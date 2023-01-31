ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta County, VA

1 man hospitalized in multi-vehicle accident on Route 460

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One man has been hospitalized after a two vehicle crash on Route 460 West Saturday evening. The crash occurred near University Boulevard just after 7:30 p.m. One male victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries. The condition of the other driver is...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Head on collision under investigation

Virginia State Police are trying to figure how or why a driver was going the wrong way on Interstate 81 in southern Augusta County yesterday afternoon that triggered a fatal head-on collision. Spokesperson Corinne Geller says the crash happened shortly after one o’clock near mile marker 208. The driver...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Witness reacts to officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg on Thursday. Rashena Sapp said she heard multiple gunshots in an alleyway behind her home. As for what led up to that moment, it all started in the 700 block of Grady Street where police...
LYNCHBURG, VA
One dead after crash in Stuarts Draft, VSP says

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have confirmed that one person is dead after a crash near Stuarts Draft on Jan. 29. According to the VSP, at 6:55 a.m. Sunday they responded to a crash involving two vehicles in the 1300 block of White Hill Rd. A Toyota Tundra and a pickup truck collided and one person was killed, according to the VSP.
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
Name of driver killed in White Hill Road wreck released

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have released the names of the people involved in the crash that killed one person near Stuarts Draft on January 29. According to the VSP, a 2016 Ford F-350 was heading south on White Hill Road when it reportedly crossed...
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
25-year-old man dead following officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to the Lynchburg Police Department, one man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg Thursday night. On Thursday, just before 9:23 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Grady Street for multiple reports of shots fired. LPD said an officer tried...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Police identify victims of head-on crash on I-81

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police say a man from Pennsylvania and two people from Virginia were killed in a crash on Interstate 81 on Monday. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. at the 208 mile marker in Augusta County. A 2000 Honda...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Owners of old Speedway on Lakeside Drive selling property

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Williams Development Group is the owner of what was previously a Speedway on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. The gas station has recently been under construction, with all gas tanks removed. ABC13 spoke with a representative with Williams Development Group who said that they intend to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Driver fishtails attempting to pass vehicle, crashes into side of mountain

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities responded to the scene of an accident Tuesday following the attempted passing of a vehicle on Corridor H in Randolph County. Deputy L.R. Elbon of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office reports that, on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, a single-vehicle Motor Vehicle Accident was reported on Corridor H near William Proudfoot Road.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
Lynchburg officials react to Tyre Nichols' death

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Saturday, Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema and City Council member Sterling Wilder participated in a roundtable to discuss social awareness, sparked by a local artist's depiction of those who have died at the hands of law enforcement. The roundtable was an open discussion between...
LYNCHBURG, VA

