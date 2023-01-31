Read full article on original website
Immersive Gamebox opens new location in downtown Houston
Nettie Davis with Immersive Gaming Experience talks with FOX 26 about the popular interactive arcade venue that's opening a new location in downtown Houston. The first location in the Houston-area was set up in The Woodlands.
Historial toll of redlinng in Houston's sunnyside community
Is this our America? A longtime form of housing discrimination called redlining still harms American families.
Bayou City Buzz: Home and Garden Show back in Houston
The Houston Home and Garden Show is officially underway in the Bayou City! There's about 150 exhibitors, mostly all from the Houston area. FOX 26's Coco Dominguez speaks to the manager of the show and a few vendors about that attendees can expect.
Harris County police K-9 named after Mattress Mack
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A new K-9 is taking to the streets of Houston to help protect and serve, and he's got the name of a Houston mattress icon. Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office announced their newest police K-9 named Mattress Mack! They said the 4-year-old Belgian Malinois was named after Mack who is a community leader and businessman.
Exclusive Furniture giving 50 mattresses to victims of tornado in Pasadena, Deer Park and Baytown
PASADENA, Texas - Exclusive Furniture is helping local storm victims impacted by the tornado last month. The company will be gifting 50 mattresses to those impacted by the tornado that roared across Pasadena, Deer Park and Baytown on Jan. 24. To apply, the company asks residents to submit a 60-second...
IAH subway: Subway train connecting all terminals temporarily closed
HOUSTON - George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston (IAH) announced their subway train will be temporarily out of service starting Monday. If you plan on traveling through IAH, be aware. Starting on Monday at 12:30 a.m., the subway train connecting all five terminals pre-security will be out of service for up to seven days for advance construction of the new international terminal.
Meal kits: New idea to help Houston families in food deserts
HOUSTON - More than 500,000 Houston households are in food deserts, which means there is no grocery store for at least a mile, and often in these low-income neighborhoods, there's also a lack of education on how to cook and eat a healthy diet. But one store in the 2nd...
Friday weather forecast for Houston
Sunshine makes a roaring return to the forecast, with steadily improving temps each day. Tomorrow morning will be chilly again, with some outlying locations likely near the freezing mark and even a little bit of patchy freezing fog possible. Afternoons will be glorious with several 70+ days, the forecast turns breezy & unsettled toward the tail end of the 7-day.
Houston weather: Mostly clear skies Saturday evening in the 60s
A few really nice days with warming temperatures for Houston. Mostly sunny, warm and dry until a midweek cold front ends the unseasonably warm temps and bring rain back to the forecast. Rain will end by Thursday afternoon, bringing cooler temps back with clear skies to end the workweek.
Local shop celebrating National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day
Katy's Howdy Homemade Ice Cream Shop is known for serving up over 20 flavors of finger-licking good ice cream and its commitment to employing those with special needs. For National Ice Cream For Breakfast Day (Saturday, February 4th) Howdy Homemade Ice cream will host an ice cream breakfast! They are inviting the community, including friends with special needs to join them for the ice cream breakfast wearing their favorite pajamas. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy ice cream, jam to music, and simply be themselves in a safe place.
Thieves targeting Houston Public Libraries
The latest victim of crime in the Houston area just happens to be public libraries. Various Houston Public Libraries locations have been targeted by thieves stealing cash and causing tens of thousands of dollars in damages. FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff reports on just how bad the problem is.
Houston drive-by: 2 dead, one in the hospital after fatal shooting in SW Houston
HOUSTON - Police are investigating a possible fatal drive-by shooting in southwest Houston. Assistant Chief Yasar Bashir with the Houston Police Department said police received a call around 4:50 p.m. about what is believed shooting that occurred in the 14100 block of Buffalo Speedway. When police arrived, they found one person shot dead.
Firefighter hospitalized while putting out flames on Telephone Rd.
HOUSTON - A firefighter has been taken to the hospital Saturday after working to put out flames at a home in southeast Houston. Officials with Houston Fire Department announced via Twitter they were called to an apartment complex in the 6700 block of Telephone Rd. The fire was described as...
Search underway for 3 after their ATV was stuck in the mud, ran out of fuel
CROSBY, Texas - A search is underway for three missing young men last seen at an off-road park in east Harris County after their ATV got stuck in the mud and ran out of fuel. Details are limited, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a total of four people were at Xtreme Off Road Park & Beach in Crosby sometime Saturday night. At some point, their ATV became stuck in the mud after running out of fuel.
Cyber-attack results in more than $800K stolen from Houston business, lawsuit filed
HOUSTON - A lawsuit has been filed after online hackers used fake business emails to steal more than $800,000 from a Houston company. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Texas, authorities seized a total of $834,157 held in a Houston bank account. Online hackers reportedly...
Houston man sentenced to nearly 40 years for killing wife, staging crime scene
HOUSTON - A man has been sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison for killing his wife and trying to stage the crime scene, the Harris County District Attorney's Office said. Mark Anderson, 36, was sentenced to 38 years after he was convicted of killing his wife, Tiereney, 34, back in 2019.
Santa Fe woman arrested after Confederate flag dispute, neighbors at odds on where it flies
SANTA FE, Texas - A Santa Fe woman says she was wrongfully arrested after trying to remove a neighbor's Confederate flag from her parents' property. Rosie Yanas lives next door to her 80 and 90-year-old parents. On the other side of her parents' fence hangs a confederate flag owned by their next-door neighbor on the opposite side.
3 teens shot outside closed venue on S Post Oak, police investigating
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting outside a concert venue in southwest Houston, where about three teenagers were injured. It happened around 11:45 p.m. when officers with the Houston Police Department were called to the 13100 block of S Post Oak for a disturbance with a gun.
3 charged after Houston officer-involved shooting leads to arrest at Wisdom High School
HOUSTON - Houston police have identified the three suspects who were arrested following an officer-involved shooting that prompted a lockdown at Wisdom High School less than a mile away on Thursday. No one at the school was injured, but police say one of the suspects – a student – was...
Economy not responding to higher interest rates, unexpectedly large jobs report
HOUSTON - Just days after the Fed raised interest rates, again, the government's January jobs report says employers are still hiring many more people than expected. The Labor Department says 517,000 jobs were created in the first month of the year. The number is more than double what was predicted, and not at all how the economy expected to act in the face of higher interest rates.
