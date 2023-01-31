Read full article on original website
The original actress of Wednesday Addams died: Lisa Loring was the one to play this characterYir SotoBurbank, CA
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Authorities arrested the man who has been on a run after killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old boyWestland DailyCamden, AR
Lisa Marie Presley Tragically Dies Suddenly of Cardiac ArrestSuzanne Rothberg
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in traffic collision in West LA with bicyclist
Actor and former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was involved in a traffic crash with a woman on a bicycle Sunday in West Los Angeles, according to police. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.Schwarzenegger was not driving fast, law enforcement sources told TMZ, which first reported the accident. The woman was not seriously hurt. Lopez said that no crime was committed and it was a simple accident.
signalscv.com
Coroner identifies vehicle occupant who died in I-5 solo traffic collision
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office has identified Laura Vasquez, 54, of Bakersfield, as the woman killed in an Interstate 5 solo traffic collision in Castaic on Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol officers received a call regarding a traffic collision on the I-5 just north of Lake Hughes...
signalscv.com
Firefighters knock down chimney fire in Newhall
Firefighters extinguished a structure fire in the early hours of Saturday morning in Newhall before any spread, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. According to Bernard Peters, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, fire received a call in regards to a structure fire at 1:01 a.m. at 23221 Haskell Vista Lane.
signalscv.com
Cause of Canyon Country condo building fire yet to be determined
The cause of the fire that broke out in Canyon Country at a two-story condo building on Thursday and sent one to the hospital has yet to be determined, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. According to Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters...
signalscv.com
Oil leak near Magic Mountain prompts HAZMAT response
A crude oil leak near the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and The Old Road prompted the response of the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Health Hazardous Materials Division on Friday. The incident occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m. near the Interstate 5 entrance and exit. While the cause of...
theavtimes.com
Woman standing near disabled SUV hit and killed by vehicle in Lancaster area
LANCASTER – A 68-year-old woman died Tuesday night when a vehicle hit her as she stood near her disabled SUV in the Lancaster area, authorities said. The fatal collision happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Avenue J and 200th Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
Gunshot Victim Found Near Fast Food Restaurant
Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: The Baldwin Park Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:35 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, of a gunshot victim at East Ramona Boulevard and North La Rica Avenue in the city of Baldwin Park. Upon arrival, officers and firefighters...
kclu.org
Man found dead on Highway 101 in Ventura County
Authorities are investigating the mysterious death of a man whose body was found on a freeway lane in Ventura County. The CHP was called to a bridge over Highway 101 near Faria Beach just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. They found an elderly man lying in the fast lane of the...
2urbangirls.com
Motorcyclist killed after crash with vehicle on freeway
CASTAIC, Calif. – A motorist was killed Tuesday when his vehicle overturned multiple times on the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic. The crash occurred at 9:55 a.m. on the southbound freeway at Lake Hughes Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involved a black sedan and...
KTLA.com
Father shot and killed while driving in Los Angeles County
Loved ones are grieving after a freeway shooting left a young father of two dead in Westchester. The fatal shooting happened along the 405 Freeway off-ramp near the Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday night. The victim, Carl Flenoy, Jr., 28, is a Navy veteran and a father of two...
signalscv.com
Cold weather alert issued for SCV
A wind advisory placed upon the Santa Clarita Valley projected gusts of up to 45 mph on Sunday night, which will be followed up by a cold weather alert on Monday night. Temperatures within the valley were already forecasted by the National Weather Service to drop to a low of 38 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday night but will increase slightly to 41 degrees on Monday night. The cold weather alert will last until Tuesday night.
Irwindale hit-and-run: Pedestrian killed on Live Oak, suspect arrested
A Pomona woman suspected of leaving the scene of a traffic fatality in Irwindale Tuesday night was arrested Wednesday morning on hit-and-run charges.Live Oak Avenue was closed in both directions between Arrow Highway and the 605 Freeway in Irwindale early Wednesday due to a fatal crash Tuesday night. Irwindale Police said a hit-and-run driver fled the scene after fatally striking a pedestrian.Los Angeles County Fire Dept. paramedics responded at 9:24 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Live Oak and Speedway Drive. Investigators said the victim was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Live Oak Irwindale police said the male victim had significant traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Patricia Lopez, a 50-year-old Pomona resident, was arrested Wednesday morning. Police said a vehicle was impounded.Lopez was booked at the West Covina City Jail on vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run charges, and she was held on $50,000 bail.Witness information and evidence at the scene led to the arrest, according to the Irwindale Police Dept. .
vidanewspaper.com
Ventura crash injures driver
A single-vehicle crash on Telephone Road in Ventura late Saturday morning required firefighters to pull the 19 year-old driver from the severely damaged car, officials said. The accident was reported around 11:40 a.m. near the intersection with Lark Avenue, near the Ventura County Government Center. Ventura Fire Department personnel responded...
signalscv.com
The Time Ranger | Jordache Jeans & a Bullet in the Head
A warm and Western howdy to you, saddlepals — and happy A Coupla Days After Groundhog Day. Cook ’em if you got ’em. Or, go the sushi route. We won’t judge you. Heavens. It’s not like we need a smelly varmint to stare at his shadow to tell us about local weather. It’s been breathtakingly splendiferous.
La Habra man killed in crash near San Ardo
A 19-year-old La Habra man is dead after a solo vehicle crash near San Ardo on Tuesday morning. The post La Habra man killed in crash near San Ardo appeared first on KION546.
Child Dies After Going Into Cardiac Arrest At Stevenson Ranch Grocery Store
The child that went into cardiac arrest Tuesday at a Stevenson Ranch grocery store has died. Around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a child going into cardiac arrest at the Ralphs Grocery Store on the 24900 block of Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch, according to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the ...
Man Killed By Wrong Way Driver In Long beach
One man was killed when another man driving at high speeds crashed into him in Long Beach Sunday morning. Long Beach officers responded to reports of traffic collision with injuries near Mongolia Ave & Hill St just after 4am.
2 Killed, 2 Suspects in Custody at End of High-Speed Police Pursuit
Panorama City, Los Angeles, CA: A police pursuit of a stolen pickup truck ended when the truck struck a vehicle killing two people at an intersection in… Read more "2 Killed, 2 Suspects in Custody at End of High-Speed Police Pursuit"
405 Fwy shooting in Inglewood: 1 dead, suspect sought
California Highway Patrol investigators are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect connected to a fatal shooting that occurred on the 405 Freeway in Inglewood over the weekend. Officers were dispatched to the La Tijera Boulevard offramp at around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning after receiving reports of a crash on the southbound lanes of the freeway. When they arrived, they found a man inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has additional information was asked to contact investigators at (323) 644-9550.
kvta.com
Former CHP Officer Sentenced For Off-Duty Ventura Shooting
Updated--A former CHP officer has been sentenced for an off-duty shooting in Ventura that left a neighbor seriously wounded. The judge Wednesday sentenced 50-year-old Trever Dalton of Ventura to a year in the Ventura County Jail and three years formal probation. The jail sentence is to begin March 7th. There...
