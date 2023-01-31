CROSBY, Texas - A search is underway for three missing young men last seen at an off-road park in east Harris County after their ATV got stuck in the mud and ran out of fuel. Details are limited, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a total of four people were at Xtreme Off Road Park & Beach in Crosby sometime Saturday night. At some point, their ATV became stuck in the mud after running out of fuel.

