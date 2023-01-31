Read full article on original website
HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A Jerome man was killed in a single vehicle crash Sunday afternoon when his van rolled down a steep embankment near Hagerman. According to Idaho State Police, the 73-year-old was driving a Ford Econoline van down the Thousand Springs Grade Road at around 1:21 p.m. when he lost control, went off the side of the road, and down the steep embankment. ISP said the man had been wearing a seat belt but died in the crash. The roadway was blocked for about three hours until emergency crews could clear the scene. The crash remains under investigation by ISP. Gooding County Sheriff's deputies, Wendell Fire Department, Gooding Fire Department, and Gooding EMS assisted with the crash.
