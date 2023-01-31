ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Declo, ID

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Deadly Crash on Thousand Springs Road Near Hagerman

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A Jerome man was killed in a single vehicle crash Sunday afternoon when his van rolled down a steep embankment near Hagerman. According to Idaho State Police, the 73-year-old was driving a Ford Econoline van down the Thousand Springs Grade Road at around 1:21 p.m. when he lost control, went off the side of the road, and down the steep embankment. ISP said the man had been wearing a seat belt but died in the crash. The roadway was blocked for about three hours until emergency crews could clear the scene. The crash remains under investigation by ISP. Gooding County Sheriff's deputies, Wendell Fire Department, Gooding Fire Department, and Gooding EMS assisted with the crash.
HAGERMAN, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Open House Meetings Scheduled for Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five open house meetings are set to happen through the month of February into early March on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project in Southern Idaho. The Bureau of Land Management has scheduled four in-person open house meetings, two of which are out of state, and one virtual open-house for the project. The BLM recently released the draft environmental impact statement which it is seeking public comment on through March 21. The Lava Ridge Wind Project proposed by Magic Valley Energy, part of LS Power, would build 400 electricity generating windmills on mostly federal land in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka counties in and around the Wilson Butte area. The two meetings out of state will be held in Oregon and Washington. Bellow are the scheduled meeting times and how to comment on the draft environmental statement:
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

City of Rocks Gets Dark-Sky Certification

ALMO, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho park known for its rock formations has just received recognition for the dark skies above. The National Park Service announced The City of Rocks National Reserve has just been given certification as an International Dark Sky Park by the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA). The park is run as a cooperative between the National Park Service and the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.
ALMO, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

City of Twin Falls Reminder: Don’t Drive Stupid

The City of Twin Falls posted a reminder about safe winter driving. Twin Falls City reminded us that winter driving conditions hit hard for the first time of the season a few days ago and asked that motorists use extreme caution when driving in poor conditions. One good snowstorm can cause issues, even when we've gone several days with no new accumulation. As temperatures warm, it causes the base layer of snow and ice to melt and creates a new layer of ice as the sun goes down and temperatures drop. Roads that might have been decent to drive on during the day can become an entirely different animal at night.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

What Would You Do? Flirting with Taken Person in the Magic Valley

What would you do? What would you do if you found out that somebody was hitting on your significant other? What if they took it another step further and asked them on a date? Do you get mad? Are you offended? Are you puffing out your chest bragging that someone finds your significant other attractive? There are multiple ways to feel and ways to act, but if this happens to you, what would you do?
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why Proposed Idaho Wind Farms Would Soon Become Obsolete

Another wind turbine has come tumbling down—this time in Wisconsin. A local TV affiliate says it left quite a crater and nobody was hurt. What’s holding these things together? Bailing twine and chewing gum? Meanwhile, another community in upstate New York is rebelling against a proposed wind farm. This is after it appears that people involved with approval would see a personal benefit.
JEROME, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Fast Food Prices in Twin Falls

This last week, I was speaking with a coworker who went to get a milkshake at lunch from a fast food chain. She had gotten them for years, but hadn't gotten one in a while and was surprised when she ordered it to find out that what was around $3 was now over $6. This got us talking about how much fast food prices have increased over the last couple of years, yet many of us do not make more money. Growing up it was standard for most kids' meals to be around $1.99, but nowadays many are over $5 and often higher than that. Yes, the pandemic changed things and made supply and demand for products much tougher, but the increase in prices is hurting the customers.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

How You Can Help Grieving Family of Local Twin Falls Business Owner

The family of a local business owner is struggling and grieving right now after the sudden death of their loving husband and father last week. On January 23, 2023, Wayne Henderson passed away from an unexpected cardiac event. He was only 54 years old and still working as the owner of Magic Valley Printing to provide for his family, his wife Lisa and their two young boys, Ethan and Hayden.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint

I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy