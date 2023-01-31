Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America ListTravel MavenMemphis, TN
Low-income renters exploited in Memphis, says organizerEdy ZooMemphis, TN
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Tyre Nichols: As prosecutors consider more charges, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the burial.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Related
SFGate
Authorities: 2 arrested in California shooting that killed 6
VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — Two gang members were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, in the January massacre of six people including a baby at a central California home associated with a rival gang, the Tulare County sheriff said. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Noah David Beard, 25, was...
SFGate
1 dead, 4 injured in Colorado Springs-area shooting
FALCON, Colo. (AP) — A shooting killed one person and wounded four others in Colorado early Sunday, and police were searching for suspects. Authorities believe the shooting at around 12:50 a.m. in Falcon, a community 14 miles (23 kilometers) northeast of Colorado Springs, had to do with a carjacking in Colorado Springs on Saturday, El Paso County sheriff's officials said in a statement.
Cyclist attacked by driver and left dead on Calif. highway, police say
A man was arrested after allegedly striking a cyclist with his car and then stabbing him, officials said.
SFGate
Three teens die, two seriously hurt in St. Louis car crash
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three teenagers were killed and two others were flown to a hospital with injuries after a car struck a tree and overturned in the St. Louis area this weekend. The Lincoln County Sheriff's department says the crash was reported on South Chantilly Road before 4:30...
SFGate
Santos is accused of harassing prospective staffer in his D.C. office
WASHINGTON - A prospective staffer in the D.C. office of Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) said Saturday that he was sexually harassed by the embattled congressman, who is facing calls to resign from both sides of the aisle after admitting to fabricating details about his biography. Derek Myers made the allegation...
SFGate
3 killed in crash near LA involving driver fleeing police
SOUTH GATE, Calif. (AP) — Three people were killed and one person was injured in a crash involving a driver who was fleeing police near Los Angeles early Sunday, authorities said. The two-vehicle collision occurred around 2 a.m. at an intersection in the city of South Gate, according to...
SFGate
Special Operations Police Officer Shot In Standoff With Suspect Who Allegedly Fled Traffic Stop
A San Jose police officer was shot Saturday night and sustained an injury that was not life threatening. The shooting took place at a residence on the 800-block of Sinbad Avenue, according to a statement from the San Jose Police Department, which noted the information is preliminary and the investigation on-going.
SFGate
1 Killed, 2 Injured After Shooting At Business
A shooting at a Stockton business Saturday night left a 41-year-old man dead and two injured, police said. Officers were called to a business in the 400 block of W. Weber Avenue at 11:35 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene and two...
SFGate
Police Allegedly Find 21 Pounds Of Fentanyl And Firearms After Multi-City Investigation
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Four people were arrested on Wednesday in San Francisco for alleged possession of firearms and narcotics sales. An investigation that began in San Francisco to disrupt drugs that were allegedly destined for the Tenderloin district resulted in search warrants being executed at residences in Oakland on the 2500-block of 61st Avenue and the 1800-block of East 24th Street, San Francisco police said in a news release.
Comments / 0