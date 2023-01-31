Read full article on original website
'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On' & 9 Other Emotional Animated Movies
It's something of a misconception that animated movies are only for kids. It's become less pronounced in recent decades, but there is still a certain stigma surrounding adults watching animated movies in certain parts of the world. It can be fairly confusing to see, because many animated movies out there are more than capable of impacting adults emotionally, as the following examples demonstrate.
8 of the Best Performances in Disney Live-Action Remakes
Disney is no newbie to the world of live-action films, though many of its most famous films are animated. However, as early as the 1980s and 1990s, Disney was producing new, live-action content for the world to see. Within the past few years, they have been remaking some of their classic animated films and bringing them to a live-action mode.
Angela Bassett’s Amanda Waller Was the Only Good Thing About ‘Green Lantern’
There wasn't much to appreciate about 2011’s Green Lantern despite it starring Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. The movie pulled in less than $220 million at the box office and is widely considered a flop in the genre. Under the shadow at the time, though, was Angela Bassett, who made her debut into the world of superheroes as Amanda Waller. What Bassett accomplished in a few scenes helped to establish a character for the first time on the big screen - one that will now have her own series, Waller, with Viola Davis as the titular character - and it got Bassett’s name on the radar for future superhero projects. Years after playing Waller, Bassett would join the MCU as Ramonda, the mother to T’Challa and Shuri, in the Black Panther franchise, earning her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in the second film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In a movie that didn't offer much, it's pretty easy to say that the small performance of Bassett had some major payoffs.
'Blood Rise: Subspecies V' Trailer Promises Chilling Prequel to the Cult Classic Horror Series [Exclusive]
For fans of a beloved franchise, it’s never too late to go back and revisit some of their favorite characters. Fans of the vampire film franchise Subspecies learned the hard way that “late" can have a whole new meaning, though, when the world entered a pandemic. Announced in 2019, Blood Rise: Subspecies V was advertised as a prequel that was going to hit screens over 20 years after the last entry debuted. However, after COVID-19 hit, fans had to sit and wait until this very day—a day in which Full Moon Features gave Collider the privilege of debuting the trailer for the highly expected prequel.
'1941' & 9 More Steven Spielberg Box-Office Disappointments
As Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans continues to win plaudits despite a box-office haul of just over $25 million, it is worthwhile remembering Spielberg’s creations have not always resulted in box office success. Of course, there have been the extraordinary blockbusters. Jaws set a standard for summer tentpole releases and earned more than $400 milliion in the process. Jurassic Park mesmerized audiences with fully-realized dinosaurs and took in over $1 billion at the same time; E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial saw patrons fall in love with the mysterious alien to the tune of $700 million; and the Indiana Jones series was so dominant, a fifth entry is set to appear in cinemas in 2023, 42 years after the titular character first appeared.
10 Marvel Movies to Watch Before ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”
Since the beginning of phase one in 2008, all the way to the present, there is no doubt that Marvel has smashed the cinematic universe. From epic hero team-ups to jaw-dropping villain takedowns, Marvel's cinematic efforts manage to be continually captivating no matter how many replays. With the third installment...
'SNL': Pedro Pascal Can't Name Any Recent Movies in This Game Show Sketch
Saturday Night Live brought out the big guns for host Pedro Pascal and he knocked every sketch out of the park! One of the first moments we got to really see him shine was in a sketch called "The Big Hollywood Quiz" and boy was it surprisingly funny. Overall, the night had some incredible sketches and characters for Pascal to play but Robert, a man who doesn't know anything about movies made in the last five years, may be one of my favorites.
What Is Elseworlds? Explaining James Gunn’s Plan for Movies Outside the DCU
James Gunn has finally revealed how he plans to bring the DCU to life and all of it hinges on the success of a shared universe and an Elseworlds strategy. Elseworlds was a DC Comics publishing imprint started in 1989 that presented stories set outside the DC Universe's main continuity. These stories typically featured alternate versions of well-known characters and explored "what if" scenarios. The Elseworlds stories offered a fresh perspective on familiar characters and allowed creators to take the characters in new and different directions.
Eugenio Derbez on Why 'Radical' Was His Most Challenging Movie Yet
I was lucky enough to screen Christopher Zalla’s Radical prior to Sundance to prepare for this interview. While watching it, it was abundantly clear that Zalla, Eugenio Derbez, and the rest of the team made something special. Sure enough, Radical not only received a rave response out of its premiere screening in Park City, but it also went on to win the Festival Favorite Award.
10 Great Horror Movies Recommended by Jordan Peele
Ever since his outstanding directorial debut Get Out, Jordan Peele has been sweeping horror fans off their feet with his incredible innovative works that even got him an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, along with nominations for Best Picture and Best Director. The filmmaker's love for horror is evident through his work, a fact that reflects in the quality of his projects.
'The Dark Knight' Trilogy Gets Build-A Wave Collection From McFarlane Toys
There have been few superhero films over the years that have been as influential as Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy. The Christian Bale-led comic book epics feature some of the best genre storytelling of the last 30 years and, when most people talk about the best superhero films, The Dark Knight is usually on the top of that list. Now a decade after the trilogy concluded, McFarlane Toys is giving Nolan’s Gotham the action figure line it deserve.
