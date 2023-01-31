Read full article on original website
WSET
1 man hospitalized in multi-vehicle accident on Route 460
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One man has been hospitalized after a two vehicle crash on Route 460 West Saturday evening. The crash occurred near University Boulevard just after 7:30 p.m. One male victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries. The condition of the other driver is...
WSET
Deputy in hospital after suspect rams car, crashes before arrest: Nelson Co. Sheriff
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A deputy is injured and a suspect faces a dozen charges after a Saturday evening incident in Nelson County, the sheriff said. Nelson County Sheriff David Hill said law enforcement was conducting criminal activity surveillance in the Afton area on February 4 when a deputy tried to pull over a black car that had been reported as stolen.
WSET
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from Jan. 23 through Feb. 4
(WSET) — Bedford Co. deputies arrest wanted man, still looking for another. The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is still looking for a wanted man, after the arrest of another. According to their Facebook page, Ronald Kovacs was in custody as of Tuesday. Read the full story HERE. DEA seizes...
rewind1051.com
Head on collision under investigation
Virginia State Police are trying to figure how or why a driver was going the wrong way on Interstate 81 in southern Augusta County yesterday afternoon that triggered a fatal head-on collision. Spokesperson Corinne Geller says the crash happened shortly after one o’clock near mile marker 208. The driver...
WSET
Witness reacts to officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg on Thursday. Rashena Sapp said she heard multiple gunshots in an alleyway behind her home. As for what led up to that moment, it all started in the 700 block of Grady Street where police...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro teen charged in fatal crash: Driver fatigue investigated as possible cause
A Waynesboro teen has been charged in a two-vehicle accident in Stuarts Draft that took the life of a Pennsylvania man early Sunday morning. Bryan A. Martinez-Chavez, 19, of Waynesboro, has been charged with failure to maintain control, according to Virginia State Police. Driver fatigue is being investigated as a...
WHSV
One dead after crash in Stuarts Draft, VSP says
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have confirmed that one person is dead after a crash near Stuarts Draft on Jan. 29. According to the VSP, at 6:55 a.m. Sunday they responded to a crash involving two vehicles in the 1300 block of White Hill Rd. A Toyota Tundra and a pickup truck collided and one person was killed, according to the VSP.
WHSV
Name of driver killed in White Hill Road wreck released
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have released the names of the people involved in the crash that killed one person near Stuarts Draft on January 29. According to the VSP, a 2016 Ford F-350 was heading south on White Hill Road when it reportedly crossed...
Augusta Free Press
Details on the wrong-way interstate crash in Augusta County that killed three people
A Pennsylvania man driving the wrong way on Interstate 81 in Augusta County hit another vehicle head-on, and three people are dead as a result. The crash occurred at 1:18 p.m. Monday at the 208 mile marker, according to Virginia State Police. It’s not been determined yet how long the...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County authorities investigating attempted armed robbery on Route 262
A man reported to Augusta County authorities that a vehicle stopped in front of him as he was driving on Route 262 outside of Staunton on Thursday to begin an attempted armed robbery. The victim, who was not injured in the incident, told authorities that three black males in a...
WSET
25-year-old man dead following officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to the Lynchburg Police Department, one man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg Thursday night. On Thursday, just before 9:23 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Grady Street for multiple reports of shots fired. LPD said an officer tried...
cbs19news
Police identify victims of head-on crash on I-81
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police say a man from Pennsylvania and two people from Virginia were killed in a crash on Interstate 81 on Monday. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. at the 208 mile marker in Augusta County. A 2000 Honda...
3 JMU students killed in tragic West Virginia car crash identified, 2 from Richmond
Three James Madison University students were killed in a tragic West Virginia car crash Thursday night and two others were sent to the hospital in critical condition, the university announced Friday.
cbs19news
UPDATE: Sheriff's office missing man from Afton/Waynesboro area has been found
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man from the area around Afton and Waynesboro. According to the sheriff’s office, 38-year-old Matthew Corey Koplen was last seen on Tuesday and was reported missing Tuesday night by a family member.
Augusta Free Press
Developing: Three confirmed dead in head-on crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County
Virginia State Police are reporting that there are three confirmed dead in a Monday afternoon head-on crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of I-81 at the 210 mile marker, according to VSP. The crash remains under investigation at this time.
WSET
Owners of old Speedway on Lakeside Drive selling property
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Williams Development Group is the owner of what was previously a Speedway on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. The gas station has recently been under construction, with all gas tanks removed. ABC13 spoke with a representative with Williams Development Group who said that they intend to...
lootpress.com
Driver fishtails attempting to pass vehicle, crashes into side of mountain
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities responded to the scene of an accident Tuesday following the attempted passing of a vehicle on Corridor H in Randolph County. Deputy L.R. Elbon of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office reports that, on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, a single-vehicle Motor Vehicle Accident was reported on Corridor H near William Proudfoot Road.
WSET
Lynchburg officials react to Tyre Nichols' death
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Saturday, Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema and City Council member Sterling Wilder participated in a roundtable to discuss social awareness, sparked by a local artist's depiction of those who have died at the hands of law enforcement. The roundtable was an open discussion between...
Three killed in head-on crash in Augusta County, Virginia State Police investigating
Virginia State Police is currently investigating a head-on crash in Augusta County that resulted in the death of three people.
WSET
Former Amherst Sheriff claims serious injustice in 2019 murder, malicious wounding case
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The former Amherst County Sheriff is publicly claiming that there's been a serious injustice in a 2019 murder case. This week, he voiced his frustration on his Facebook page about how the investigation was handled. In 2019, 92-year-old Doris Puleio was shot and killed in...
