. As firefighters...
Motorcyclist taken by helicopter to Geisinger following crash
Mifflinburg, Pa. — A motorcyclist was taken by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center after he went off the road and crashed Monday in Union County. State police at Milton say around 3 p.m. Jan. 30, Jason V. Himebaugh, 44, was traveling east on Johnstown Road in West Buffalo Township when he lost traction while negotiating a right curve. Himebaugh's Harley Davidson Softail custom went off the road and down an embankment. Himebaugh, of Mlfflinburg, was taken by helicopter to Geisinger for treatment of serious injuries. A spokeswoman at Geisinger said as of 4 a.m. Feb. 2, Himebaugh remained in critical condition.
Benefit held for victim of brutal assault
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— A Scranton community is rallying behind a man fighting for his life in a local hospital. He was severely beaten outside a Scranton bar and Saturday the bar and its patrons are coming to his aid. Many made their way to the Thirsty Elephant in Scranton, but not just to quench their […]