7 Best Movies to Watch Before They Leave HBO Max in February 2023
For more movies to arrive on a streaming platform, a few of the titles already available on that platform must be removed. HBO Max, for example, is adding films like Sam Mendes' Empire of Light and an original documentary entitled All that Breathes into its catalog this month. However, there are a few worthwhile films that won't be on the platform for much longer. From the Christopher Nolan Batman trilogy to rom-coms like Crazy Rich Asians, here are a few recommendations for you to check out before they leave HBO Max throughout February 2023.
Mystery-of-the-Week Shows to Watch If You Like 'Poker Face'
Rian Johnson is currently in the process of adding his name to the pantheon of mystery legends. After charming audiences with his Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) movies, Knives Out and Glass Onion, the director is taking his chances on TV mysteries-of-the-week. And, boy, wasn’t that a smart choice! Currently streaming on Peacock, Johnson’s new show, Poker Face, is quickly proving itself to be worthy of the title of successor to the one and only Columbo.
'Mary Shelley's Frankenstein': The (Almost) Perfect Adaptation of a Horror Classic
There are few words more synonymous with horror than Frankenstein. The story of the gifted but narcissistic Victor Frankenstein and his misguided pursuit to reanimate the dead is arguably the genre’s most enduring tale, and its flexibility has allowed for a constant stream of fresh interpretations that has made it a favorite for budding writers everywhere. It’s been over two hundred years since Mary Shelley composed her mournful ode to parental neglect and scientific experimentation gone wrong during the volcanic winter of 1816 (the so-called Year Without a Summer), and while time has done nothing to diminish its brilliance, the lax approach taken by its countless adaptations in the years since has made the original story appear increasingly disparate. Shelley’s novel is a very different beast than what centuries worth of reimaginings have decided the stereotypical image should be, and while a few have flirted with sticking closer to her vision, none have embraced this idea better than Kenneth Branagh’s appropriately titled Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein – a flawed but nevertheless compelling film that remains the strongest adaption of horror’s greatest story.
'Rye Lane' Cast & Director on the Strange & Messy Charm of Their Impossibly Sweet Romcom
You’ve never seen a romantic comedy quite like Raine Allen-Miller's Rye Lane. Not only is the film oozing with style, passion, and authorial expressivity, but it also features two fantastic lead performances that confirm no other actors could have brought Yas and Dom to screen quite like Vivian Oparah and David Jonsson.
'That '90s Show' & 9 Other Modern Shows Set In The 1990s
That ‘90s Show is making ‘90s kids misty-eyed, reminiscing about That ‘70s Show, the series for which it serves as a sequel. Meanwhile, the Netflix sitcom has attracted a whole new generation of viewers eager to see what happens when 15-year-old Leia spends the summer with her grandparents at her father’s childhood home in her parents’ hometown.
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story': Shonda Rhimes Teases Unconventional Happy Ending
Dearest gentle reader, we are now only a few months away from boarding the time-travelling carriage prepared by Shonda Rhimes to take us back to the origins of our favorite TV monarch, Queen Charlotte. Netflix announced a few days ago that the Bridgerton prequel is on its way to us and will be arriving this Spring. As buzz continues to grow around the prequel, creator, Rhimes is continuing to tease fans on what to expect from our titular queen's love story with King George and all the complexities that saw it herald a new societal change in the ton.
From 'Pearl' to 'Saint Maud,' Why Are Horror Movies Without Monsters so Terrifying?
Often in horror films, there is a tangible, visible antagonist — a demon, a creature, a cult, an axe-wielding murderer. The audience can physically see what they should be scared of. While these monsters may thrill, scare, and terrify in the moment, oftentimes they do not leave a lasting impact. Viewers will not be thinking about whether the demons from The Conjuring are in their closet, nor will they worry that clouds are really camouflaged UFOs from Nope. This is because these monsters are not real. Horror films that stay with the audience the longest have no monsters at all, just humans going through a horrific experience. These films are harder to digest because there’s no monster to pin the horror on. They’ve shown that horror isn’t always so easily tangible, and that scares people. While it’s easy to dismiss the idea that monsters exist, one cannot deny madness, illness, or authentic human cruelty. Laying these hard subjects about life bare in a film, with no metaphorical creatures to represent them, often land a more critical hit on viewers. These films are effective because they are monstrous without needing any monsters. They are just simply, reality.
Dominique Thorne on Working With Puffs Power Pals, 'Ironheart' & Her Favorite Cut Moment From 'Black Panther 2'
In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) bursts onto the scene as a teenange genius and a true force to be reckoned with, and it won't be long until fans get to meet her once again, this time in her own Disney+ series, Ironheart. Proving she is a superhero both onscreen and off, Thorne recently partnered with Puffs Power Pals, which provides a soft touch to the world's fiercest superheroes at Children's Healthcare Atlanta.
'Teen Wolf: The Movie': Who Lives and Who Dies?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Paramount+’s Teen Wolf: The Movie finally premiered on the service on January 26. While the jury’s still out on whether the film delivered the ultimate fan experience, it certainly wasn’t afraid to take risks. So how did we get to the end of the line? And who lived to see the full moon by the time the credits rolled?
