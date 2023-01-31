Read full article on original website
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Motley Fool
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023
The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
6 Jefferies Franchise List ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks With Big Upside and Dependable Dividends
Nobody ever went broke playing it safe in times of stress. These six high-conviction stock picks with some of the biggest dividends are safer ideas for nervous investors concerned about the economy and the stock market for the rest of the year.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming, and I'm Stocking Up on 2 ETFs Right Now
An S&P 500 ETF can limit your risk even during periods of high volatility. Growth ETFs can help you maximize your earnings over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
2 Stocks Down More Than 45% to Buy Right Now
These beaten-down stocks have the potential to deliver big wins for investors.
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023 and 1 to Sell
Well-known investor Warren Buffett has created his fortune through a value investing strategy. With an incredible track record, his investment portfolio has been religiously tracked by investors for decades. Amid...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
NASDAQ
Enterprise (EPD) Beats Earnings Estimates in Q4, Revenues Miss
Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per limited partner unit of 65 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s 52 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $13,650 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Carvana, Colgate-Palmolive, Tesla and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. — Shares gained 2.8% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight and named it the top pick in the household and personal care industry. The firm said the stock was at a good price point after a recent selloff.
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Growth Stock Down 60% to Buy and Hold Forever
This category-leading tech company is building the foundations for incredible long-term performance.
NASDAQ
A.O. Smith (AOS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
A.O. Smith (AOS) reported $936.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 6%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $912.34 million, representing a surprise of +2.61%....
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Porch Group (PRCH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.45MM shares of Porch Group Inc (PRCH). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.12MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.55% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
3 Surprising Stocks Trading Lower in 2023
The market is in rally mode, but some big names weren't invited to the party.
NASDAQ
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Now
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
msn.com
NVIDIA, Micron Technology Club And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The S&P 500 closed slightly higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
NASDAQ
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $22.13, marking a -1.91% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
UBS Group Discloses Position in SBI / Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SBI is 0.0839%, an increase of 29.0725%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.81% to 6,318K shares.
NASDAQ
Why Aviat Networks Stock Surged by 19% on Thursday
There's nothing like an estimates-trouncing quarter to put some zing into a company's stock price. That was the joyful dynamic experienced by Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW) on Thursday, when investors piled into the networking products and services company after it published its latest earnings report. The stock was a real hot item, and closed the session more than 19% higher.
NASDAQ
Crocs (CROX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Crocs (CROX) closed at $125.42 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.14% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.94%. Heading into today, shares of the footwear company had...
