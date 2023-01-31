Read full article on original website
Related
A ‘Lil Positivity’: Yale School Of Public Health Honors Black 9-Year-Old After Neighbor Called Police On Her
While we’d rather not have clouds in the first place, at the very least there should be more silver linings like this one. Back in November of last year, BOSSIP published a story about a 9-year-old girl named Bobbi Wilson who had the police called on her by a neighbor while she sprayed trees for invasive insects.
PSALMS FOR BLACK GIRLS: Forget Ron DeSantis, We Can Teach African American Studies To Our Own Damn Kids
While they yell and snarl and gnash their teeth, demanding everybody from U.S. Supreme Court nominees to local school board members to the neighborhood dog catcher denounce teaching students all the ways American racism has run this country into the damn ground, I can’t help but to cackle—especially at the debacle around African American studies. […]
BET
Black Woman Awarded $1 Million After Oregon Gas Station Attendant Reportedly Said, ‘I Don't Serve Black People’
A Black woman was refused service at a gas station in Portland, Oregon. She fought back and now a jury has awarded her $1 million in damages. According to CBS News, on March 12, 2020, Rose Wakefield, 63, stopped for gas at Jacksons Food Store in Beaverton, Oregon, which is right outside of Portland. The lawsuit, which named PacWest Energy and Jacksons Food Stores as the defendants, stated that an attendant named Nigel Powers refused to pump her gas. In Oregon, drivers are not allowed to pump their gas. When Wakefield asked for help, she claims Powers said, "I'll get to you when I feel like it.”
msn.com
Reparations for Black Americans will cost up to $14 trillion and ‘could finally lead to closure,’ economist Sandy Darity says
Black Americans whose ancestors were enslaved have been excluded from full citizenship in the United States for the last 247 years — and granting them full citizenship will cost between $13 trillion and $14 trillion, economist William “Sandy” Darity told a conference of fellow U.S. economists last week.
How some enslaved Black people stayed in Southern slaveholding states – and found freedom
Instead of using the secret routes along the Underground Railroad to find freedom in the North, thousands of enslaved Black people fled to free Black communities in Southern slaveholding states.
The Girl Who Was So Wealthy, an Oklahoma Legislature Wanted to Reclassify Her Ethnicity
Sarah Rector, a black American, was so wealthy an Oklahoma legislature decided that her ethnicity should be reclassified as white to match her social status. In the early 1900’s it was rare for black people to be that wealthy. With racial segregation in place it was felt that reclassifying her as white would enable her to associate and travel with people of similar social standing.
Meet Wall Street’s First Black Millionaire Who Turned Opportunity to Fortune
After his iconic status reached its height in the mid-19th century, Jeremiah G. Hamilton left behind a blazing trail as Wall Street’s first and only Black millionaire. In celebration of Black History Month, we are recounting Hamilton’s life and work to acknowledge his existence and prominence among the many Black millionaires who have resisted historic oppression.
‘Socialist’ teacher admits she wants to ‘abolish the police’ amid school curriculum battle with DeSantis
One of the teacher's behind the proposed AP African-American studies course in Florida is accused of being a "socialist" in a recent National Review op-ed.
Virginia family sentenced for forcing a woman into ‘modern-day equivalent of slavery’
A judge sentenced three family members in Virginia court on Tuesday after they forced another family member into what prosecutors described as “the modern-day equivalent of slavery” for more than 10 years.
abovethelaw.com
Harvard Law School Student Attacked While Assailant Hurled Slurs
Earlier this week, someone “affiliated with HLS” attacked a student “while also uttering a homophobic slur.” The law school informed students that the suspect was caught and no longer allowed on campus. That said, as far as we can tell, the attacker has not been arrested...
Disguised as a Black Man for 30 Days: A White Reporter's Journey Through Racism
As we observe Black History Month, it is critical to remember the past, reflect on the experiences of those who lived during the Jim Crow era and work toward a more just future.
Slavery reparation payments – NJ and DC now considering
⬛ Should the U.S. pay the descendants of slaves for for past wrongs?. ⬛ U.S. Sen. Cory Booker reintroduces his reparations bill. As state lawmakers consider the issue of reparations for slavery in New Jersey, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, (D-New Jersey), is rekindling the debate in Washington. Booker first raised...
Black history is American history. DeSantis is stealing our students' freedom to learn it.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blocking AP African American Studies is part of a cheap, cynical and dangerous political ploy to drive division and chaos.
Arrest made in 1994 Bay Area killing of transgender woman Terrie Ladwig
An arrest has been in a 29-year-long Bay Area cold case, but the motive remains a mystery.
Black cops aren’t colorblind – they’re infected by the same anti-Black bias as American society
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Once again, Americans are left reeling from the horror of video footage showing police brutalizing an unarmed Black man who later died. Some details in the latest case of extreme police violence were gut-wrenchingly familiar: a police traffic stop of a Black...
U.S. African American studies does not include material targeted by Florida governor
Feb 1 (Reuters) - An African American studies course for U.S. high school students that was released on Wednesday does not include material that Florida's conservative governor said pushed a liberal agenda, the latest development in a fierce debate about politics, education and censorship.
Texas congressman looks to honor American slaves in new legislation
Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) has introduced a slate of legislation that seeks to honor American slaves and their descendants. “At some point, they ought to have their descendants benefit from the injustice with justice, in the form of first making sure that their ancestors are respected for what they’ve done,” Green told The Hill. “I…
College Board changes syllabus for AP African American studies after pressure from Ron DeSantis
The College Board on Wednesday released the official curriculum for its new Advanced Placement course in African American Studies, missing much of the content that drew critical pushback from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Stripped from the curriculum were the names of many prominent Black writers and scholars who discuss critical...
